BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — After building a 30-point lead after eight bouts Wednesday night, Brandon Jones just had to win his 285-pound bout to clinch the match and send St. Augustine Prep to its seventh consecutive sectional final.
Jones earned a third-period escape point and held off his opponent for the final seconds to lead the top-seeded Hermits to a 65-3 victory over fifth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in the South Jersey Non-Public A semifinals.
The 15-year-old sophomore also plays football for the Hermits, but joined the wrestling team last season because the program needed heavyweights. His 1-0 hard-fought decision Wednesday displayed the work he put in this season.
“I made a promise to myself this season that I wasn’t going to lose as bad as I did last year,” Jones, 15, of Hammonton said. “I really didn’t know going in this would clinch it, but I knew I was going to try my best and beat the guy.”
St. Augustine will face second-seeded St. John Vianney, which beat No. 3 Red Bank Catholic 49-24. The Hermits will host that final 6 p.m. Friday.
Last season, the Hermits lost in the final to Camden Catholic, which is now in Non-Public B. The Hermits captured the sectional title in their previous four outings.
“It’s good to get back to the final,” St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. “Hopefully we will wrestle well, and everything goes right. I thought we wrestled well tonight, and hopefully we wrestle better Friday and keep the ball rolling.”
Jones, who anticipates winning Friday, said he could not talk about his performance without thanking his parents, Rich and Barbra, especially for taking him to training sessions in the offseason.
“That was a heartbreaker of a match,” said Jones about losing in the final. “I went into the offseason knowing I was going to lift, run (and) just do everything in my power to get better.”
Nick Marshall won a 4-3 decision against Ethan Diamond at 195 to give the Hermits a 27-3 lead. The 16-year-old sophomore was winning 3-0 after the second period.
“Going in, I wasn’t feeling 100 percent and I definitely could have given it more energy,” said Marshall, of Wildwood. “But I feel like I was able to do what I could to pull out the win and do enough to handle the kid I wrestled.”
St. Augustine, which improved to 15-4, is riding a five-match win streak. The Hermits held their opponent to single digits in their last three matches, including Wednesday night.
“Going in (to the sectional final), we feel good,” Marshall said. “We felt good last year, but it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to. This year, we are going to make sure we are more prepared and come in with a better mindset.”
Marshall’s brother, Alex, began the match at 138 with a 9-2 decision. William Bumbernick won a 9-2 decision at 160, and Anthony Bevilacqua earned a first-period pin at 170.
The Hermits’ Mike Misita pinned Declan McGagh in the first period at 220. Trey McLeer earned a pin at 120, and Ryan DeFoney won a first-period 16-0 technical fall.
“I looked at the matchups and thought we would be in good shape” Ward said. “I thought we would do pretty well today. … I just hope we carry that momentum into Friday.”
106—Ryan DeFoney SA tf. Vincent Principle 1:51 (16-0); 113—D’Amani Almodovar SA p. Nicholas Punz 1:09; 120—Trey McLeer SA p. Maximus Bean 1:10; 126—Gianni Danze SA p. Patrick Dowd 2:46; 132—Michael Alberto SA. p. Patrick McGuinness 1:13; 138—Alex Marshall SA d. Sam LaCorte 9-2; 145—Brett Bodnar SA by forfeit; 152—Conner Kraus by forfeit; 160—William Bumbernick SA d. Michael Egan 9-2; 170—Anthony Bevilacqua SA p. Patrick Devin 1:07; 182—Derek Smith CBA d. Joe Colon 3-1; 195—Nick Marshall SA d. Ethan Diamond 4-3; 220—Mike Misita SA p. Declan McGagh 1:49; 285—Brandon Jones SA d. Taig Sheehy 1-0.
Note—Match began at 138
Records—SA 15-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.