The top-seeded Lacey Township High School wrestling team earned seven pins en route to a 54-22 victory over eighth-seeded Burlington Township in a South Jersey Group III first-round match Monday night.
The Lions’ Brady Carter started the match with a pin against Eliezer Ramos in the 113-pound bout and Vinny Fantasia followed with another pin over Shariel Ramos in the 120 bout.
Lacey won the first four bouts of the game, including a Hunter Gutierrez pin over Kurtis Leschak at 132 in 46 seconds. Quint Kearns earned a 5-3 decision at 182 and Jackson Brandt pinned Simeon Hunte in the 170 bout.
Lacey, which improved to 17-2, will host the winner between fourth-seeded Lakewood and fifth-seeded Timber Creek in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
106—Mason Heck LT p. Tristan Werynski 0:55; 113—Brady Carter LT p. Eliezer Ramos 1:47; 120—Vinny Fantasia LT p. Shariel Ramos 3:16; 126—Colin Rolak LT d. Ethan Wisnewski 5-2; 132—Hunter Gutierrez LT p. Kurtis Leschak 0:46; 138—Craig Cook BT p. Matthew Cortese 1:06; 145—Kevin Arline BT p. Liam Sanger 2:46; 152—Logan Carter LT p. Zachary Chivers 0:31; 160—Michael Limone BT md. Trevor Krinic 15-5; 170—Jackson Brandt LT p. Simeon Hunte 0:57; 182—Quint Kearns LT d. Jake Marshall 5-3; 195—TreVonne Black BT p. John Dodaro 3:03; 220—Vincent Ceglie LT by forfeit; 285—Gerard O‘Connor LT by forfeit.
Records—LT 17-2.
Match began at 113 pounds
South Jersey Group V first round
(1) Southern Reg. 60,
(8) Washington Twp. 9
106—Ethan Wilson W d. Pat Iacoves 5-0; 113—Jayson Scerbo S p. Maurice Huggins 2:54; 120—Nate Bischoff S p. Vincent Moore :51; 126—Sebastian Delligatti S forfiet; 132—Jakob Osborn W d. Nik Lawson 4-3; 138—Robert Woodcock S tf. Dylan Trewin 15-0 3:45; 145—Nicholas Gonzalez S p. Aiden Jamison 2:40; 152—:Luke Galan S forfeit; 160—Nicholas O’Connell S p. Zachary Weiserth 3:21; 170—Haven Tatarek S md. Mike LaRose 14-6; 182—John Stout S d. Kris Frank 11-5; 195—Ben LoParo S p. Rocco Matarazzo 3:38; 220—J.T. Cornelius S p. Xavier Stuart 1:20; 285—Daimere Wilson-Turner W d. Jayden Smith 2-1.
Note: Southern will host No. 4 seed Cherokee in the semifinals on Wednesday.
South Jersey Group II first round
(4) Clayton 55,
(5) Barnegat 22
The Bengals fell to 12-10-1. No further information was available.
South Jersey Group III first round
(2) Delsea Reg. 57,
(7) Absegami 19
The Braves fell to 9-14. No further information was available.
South Jersey Group IV first round
(3) Highland 52,
(6) Hammonton 19
The Blue Devils fell to 12-8. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.