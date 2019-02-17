Three local high school wrestlers made history Sunday.
Millville's Diane Johnson, Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein and Pinelands Regional's Olivia Mena won their respective weight classes in New Jersey's first girls regional tournament at Red Bank Regional High School.
All three competed in the South Region. With their victories, Johnson, Klein and Mena qualified for the first girls state championship meet, which will be held at Atlantic City's Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in conjunction with the boys state meet Feb. 28 to March 3.
Johnson, a senior, went 4-0 with three pins to win the 161-pound division. Johnson won the title with a first-period pin over top-seeded Madison Pesavage, of Jackson Memorial.
Klein won the 235-pound weight class. The junior was the top seed and won all three of her matches by pin, including a 48-second fall over Pennsauken's Sarah Mireles in the final.
Mena, a freshman, won at 118 pounds. She went 3-0 with three pins, capping her tournament with a third-period pin in the final against Notre Dame's Angelina Romero.
In addition, Southern Regional freshman Gracie Cordasco placed fourth at 147 pounds to barely miss qualifying for the state tournament.
Barnegat freshman Jialynn Ramirez competed at 235 pounds for the Bengals.
