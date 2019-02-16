WILLIAMSTOWN — St. Augustine Prep wrestler Mike Misita had one of the largest cheering sections at Saturday's District 31 tournament at Williamstown High School.
"I live about seven miles from here," Misita said. "I ride my bike to the park across the street all the time to play basketball with my friends and stuff. My dad (Michael) drove me here today, though. I wanted to save my energy for my matches."
The rest paid off for the Hermits sophomore.
Misita won his second straight district title with an 11-0 major decision over Tommy Watson of Clayton/Glassboro in the 182-pound final.
That capped an impressive tournament for Misita (28-4), who was the top seed in the weight class. After receiving a bye in the first round, he registered a pair of pins en route to the final, where he pitched a shutout.
"My goal here was to dominate," Misita said. "I wanted to control every match, no matter who I was wrestling. Winning this is definitely a big accomplishment. I want to be the first Prep wrestler to win four district titles."
Misita was part of a dominating performance by St. Augustine. The depth and talent that carried the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A team championship last week also enabled them to win the team district title Saturday. They finished with 255 points to easily beat runnerup Williamstown (170).
St. Augustine placed 11 wrestlers in the district finals and came away with seven victories by Ryan Defoney (106), Michael Albergo (132), Brett Bodnar (145), Connor Kraus (152), Salvatore Manera (160), Joseph Colon (170) and Misita.
Albergo delivered one of the best efforts in the finals, registering a 19-2 technical fall in 5:29. Kraus had the quickest win of the 14 finals bouts with a second-period pin.
Middle Township's Romeo Rodriguez earned one of the most exciting victories of the meet. The Panthers senior scored a takedown with 28 seconds left in regulation to gain a 6-4 decision over St. Augustine's Gianni Danze at 126.
Rodriguez earned the win by simulating a drill the Panthers run in practice.
"It's called a 30-second drill," Rodriguez said. "You act like everything is on the line, and you go as hard as you can for 30 seconds to try and get a takedown. Time was running out this time, and it was the perfect time to go for it."
In addition to Danze, St. Augustine's D'Amani Almodovar (113), Trey McLeer (120) and Nick Marshall (195) finished second for the Hermits. McLeer staged a thrilling rally that fell just short in a 6-5 loss to Williamstown's Taylor Robinson, who was named Outstanding Wrestler.
Mainland Regional's Jesse Bishop was second at 170, dropping an 8-6 decision to Kodi Petroski of Gateway/Woodbury. Millville's Connor Forand was second at 138.
In addition to the finalists, eight other local wrestlers advanced to regions with third-place finishes, including six of Romeo Rodriguez's Middle Township teammates: Carson Haas (145), David Giulian (160), Karl Giulian (170), Kyle Matthews (182), Marcus Hebron (195) and Dawson Tallant (220). Vineland's Gabe Baldosaro (106) and Mainland's Hector Gurerro (285) also earned third.
District 31
Finals
106—Ryan Defoney SA d John Hildebrand 10-4 WILL; 113—Mark Johnson CLGL d D'Amani Almodovar SA 7-4; 120—Taylor Robinson WILL d Trey McLeer SA 6-5; 126—Romeo Rodriguez MT d Gianni Danze SA 6-4; 132—Michael Albergo SA tf Brody Colbert WILL 5:29; 138—Kodi Petroski GAWO d Connor Forand MILL 7-3; 145—Brett Bodnar SA d Chad Tracy WILL 3-2; 152—Connor Kraus SA p Joseph Racobaldi WILL 3:02; 160—Salvatore Manera SA d Jacob Rodriguez CLGL 7-5; 170—Joseph Colon SA d Jesse Bishop MR 8-6; 182—Mike Misita SA md Tommy Watson CLGL 11-0; 195—Noah Putney CLGL d Nick Marshall SA 7-3; 220—Thomas Sherlock WILL p Matt Goetz GAWO 5:15; 285—Tom Goetz GAWO d Roy Buhrman CLGL 5-0.
Third-place (locals only)
106—Gabe Baldosaro V p. Isaiah Schafer GW 5:36; 113—Michael Davidson WILL p. Matt Clemens MILL2:46; 138—Jacob Carr WILL p. Alex Marshall SA 0:40; 145—Carson Haas MT p. Jacob Parent MILL2:15; 160—David Giulian MT d. Ferdinando Gismondo GW 10-3; 170—Karl Giulian MT p. Matt Curan WILL 5:01; 182—Kyle Matthews MT d. John Sheppard MIL 12-8; 195—Marcus Hebron MT p. Rob Scafide GA 0:53; 220—Dawson Tallant MT d. Nick Maccarone CLGL 9-8; 285—Hector Gurerror MR d Brandon Jones SA 5-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.