Two members of the Holy Spirit High School wrestling team won their respective weight classes at the Walter Woods Holiday Classic at Middletown South on Thursday.
K.J. Sherman won the 145-pound title while Kurt Driscoll won at 285.
Sherman, a freshman, picked up an 8-2 decision over Point Pleasant Borough’s Ty Bailey in the final. Sherman went 4-0 on the day, which also included a first-round pin, a second-round sudden victory and a decision in the semifinals.
Driscoll, a junior, pinned Raritan’s Matt Spirko in 2 minutes, 9 seconds, to win the heavyweight title. He went 3-0 on the day, which included first-round bye, a second-round pin and a decision in the semifinals.
Also placing for Spirit was Conner Boal, who came in fourth at 182.
Pinelands Regional also competed at the tournament. The Wildcats’ highest finisher was Evan Burton, who came in fourth at 195.
Overbrook Holiday Tournament
Mainland Regional, Barnegat, Millville and Hammonton all competed at Overbrook on Thursday.
Mainland’s Billy Rogers won the 126-pound title. Also winning titles were Barnegat’s Dante Powell (106), Michael DiPianta (132), James Circle (152) and Charles Cotton (195); Millville’s Matt Clemens (113) and John Sheppard (182); and Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa (138), Andrew Mays (145), Phil Mahran (170) and Daniel Corrigan (220).
Rogers went 3-0 on the day, which included a first-round bye, a second-round pin and a semifinal decision. In the final, he beat Hammonton’s Santino Pontarcli in a 12-9 decision.
Also for the Mustangs: Jaden Cagle-Demario (152) and Cole Arsenault (190) were third; and Logan Sands (132), Jake Pokrass (138), Samuel Epstein (170) and Hector Gurrero (285) were fourth.
Also for the Bengals: Rashidi Alleyne (170), Peter Jennings (220) and Joe Lauer (285) were second; Robert Killmer (113), Mason Bayers (160) and Sterling Jennings (182) were third; and Jacob Reinhold (126) and Mike Ramos (195) were fourth.
Also for the Thunderbolts: Thomas Roman (138) was second; Thai Leatherwood (220) and Allie Lozada (285) were third; Connor Forand (145) and Jacob Parent (145) were fourth.
Also for the Blue Devils: Timothy Ruggeri (113), Daniel Mutko (120), Matthew Moles (160) and Brock Beebe (182) were second; Julian Vegas (106), Jordy Jacobo (132) and Randy Barlow (138) were third; and Will Bissinger (113) and Frankie Bocelle (152) were fourth.
Hunterdon Central Tournament
Southern Regional and Buena Regional competed at the Hunderdon Central Tournament on Thursday.
Southern’s Nicholas Pepe (145), Nicholas O’Connell (160). John Stout (182), Ben LoParo (195) and JT Cornelius (220) won individual titles.
Stout beat Buena’s Jaden Roberts in their final. Cornelius beat Buena’s Tony Thompson.
Also for the Rams: Jayson Scerbo (113) was second; and Robert Woodcock (138) and Haven Tatarek (170) were third.
Also for the Chiefs: Ryan Clark (152) and Chris Doughty (160) were third.
Indoor track
South Jersey Coaches Assocation Winter Track Meet
400—1st: (Boys) Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) 51.89; 1,600— 2nd: (Girls) Angelo Bannan (Holy Spirit)
Girls swimming
Southern Regional 133,
Barnegat 37
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Phoebe Sprague, Hallie Gallagher, Olivia Auge, Mohini Jani) 2:11.90; 200 Freestyle— Kailey Matthews S 2:24.76; 200 IM— Kaylyn Iusan S 2:33.79; 50 Freestyle— Summer Davis S 27.58; 100 Butterfly— Veronica Ruoff S 1:12.89; 100 Freestyle— Ava Ruff S 1:09.00; 500 Freestyle— Kady Patterson S 6:41.07; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Aurelia Larkin, Tara O’Neil, Haley Skimmons, Leah Keenan) 2:04.87; 100 Backstroke— Auge S 1:10.48; 100 Breaststroke— Abigail Malandro S 1:19.67; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Hannah Skimmons, Jessica Paulillo, Ruff, Brooke Boyd) 4:30.34.
Records— S 4-0
