Middle Township High School ended the team portion of its wrestling season on a high note Saturday.
The Panthers picked up a pair of wins during their tri-meet against Cinnaminson (60-15) and Audubon (48-30). They finished the season 18-3, setting the highest winning percentage (.857) in program history and tying for the most wins.
Senior Romeo Rodriguez also broke the Panthers' all-time wins record, beating 2018 graduate Gary Nagle's mark of 104.
Rodriguez, a 126-pounder, won by forfeit to break the record against Cinnaminson. He then won by pin in 4 minutes, 59 seconds to give him 106 wins for his career. He improved to 35-1 this season.
In Middle's win over Cinnaminson, Alick Killian (120) and Carson Haas (145) had the only pins for the Panthers, who won by forfeit eight times.
In the more closely contested battle with Audubon, Killian and Haas picked up their second pins of the day. Rodriguez, Evan Dugan (132), Kyle Matthews (182), Marcus Hebron (195) and Dawson Tallant (220) also had pins.
The Panthers will compete in the start of the state individual tournament next Saturday in the District 31 championships at Williamstown High School.
Area teams will compete in five district tournaments next weekend — Lacey Township at District 27 (Region 7 in two weeks, and the rest at districts 29-32 (Region 8). Seeding for districts will be announced Thursday.
Vineland quad
Lower Cape May Reg. 64,
Vineland 11
106— Gabe Baldosaro V tf. Christian Douglass 16-1; 113— double forfeit; 120— Mikey Castellano L by forfeit; 126— Devon Bohn L md. Alex Leboff 8-0; 132— David Tosto L p. Mike Droker 1:14; 138— Cam Leslie L inj. Camden Watts; 145— Braydon Castillo L by forfeit; 152— Frankie Casper L p. Anthony Bencosme :46; 160— Nate Schnell V p. Jake Baxter 2:42; 170— Jonas Lumbruno L p. Angel Garcia :35; 182— Paul Gilbert L p. Jasir Brooks 1:28; 195— Sean Connelly L p. Justice Jordan-Dickson 3:34; 220— Matt Craig L p. Shane Ecker 4:44; 285— TJ Rossett by forfeit.
Lower Cape May Reg. 45,
Ocean City 31
106— Douglass L by forfeit; 113— Aiden Walsh O by forfeit; 120— Charley Cossaboon O d. Wes Tosto 4-2 (SV-1); 126— Bohn L d. Louie Williams 8-4; 132— Tommy Oves O p. David Tosto 1:10; 138— Joey Garcia O md. Leslie 12-2; 145— Castillo L p. Jacob Wilson 1:34; 152— Casper L p. Sam Williams 1:05; 160— Baxter L p. Aiden Fisher 1:04; 170— Lumbruno L by forfeit; 182— Gilbert L p. Aiden Pearce 4:59; 195— Billy Kroeger O p. Connelly 1:39; 220— Craig L by forfeit; 285— Nick Sannino O p. Rossett 1:50.
Ocean City 42,
Vineland 35
106— double forfeit; 113— Baldosaro V by forfeit; 120— Walsh O by forfeit; 126— Cossaboone O p. Leboff 1:44; 132— L. Williams O p. Druker 5:21; 138— Oves O p. Watts 1:09; 145— J. Garcia O p. Carlos Rodriguez 3:58; 152— Bencosme V p. S. Williams 2:58; 160— A. Garcia V p. Fisher 1:12; 170— Schnell V p. Pearce 2:57; 182— Kroeger O p. Brooks 2:31; 195— Jordan-Dickson V by forfeit; 220— Ecker V by forfeit; 285— Sannino O by forfeit.
Note: Vineland unsportsmanlike conduct (-1)
Lower Cape May Reg. 72, Palmyra 6;
Ocean City 66, Palmyra 6
106— Douglass L (1-0) forfeit P; O double forfeit; 113— L double forfeit; Walsh O (1-0) forfeit P; 120— Wes Tosto (1-0) p. P 1:19; Cossaboone O (1-0) p. P :14; 126— Bohn L (1-0) p. P 1:05; L. Williams O (1-0) p. P :39; 132— David Tosto (1-0) p. P 1:54; Oves O (1-0) p. P :28; 138— Leslie L (1-0) forfeit P; Garcia O (1-0) forfeit P; 145— Castillo L (1-0) forfeit P; Wilson O (1-0) forfeit P; 152— Casper L (1-0) p. P :36; S. Williams O (1-0) forfeit P; 160— Baxter L (1-0) forfeit P; Fisher O (1-0) p. P 1:53; 170— Lumbruno L (1-0) forfeit P; Pearce O (1-0) forfeit P; 182— Gilbert L (1-0) forfeit P; O double forfeit; 195— Connelly L (1-0) p. P 1:54; Kroeger O (1-0) p. P :37; 220— Craig L (1-0) p. P 4:30; O (0-1); 285— Rossett L (0-1); Sannino O (1-0) p. P 3:16.
Pinelands quad
Marlboro 36, Pinelands Reg. 25
Holmdel 42, Pinelands Reg. 31
Rancocas Valley Reg. 55, Pinelands Reg. 18
106—Eric Helfrich (0-2), (0-1) H by forfeit; 113—(0-3) by forfeit; 120—Olivia Mena (0-1), (0-2) H, RV by forfeit; 126—Bryce LeFevre (1-2) d. RV 6-4; 132—Travis Brown (2-1) d. M 3-1, p. H 4:47; 138—Matthew Albanese (1-2) d. M 2-1; 145—Sam Cardillo (2-1) p. M :59, p. RV 1:16; 152—Kieran Sundermann (3-0) d. M 6-5, d. H 7-2, d. RV 6-1; 160—Gavin Stewart (2-1) H by forfeit, p. RV 2:41; 170—Connor Harris (2-0) md. M 13-5, p. H 1:14, (0-1) RV by forfeit; 182—(0-3) by forfeit; 195—Evan Burton (2-1) d. M 5-2, md. H 10-2; 220—Bryan Mendez (0-3); 285—Avery Maski (1-1) d. M 7-4, Mateo Mena (1-0) p. H 2:32.
Records—P 6-15-1.
Cedar Creek tri-meet
Haddon Heights 48, Cedar Creek 30
Northern Burlington 76, Cedar Creek 0
106—(0-1) NB by forfeit, double-forfeit; 113—Julian Guzman (1-1) HH inj.; 120—Alec Murdock (1-1) p. HH 5:44; 126—Oscar Perez (1-1) HH by forfeit; 132—(1-1) HH by forfeit; 138—Bryan Merritt (1-1) p. HH 2:57; 145—Austin Alcantara (0-2); 152—(0-2) by forfeit; 160—(0-2) by forfeit; 170—(0-2) by forfeit; 182—(0-2) by forfeit; 195—(0-2) by forfeit; 220—Alexander Perez (0-2); 285—(0-2) by forfeit.
Records—CC 5-16.
