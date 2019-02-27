The state individual wrestling championships at Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is arguably the most exciting event in high school sports.
More than 40,000 fans pack the arena over the three-day tournament to watch the best wrestlers in New Jersey vie for state titles. Cheers and roars shake the building whenever a particularly thrilling bout unfolds.
For the first time in the 86-year history of the tournament, some of those cheers and roars will be directed female wrestlers.
"It's going to be amazing," Millville senior wrestler Diana Johnson said. "I'm excited just to be able to be a part of it."
Johnson and Lower Cape May Regional junior Joelle Klein will be among the 60 girls competing in 10 weight classes this week in hopes of becoming New Jersey's first state girls wrestling champions. Johnson will be wrestling in the 161-pound division. Klein will be in the 235-pound class.
Pinelands Regional junior Olivia Mena also qualified for the state tournament at 118 pounds but was forced to withdraw Monday after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.
Johnson and Klein took different paths to the state tournament.
Johnson first went out for Millville's wrestling team as a freshman on the advice of her mother, who had watched her daughter hold her own in family bouts against older brother Rashad Johnson, a former Millville football standout.
"It was either boxing or wrestling, and my mom wouldn't let me box," Diana said with a laugh. "So I tried wrestling, and I liked it right away. I was the only girl on the team and have been wrestling against boys most of the time, but I've never seen wrestling as a gender thing."
Johnson did not have a lot of success on the mat against male wrestlers, but she gained valuable experience that paid off for her in the first girls region tournament two weeks ago at Red Bank Regional.
Johnson won the South Region in her weight class by going 4-0 with three pins, including a first-period fall over top seeded Madison Pesavage of Jackson Memorial in the finals.
"Diana has really come a long way," Millville coach Jason Bilinski said. "She's gotten better every year, for sure. I'm so happy for her because she such a great kid. I've heard her tell that story about fighting with her brothers, and I was shocked because she's always smiling from ear to ear."
Klein is no stranger to breaking down barriers.
She has played football for Lower Cape May's football team for the past three seasons as an offensive and defensive lineman. Although girls playing football is not that unheard of, most are place-kickers or wide receivers.
It's rare to see someone with a ponytail in the trenches.
"I've been playing football for 12 years," said Klein, who lives in Woodbine and attends Lower Cape May as a choice student. "I started playing youth football in Dennis Township and wanted to keep playing when I got to high school."
She originally had no plans to wrestle. Klein wanted to spend the winter in the weight room while preparing for softball season. But Lower wrestling coach Billy Damiana had other ideas.
Damiana, a two-time state place-winner as a wrestler for Lower, also serves as the school's freshman football coach and was well aware of Klein's combination of strength and athleticism.
As soon as the state announced it was adding girls wrestling this season, Damiana started recruiting Klein to try the sport.
"She's always been a mainstay in the weight room and outworks the majority of (the football team)," Damiana said. "My first thought was that I have to get Joelle out there for wrestling. And I was right."
Klein went a respectable 8-8 against male competition with six pins during the regular season and has been unstoppable against girls.
At 213 pounds, she sometimes faces opponents who outweigh her by 20 pounds, but it hasn't stopped her. Klein went a combined 7-0 in two tournaments with seven pins. She won the South Region final with a 48-second fall.
"I was a little nervous when I first started wrestling because I wasn't sure what to expect," Klein said. "I kind of wanted to try something new, so I gave it a chance. It really helped that the team accepted me right away. I play football with most of the guys on the wrestling team, so it was pretty easy."
Both Johnson and Klein said participating in the first-ever girls region tournament was a special experience.
Now they'll be part of another one.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Johnson said.
