EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The awards podiums gets a little bigger and a little more meaningful during each round of the state individual wrestling tournament.
The top three wrestlers in each of 14 weight classes advance through district tournaments around the state to regions.
Forty-eight local wrestlers came to the Region 8 tournament at Egg Harbor Township High School on Friday looking to qualify for states by finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes.
The ultimate goal for those wrestlers is to reach next week’s state championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, where the top eight wrestlers at each weight will get to forever be known as state place-winners.
“If I make it to states, I’ll probably be crying like a baby,” Holy Spirit freshman K.J. Sherman said. “I’ve been dreaming about states since I was a kid. To be there myself would be amazing.”
Sherman is one of 26 locals still in the mix for a Region 8 title after Friday’s quarterfinal round. The other 22 will have to wrestle their way through wrestlebacks today into the top four to punch their ticket to Atlantic City.
Semifinals and the first round of wrestlebacks begin 10 a.m. Saturday. Consolation finals are expected to start at 3, with the finals at about 4:30.