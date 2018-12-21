The Middle Township High School wrestling team defeated Ocean City 40-39 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference meet Friday.
Marcus Hebron pinned Aidan Nelson in 2 minutes, 57 seconds at 220 pounds for the Panthers. Alick Killian pinned Jesus Sarabia in 1:29 at 120, while Carson Haas pinned Joey Garcia in 23 seconds.
In the first match at 195, Billy Kroeger won in a decision against Karl Giulian 10-5. Louie Williams pinned Evan Dugan at 132 in 5:01 and Nick Bell pinned Matt Gariano in 57 seconds.
106— Parker Smart M by forfeit; 113— Brian Foulke O by forfeit; 120— Alick Killian M p. Jesus Sarabia 1:29; 126— Romeo Rodriguez M d Charley Cossaboone 7-4; 132— Louie Williams O p. Evan Dugan 5:01; 138— Tommy Oves O p. Cole Miller 1:33; 145— Carson Haas M p. Joey Garcia :23; 152— Nick Bell O p. Matt Gariano :57; 160— Caleb Gartner O p. Matt Frame :17; 170— Dave Giulian M p. Aiden Pearce 2:14; 182— Kyle Matthews M by forfeit; 195— Billy Kroeger O d Karl Giulian 10-5; 220— Marcus Hebron M p. Aidan Nelson 2:57; 285— Nick Sanino O p. Dawson Tallant 1:01.
Records— M 1-0, O N/A.
Match began at this weight
Brick Memorial 57,
Egg Harbor Twp. 12
106—Braden Scott B p. Antonio Delano 1:22; 113—Michael Cate B p. Michael Snyder 1:20; 120—Kenneth Melillo B forfeit; 126—Vincent Santaniello B p. Joseph Glynn 1:01; 132—Michael Richardson B d. Andrew Ngo 6-0; 138—Jared Crippen B d. Jack Schiavo 7-3; 145—Caleb Alvarado B p. Michael Brito 2:32; 152—Lorenzo Turner E d. Ryan Salerno 10-3; 160—Brione Preston E p. Ruben Lizardi 1:39; 170—Ean Mueller B p. Nicholas Leone 1:52; 182—David Szuba B p. Jani Kolefski 1:57; 195—Sam Azzaretti B p. Andrew Dawson 1:42; 220—Matthew Mansour E d. Alan Juarez 5-2; 285—Roberto Harrera B d. Quinn Aberman 10-4.
Match began at this weight
Shore Regional 54,
Barnegat 27
106—Dante Powell B p. Jacob Herschenfeld :57; 113—Jack Maida S p. Robert Killmer 4:24; 120—Matt Klemser S forfeit; 126—Gabe Scalise S p. Jacob Reinhold 1:14; 132—Michael DiPianta B p. Cody Joyce :23; 138—Al De Santis S p. Kevin Fazio 1:28; 145—Tanner Smruo S forfeit; 152—Michael McGhee S p. James Circle 2:37; 160—Ian Smith S p. Mason Bayer 1:40; 170—Jack McCrae S p. Rashidi Alleyne 1:40; 182—Jamie Mazzacco S p. Stephen Jennings :40; 195—Charles Cotton B d. Taylor Sousa 5-2; 220—Peter Jennings B p. Cade Torres 3:06; 285—Joseph Lauer B p. Joe Graci 1:52.
Girls swimming
Southern Regional 100,
Toms River South 70
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay— T (Anastasia Vasilakis, Jade Tricomy, Elizabeth Rogers, Katy Adamek) 1:59.57; 200 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague S 2:08.68; 200 IM— Vasilakis T 2:29.94; 50 Freestyle— Tricomy T 25.91; 100 Butterfly— Tricomy T 1:04.67; 100 Freestyle— Abigail Malandro S 59.07; 500 Freestyle— Sprague S 5:55.21; 200 Freestyle Relay— T (Tricomy, Adamek, Gracie Preslar, Ava Cloupe) 1:47.77; 100 Backstroke— Jacquelyn Kilcommons S 1:05.24; 100 Breaststroke— Mia Amirr S 1:16.04; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Sprague, Mya Pierson, Kaylyn Iusan, Malandro) 4:01.88.
Records— S 3-0, T 1-1.
Boys swimming
Southern Reg. 95,
Toms River South 75
At Toms River YMCA yards
200 Medley Relay—T (N/A) 1:49.09; 200 Freestyle—Jeff Horn T 2:01.56; 200 IM—Dylan Citta T 2:06.38; 50 Freestyle—Jackson Hughes S 23.48; 100 Butterfly—Jarred Tricomy T 1:00.02; 100 Freestyle—Hughes S 54.43; 500 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 5:18.06; 200 Freestyle Relay—N/A T 1:38.99; 100 Backstroke—Werner S 1:04.05; 100 Breaststroke—Citta T 1:01.71; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Cody Snow, Hughes, Werner, Timothy English) 3:46.77.
Records—Southern 3-0.
Ice hockey
St. Augustine Prep 4,
Bishop Eustace 2
St. Augustine improved to 4-4 while Bishop Eustace fell to 0-8. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.