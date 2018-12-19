Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling defeated St. Joseph 54-27 in a Cape-Atlantic League meet on Wednesday. Wesley Tosto pined Jason Baird in 36 seconds at the 120 pound bracket for the Caper Tigers. Cameron Leslie pinned jAson Guerrera at 138 in 3:47, and Braydon Castillo pinned Gahad Hughes in 2:38 at 152.
St. Joseph’s John Tracey earned a pin at 113 in :26 over Christian Douglass, while Alex Giordano pinned Taren Caraveau in 1:55 at 145.
106—Garrett Choates S forfeit; 113—John Tracey S p. Christian Douglass :26; 120—Wesley Tosto L p. Jason Baird :36; 126—Devon L p. Owen Horan :22; 132—David Tosto L forfeit; 138—Cameron Leslie L p. Jason Guerrera 3:47; 145—Alex Giordano S p. Taren Caraveau 1:55; 152—Braydon Castillo L p. Gahad Hughes 2:38; 160—Jake Baxter L forfeit; 170—Jonas Lumbruno L p. Kevin Mayfield 2:22; 182—Eric Konczyk L forfeit; 195—Angelo Vokolos S p. Paul Gilbert :55; 220—Matt Craig L p. Paul John Williams 1:11; 285—Ethan Hunt S d. Kenny Coloma 10-8.
Kingsway Reg. 69,
Hammonton 12
106—Josh Palmucci K p. Julian Vegas :22; 113—Joey Miranda K p. Timothy Ruggeri 1:39; 120—Connor Ward K forfeit; 126—Jake Gentile K p. Santino Pontarelli 2:28; 132—Dakota Morris p. Ryan Figueroa 3:31; 138—Finnegan McFadden K p. Andrew Mays 3:34; 145—Cheney Kinner K p. Richard Ruberton 1:15; 152—John Sambogna K p. Franie Bocelle 3:06; 160—Matthew Moles H forfiet; 170—Kevin Pandorf K d. Sean Falcone 7-6; 182—Noah Falabella K p. Brock Beebe 4:48; 195—Alieis Almanzar K p. Louis Condo 2:43; 220—daniel Corrigan H p. Sylvester VanMorter 3:52; 285—Sean Horner K forfeit.
Match began at this weight
Barnegat 52,
Pinelands Reg. 27
106—Dante Powell B forfeit; 113—Shane oldham P forfeit; 120—Robert Killmer B p. Hayden Jeannotte 1:39; 126—Jacob Reinhold B inj. Ethan Roberts; 132—Michael DiPianta B p. Tyler Conrad 1:34; 138—Travis Brown P p. Kevin Fazio 5:03; 145—Matthew Albanese P forfeit; 152—James Circle B p. Sam Cardillo :58; 160—Mason Bayer B p. Kyle Princiotti 3:00; 170—Gavin Steward P p. Rashidi Alleyne 3:15; 182—John Morrin P d. Stephen Jennings 6-5; 195—Charles Cotton B d. Evan Burton 1-0; 220—Peter Jennings B p. Avery Maski 2:39; 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. Mateo Mena 3:16.
From Tuesday
Egg Harbor Twp. 54,
Lower Cape May Reg. 21
106—Antonio Delano E forfeit; 113—Michael Snyder E p. Christian Douglas :59; 120—Wesley Tosto L p. Andy Pham 3:33; 126—Devon Bohn L d. Joseph Glynn 14-10; 132—Andrew Ngo E p. David Tosto 3:23; 138—Jack Schiavo E d. Cameron Leslie 7-1; 145—A’mahr Brown E p. Taren Caraveau 4:22; 152—Lorenzo Turner E p. Braydon Castillo 5:26; 160—Brione Preston E tf. Jacob Baxter 21-3 5:34; 170—Nicholas Leone E md. Jonas Lumbrunoo 13-2; 182—Jani Kolefski E p. Paul Gilbert 2:24; 195—Andrew Dawson E forfeit; 220—Matthew Craig L p. Matthew Mansour :47; 285—Kenny Coloma L p. Quinn Aberman 5:22.
Match began at this weight
Millville 44,
Ocean City 36
106—Greg Groover M forfiet; 113—Caleb Mcgaire M forfeit; 120—Matt Clemens M p. Jesus Sarabia 3:41; 126—Charley Cossaboone O p. Demear Trammell 1:09; 132—Louie Williams O p. Athony Kukal 1:30; 138—Tommy Oves O p. Thomas Roman 1:14; 145—Connor Forand M md. Joey Garcia 13-0; 152—Jacob Parent M md. Sam Williams 10-2; 160—Nick Bell O p. Diane Johnson 1:22; 170—Marcus Loatman M p. Aidan Pearce 3:51; 182—Billy Kroeger O p. Michael Rios 3:18; 195—John Sheppard M forfeit; 220—Tai Leatherwood M p. Aidan Nelson 3:43; 285—Nick Sanino O p. Jaydan Wright 1:24.
Match began at this weight
Seneca 60,
Vineland 18
106—Brandon Flory S p. Gabe Baldosaro 2:55; 113—Kyle Vacca S forfeit; 120—Hunter Nixon S forfeit; 126—Zach Borton S p. Ben Robinson 1:21; 132—Andrew Knorr S d. Michael Druker 6-4; 138—James Penn V forfeit; 145—Kory Seidle S p. Carlos Rodriguez 5:22; 152—Logan Chestnut S forfeit; 160—Jackson Pirozzi S forfeit; 170—Ryan Eisnehower S p. Angel Garcia :42; 182—Will Decker S inj. Adhm Attia; 195—Joe Hartman S d. Justice Jordan-Dickson 14-10; 220—Shane Ecker V p. Andrew Horner 1:39; 285—Brandon Roldan V forfeit.
Match began at this weight
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.