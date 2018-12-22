The St. Augustine Prep and Holy Spirit high school wrestling teams competed at The Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware on Saturday.
The Beast features some of the country's top wrestlers representing schools from 17 states and Washington, D.C.
Three Hermits and one Spartans grappler won their first two bouts of the tournament.
St. Augustine's Ryan Defoney advanced to the round of 16 at 106 pounds, earning a 10-0 major decision and a pin at 1 minute, 19 seconds on his way there.
Mike Albergo also advanced to the third round, winning decisions of 6-4 and 8-2 at 132 pounds. Anthony Bevilaqua (170) joined him, winning by an 11-9 decision and a pin at 3:26.
For Holy Spirit, heavyweight Kurt Driscoll won a fall at 2:17 in the first round. Seeded 53rd, he upset No. 21 Maximili Contreras of St. Peter's Prep (Hudson County) with a pin at 2:54.
All four had at least one more match later Saturday. If they win, they will compete in the quarterfinals Sunday. But if they lost, they had up to two more matches later Saturday.
Wrestlers who lost Saturday have the opportunity to wrestle back for a consolation place. The top eight reach the podium.
The event resumes 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Newark, Delaware.
Middle Township at West Orange Tournament: Middle's Romeo Rodriguez (9-0) won the 126-pound championship, scoring a second-period pin over Mohammad Abu-Awad in the finals.
Also for Middle, Kyle Matthews (182) and Dawson Tallant each took second in their first career finals appearances. Carson Haas took fourth for the Panthers.
MAINLAND AT TRITON TRI-MEET
Mainland Regional 39, Triton Regional 24
Notre Dame 70, Mainland Regional 12
106—Harry Franks (0-2); 113—Jonatan Pelaez (1-1) p. TR 3:29; 120—Billy Rodgers (2-0) p. TR :23, p. ND 2:36; 126—Samuel Costello (1-0) forfeit TR; 132—double forfeit, forfeit M; 138—Jake Pokrass (1-1) forfeit TR; 145—Logan Sands (0-1) ; 152—double forfeit, forfeit M; 160—Jesse Bishop (2-0) p. ND 2:33, TR forfeit; 170—Samuel Epstein (1-1) d. TR 3-2; 182—Anthony Gerace (0-2); 195—Cole Arsenault (0-2); 220—double forfeit, M forfeit; 285—Hector Guerrero (1-0) p. TR 1:55, M forfeit.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP AT CHERRY HILL WEST QUAD
Rancocas Valley 52, Egg Harbor Township 30
Cherry Hill West 70, Egg Harbor Towship 6
106—Antonio Delano (0-2); 113—Michael Snyder (0-2); 120—(0-2) EHT two forfeits; 126—Andrew Ngo (2-0) p. RV 1:46, p. CHW 3:15; 132—Joseph Glynn (0-2); 138—Jack Schiavo (1-1) p. RV 2:50; 145—Michael Brito (0-2); 152—Kevin Adams (1-0) p. RV 2:43, Kevin Ditmire (0-1); 160—Brione Preston (1-1) forfeit RV; 170—Nicholas Leone (1-0) p. RV :44, Jani Kolefski (0-1); 182—Nicholas Leone (0-1), Jani Kolefski (0-1); 195—Andrew Dawson (0-1), EHT forfeit; 220—Matthew Mansour (0-1), Andrew Dawson (0-1); 285—Quinn Aberman (0-2).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.