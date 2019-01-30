The Absegami High School wrestling team beat Ocean City 44-36 on Wednesday.
The Braves went into the second-to-last bout up 38-30, and Quinn McLaughlin locked up the win with a pin in 5 minutes, 26 seconds to take a 44-30 lead.
Absegami also had pins from John Devlin (113) and Corbin Saul (126). The Braves also had major decisions from Ethan Zeck (152) and Warren Hood (195).
Ocean City had pins from Charley Cossaboone (120), Tommy Oves (132), Joey Garcia (138) and Billy Kroeger (182).
106— Tyler Foulke A by forfeit; 113— John Devlin A p. Aidan Walsh :40; 120— Charley Cossaboone O p. Paul Ford :47; 126— Corbin Saul A p. Louie Williams 1:15; 132— Tommy Oves O p. Ihsan Moore :20; 138— Joey Garcia O p. Nathan Time 1:36; 145— Nick Bell O by forfeit; 152— Ethan Zeck A md. Sam Williams 15-5; 160— Raymond Weed A by forfeit; 170— Quinn McLaughlin A p. Caleb Gartner 5:26; 182— Billy Kroeger O p. Mikal Taylor 5:08; 195— Warren Hood A md. Aidan Nelson 12-4; 220— RJ Rodriguez A by forfeit; 285— Nick Sannino O by forfeit.
Middle Twp. 56,
St. Joseph 22
106— Parker Smart M d. Garrett Choates (SV-1 15-13); 113— Jason Baird S by forfeit; 120— Alick Killian M p. John Tracy 1:56; 126— Evan Dugan M tf. Jason Guerrera 18-2; 132— Romeo Rodriguez M p. Mya McCabe 1:51; 138— Cole Miller M by forfeit; 145— Alex Giordano S md. Carson Haas 11-2; 152— Gahad Hughes S p. Matthew Gariano 1:29; 160— David Giulian M by forfeit; 170— Karl Giulian M by forfeit; 182— Kyle Matthews M by forfeit; 195— Marcus Hebron M p. Naim El :55; 220— Dawson Tallant M p. Paul John Williams 1:22; 285— Ethan Hunt S p. Robert Pettit-Ayala 2:36.
Buena Reg. 74,
Cedar Creek 6
106— Ralph Carugno B by forfeit; 113— Nate Johnson B p. Julian Guzman 1:05; 120— Andrew Johnson B tf. Alec Murdock 17-2; 126— Cael Aretz B by forfeit; 132— Oscar Perez C p. Brodrick Murphy 3:56; 138— Luke Souder B p. Bryan Merritt 2:49; 145— Mark Cimino B d. Austin Alcantara 11-7; 152— Brendon Lea B p. Nathan Rivera 3:11; 160— Chris Doughty B by forfeit; 170— Riyaun Coleman B by forfeit; 182— Jaden Roberts B by forfeit; 195— Sammy Drogo B by forfeit; 220— Tony Thompson B p. Alexander Perez 1:21; 285— Amir Walker B by forfeit.
From Tuesday
Buena Reg. 45,
Holy Spirit 25
106— Sal Palmeri H p. Ralph Carugno 1:35; 113— Nate Johnson B d. Gavin Paolone 8-1; 120— Andrew Johnson B by forfeit; 126— Brodrick Murphy B by forfeit; 132— Kolin Driscoll H d. Cael Aretz 8-5; 138— Luke Souder B by forfeit; 145— Mark Cimino B d. Patrick Newman 5-1; 152— Ken Sherman H md. Brendon Lea 13-4; 160— Chris Doughty B by forfeit; 170— Conner Boal H p. Riyaun Coleman :19; 182— Jaden Roberts B by forfeit; 195— Sammy Drogo B d. AiJohnnie Rembert 4-0; 220— Kurt Driscoll H p. Tony Thompson 2:58; 285— Amir Walker B p. Joe McCauley :23.
