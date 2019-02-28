ATLANTIC CITY — And then there were four.
A total of 28 wrestlers came to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Thursday for the first day of the state individual championships with dreams of winning a state title.
Lacey Township’s Hunter Gutierrez, Southern Regional’s Nick O’Connell and John Stout, and St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita each won twice Thursday to keep those hopes alive.
The remaining 24 will have to work their way through the consolation bracket and can still finish as high as third in the state.
Only the top wrestlers in the state get to compete at Boardwalk Hall — the pinnacle of high school wrestling in New Jersey.
“I absolutely love this,” Misita said with a smile. “I love the crowd. I love the upsets. I love the ‘oohs’ and the ‘aahs’ and the ‘twos’ from the crowd. I love it all!”
Wrestling continues Friday with the first three rounds of wrestlebacks beginning at 9 a.m., with quarterfinals to follow at 12:30 p.m. The evening session starts at 6 p.m. with the semifinals and two more rounds of wrestlebacks.
The first-ever girls state wrestling championship also begins Friday with quarterfinals at 6 p.m., with the semifinals to follow.
Misita is seeded ninth at 182 pounds. He opened the tournament with a second-period pin against Piscataway’s Nicholas Lodato in the prelims. The Prep sophomore followed that up with a 3-0 decision against eighth-seeded Christian Murphy of Howell in the pre-quarterfinals.
“I could have wrestled better, but a win is a win,” Misita said. “I liked that matchup. I didn’t feel like an underdog. I didn’t really feel like anything. I’m just here to wrestle.”
Misita will now face one of the toughest wrestlers in the tournament at any weight class as he faces top-seeded Chris Foca of Bergen Catholic. Foca is ranked fifth in the country according to InterMat and won a technical fall against Misita earlier this season.
Misita reached the third round of wrestlebacks last year as a freshman and wants to get on the podium this time around by finishing in the top eight.
“I want to place as high as possible,” he said. “I just want to wrestle as well as I can. I got etched by him this season but I’m just going to go out there and wrestle him. I’m not going to treat him any differently than I treat anyone else. I warm up the same way for every kid.”
Stout is seeded 11th at 170 and opened up Thursday with a second-period pin against Wood-Ridge’s Bradley Mika to advance to the pre-quarters against sixth-seeded Anthony Sciuto of Northern Highlands.
Stout was dominant in a 7-2 decision against Scuito, getting a takedown in each period while dictating the action in the match.
“It feels great,” Stout said. “I’m really just focusing on taking it one match at a time and not really looking too far into the future.”
Stout committed to wrestle at the University of Pennsylvania next season and is making his second trip to states in Atlantic City. He reached the second round of wrestlebacks last season.
He will face No. 14 seed Martin Cosgrove of Camden Catholic in the quarterfinals. Cosgrove upset third-seeded Garrett Bilgrav of Robbinsville in the pre-quarters.
“I’m definitely more comfortable this year,” Stout said. “When I was here last year I was a little bit nervous and intimidated by the crowd. Now I’m looking around and I’m used to it. I’m kind of feeding off the energy.”
Gutierrez is making his fourth appearance at states and looking for his best result yet. He finished fifth in the state at 106 pounds in 2017.
“It’s my fourth time here, my last time here,” Gutierrez said. “To find my way onto the podium I just have to win one more match but I want to be at the top so it’s going to take three more wins.”
Gutierrez won a 10-0 major decision against Christian Brothers Academy’s Sam La Corte in the prelims at 132 and then won a 1-0 decision against Shore Regional’s Al De Santis in the pre-quarters.
He will face second-seeded Andrew Clark of Collingswood in the quarterfinals. Clark finished eighth in the state at 126 pounds last season.
Gutierrez committed to wrestle at Stevens Institute of Technology next season and is hoping his experience will help him as he continues his quest for a state crown.
“Don’t get me wrong, walking under these lights, it gives you the chills every time,” he said.
“It gives me chills just thinking about it — you never get used to it. It’s just something else you have to overcome.
O’Connell won the most anticipated match of the night for local wrestling fans, picking up a 6-4 decision against St. Augustine Prep’s Conner Kraus in the pre-quarters. It was a rematch of Saturday’s Region 8 final, which O’Connell won by decision for his 100th career win. O’Connell and Kraus are two of the top wrestlers in the state at 152.
O’Connell is seeded, second and will face West Morris Central’s Just Lemay in the quarters.
If the seeds play out O’Connell would face Phillipsburg’s Cody Harrison in the semifinals. O’Connell won a major decision against Harrison earlier this year.
