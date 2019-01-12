hslivewrestlingholder

Middle Township High School wrestler Karl Giulian captured the 170-pound championship at the Buc Classic at Red Bank Regional on Saturday.

Giulian (12-2 this season) beat Key Zimmerman of Keyport 2-1 in the final after winning by pin in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Middle finished fourth among 14 teams in the tournament.

Also for Middle, Romeo Rodriguez (17-1) finished second at 126 pounds and David Giulian (11-2) placed third at 160. Finishing fourth for the Panthers were Carson Haas (145), Kyle Matthews (182) and Marcus Hebron (195). Amari Rodriguez placed third for Middle in the female division at 147 pounds.

Mainland Reg. 42, St. Joseph 40

106—Garrett Choates SJ p. Harry Franks MR 5:30; 113—Jason Baird SJ p. Jonathan Pelaez MR 1:12; 120—Billy Rodgers MR p. John tracy SJ 0:26; 126—Jason Guerrera SJ md. Samuel Costello MR 13-5; 132—Logan Sands MR by forfeit; 138—Jake Pookrass MR by forfeit; 145—Mya McGabe SJ by forfeit; 152—Jaden Cagle-Demario MR p. Gahad Hughes SJ 0:00; 160—Kevin Mayfield SJ p. Juan Lopez MR 2:25; 170—Samuel Epstein MR by forfeit; 182—Anthony Palmer (1-0) by forfeit; 195—Naim El (1-0) SJ p. Cole Arsenault MR 0:58; 220—Paul John Williams (1-0) SJ p. Christopher Campbell MR 1:58; 285—Hector Gurerro MR p. Ethan Hunt SJ 4:38.

Records—MR 4-7; 0-9 SJ.

Absegami 38,

Egg Harbor Twp. 22

106—Tyler Foulke A d. Antonio Delano 6-0; 113—John Devlin A p. Michael Snyder 2:33; 120—Paul Ford A d. Andy Pham 11-8; 126—EHT by forfeit; 132—Corbin Saul A. p. Hector Reyes 3:40; 138—Michael Brito EHT sv. Nathan 13-11; 145— Jack Schiavo EHT md. Ethan Zeck 14-3; 152—Nic carrero A md. Lorenzo Turner 17-7; 160—Raymond Weed A md. Brione Preston 16-7; 170—Quinn McLaughlin A md. Jani Kolefski 9-3; 182—Nicholas Leone EHT p. Mikal Taylor 5:29; 195—Warren Hood A p. Andrew Dawson 0:40; 220—R.J. Rodriquez A d. Matthew Mansour 5-0; 285— Quinn Aberman EHT d. Angel Gonzalez- Castillo 4-1.

Records—A 5-3; EHT 6-6.

VINELAND TRI-MATCH

Lacey Township 39, Oakcrest 25;

Lacey Township 77, Vineland 6;

Oakcrest 56, Vineland 24

106—Brady Carter LT (2-0) p. V :46, d. O 3-1; Hunter Horsey O (1-1) p. V 2:18; Gabe Baldosaro V (0-2); 113—Hayden Horsey O (2-0) V by forfeit, d. LT 6-4; Andre Ferrauiolo LT (1-1) V by forfeit; 120—David Flippen O (2-0) md. V 9-1, d. LT 10-4; Vinny Fantasia LT (1-1) p. V 3:17; 126—Frank Gabriel O (2-0) V by forfeit, p. LT 3:35; Colin Rolak LT (1-1) V by forfeit; 132—Dennis Forbes O (2-0) V by forfeit, p. LT 3:41; Liam Sanger LT (1-1) V by forfeit; 138—Camden Watts V (1-1) p. O 5:20; Hunter Gutierrez LT (2-0) V tf. 15-0 2:38, p. O 1:47; Eli Palmer O (02); 145—Carlos Rodriguez V (1-1) p. O 3:50, Zach Higgins LT (2-0) p. V 1:47, d. O 8-2; Chris Gehring O (0-2); 152—Albert Long O (1-1) V by forfeit; Trevor Krinic LT (2-0) V by forfeit, p. O :50; 160—Nate Schnell V (1-1) p. O 2:55; Logan Carter LT (2-0) p. V 2:53, p. O :55; Joshua Mensah O (0-2); 170—Elijah Gonzalez O (1-1) p. V 1:17; Jackson Brandt LT (2-0) V by forfeit, p. O 4:51; 182—Kal-El Corbitt O (2-0) p. V 1:17, d. LT 3-0; Quint Kearns LT (1-1) p. V 1:08; Jasir Brooks V (0-2); 195—Keevon Berry O (2-0) p. V 1:24, md. LT 20-8; John Stevens LT (1-1) p. V :21; Justice Jordan-Dickson V (0-2); 220—Neftali Ramos V (1-1) O by forfeit; Vincent Ceglie LT (1-0) p. V :43, d., John Clayton (1-0) LT O by forfeit; 285—Shawn Bumpass O (1-1) md. V 11-3, Shane Ecker V (1-1) p LT 3:19; John Clayton LT (0-1); Vincent Ceglie (1-0) d. O 12-8.

Records— LT 12-1; O 3-5; V 4-9.

