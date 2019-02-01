Middle Township High School’s Romeo Rodriguez earned his 100th career win to help the Panthers defeat Red Bank Regional 58-15 in a nonleague wrestling match Friday.
Rodriguez improved to 28-1 this season with an 18-3 technical fall against Tucker Cochrane at 132 pounds.
Cole Miller pinned Aidan Butler in 3 minutes, 1 second at 138 pounds for the Panthers, and Carson Haas pinned Luis Santamaria in 22 seconds.
Also for Middle, Dave Giulian won a 17-6 major decision against Will DalPra at 160, and Karl Giulian pinned Vincent DeLorenzi in 2:49 at 182.
106—Meehan R forfeit; 113—Parker Smart M p. Bryan 2:54; 120—Stolfa R p. Alick Killian M 5:26; 126—Ciccone R d. Evan Dugan 9-4; 132—Romeo Rodriguez M tf Cochrane 18-3; 138—Cole Miller M p. Aidan Butler 3:01; 145—Matt Gariano M p. Patrick Cody 1:42; 152—Carson Haas M p. Luis Santamaria :22; 160—Dave Giulian M md. Will DalPra 17-6; 170—Jayden Matthews M forifet; 182—Karl Giulian M p. Vincent DeLorenzi 2:49; 195—Kyler Matthews M md. Nick Principe 14-5; 220—Marcus Hebron M p. Anthony Gaeta 5:23; 285—Dawson Tallant M d JustinGooding 7-2.
Records—Middle 12-2.