SOUTHERN REGIONAL QUAD

Southern Reg. 43, Middletown North 22;

Southern Reg. 69, Timber Creek 6

106—Pat Iacoves (0-1): Chris Lubeski (1-0) d. TC 7-1; 113—Nate Bischoff (0-1); Jayson Scerbo (1-0) by forfeit; 120— Scerbo (0-1); Matt Brielmeier (1-0) p. TC 2:30; 126—Brielmeier (1-0) p. MN 1:58; Sebastan Delligatti (1-0) p. TC 3:10 132—Delligatti (1-0) d. MN 8-7; Nik Lawson (0-1); 138—Robert Woodcock (2-0) md. MN 13-0, by forfeit; 145—Nicholas Pepe (2-0) p. MN 1:27, by forfeit; 152—Luke Galan (0-1); Luke Galan (1-0) d. TC 3-1. 160—Nicholas O’Connell (2-0) p. MN 0:27, p. TC 1:37; 170—Haven Tatrek (2-0) d. MN 9-4, d. TC 6-5; 182—John Stout (2-0) p. MN 0:39, by forfeit; 195—Ben LoParo (2-0) d. MN 9-5, by forfeit; 220—Gabe Murray (0-1): J.T. Cornelius (1-0) by forfeit; 285—J.T. Cornelius (1-0) p. MN 3:29; Jayden Smith (1-0) by forfeit.

Records—SR 9-2.

PENNSAUKEN QUAD

Audubon 42, Holy Spirit 34;

Sterling 51, Holy Spirit 30

106—Sal Palmieri (2-0) p. A :51, S by forfeit; 113—Gavin Paolone (2-0) md. A 16-7, S by forfeit; 120—(0-2) A by forfeit, S by forfeit; 126—(0-1) A double forfeit, S by forfeit; 132—(0-2) A by forfeit, S by forfeit; 138—Kolin Driscoll (2-0) p. A :33, p. S 2:33; 145—Ken Sherman (2-0) p. A 1:40, p. S 4:36; 152—Patrick Newman (1-1) p. A 2:54; 160—(0-2) A by forfeit, S by forfeit; 170—(0-2) A by forfeit, S by forfeit; 182—(0-1) A by forfeit, (0-1) Conner Boal (0-1); 195—(0-2) A by forfeit, S by forfeit; 220—Kurt Driscoll (2-0) p. A 1:33, p. S :21; 285—Philip Docteur (0-2).

Records— HS 5-6.

MONMOUTH REGIONAL QUAD

Barnegat 54, New Egypt 21;

Barnegat 60, Monmouth reg. 21;

Holmdel 42, Barnegat 36

106—Jorge Ramos (0-1); Dante Powell (1-1) p. H 3:339 113— Powell (1-0) p. NE 1:53; Jorge Ramos (1-0) by forfeit, Robert Killmer (0-1); 120—NE by forfeit; Killmer (0-1); H by forfeit; 126—Jaheim Anderson (1-1) d. NW 5-3; Jacob Reinhold (1-0) p. MR 0:00; 132—Reinhold (1-0) p. NE 0:47; Michael DiPianta (2-0) by forfeit, p. H 1:03; 138—DiPianta (1-0) p. NE 0:13; Timothy Crudup (1-0) p. MR 0:45; Kevin Fazio (0-1); 145—Crudup (1-0) d. NE 9-6; Dylan Feimer (1-1) p. MR 3:21; 152—James Circle (2-1) p. NE 0:45, by forfeit; 160—Mason Bayer (1-2) p. H 4:32; 170—Rashidi Alleyne (1-2) p. H 1:26; 182—Stephen Jennings (2-1) by forfeit, p. MR 1:39; 195—Charles Cotton (3-0) p. NE 0:45, p. MR 0:56, by forfeit; 220—Peter Jennings (2-1) p. NE 0:30, p. MR 0:31; 285— Griffin Jackstadt (2-0) p. NE 4:52, p. H 3:09; Joseph Lauer (1-0) p. MR 0:20.

Records— B 8-3-1.

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH QUAD

Pinelands Reg. 54, Donovan Catholic 30

Pinelands Reg. 45, Toms River East 26

Point Pleasant Borough 60, Pinelands 21

106—DC by forfeit; TRE by forfeit; PP by forfeit 113—DC by forfeit; TRE by forfeit; PP by forfeit; 120—Karl Lambert (0-3); 126—Tyler Conrad (0-3); 132—Travis Brown (3-0) by forfeit, d. TRE 4-2, d. PP 8-2; 138— Matthew Albanese (2-1) p. DC 3:34, p. TRE 2:45; 145—Sam Cardillo (1-1) by forfeit; Kyle Princiotti (0-1); 152—Aaron Harris (2-1) p. DC 1:16, p. TRE 0:51; 160— Kieran Sundermann (1-1) p. TRE 3:31; Gavin Stewart (1-0) p. PP 3:47; 170— Gavin Stewart (2-0) p. DC 1:17, p. TRE 1:00; Connor Harris (0-1); 182—Connor Harris (2-0) p. DC 4:22, p. TRE 3:46; PP by forfeit; 195—Evan Burton (3-0) p. DC 1:06, p. TRE 1:48; 220—Avery Maski (1-2) by forfeit; 285— Mateo Mena (2-0) by forfeit, p. PP 2:26; Bryan Mendez p. TRE 2:40.

Records—PR 4-3-1.

