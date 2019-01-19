Carson Haas earned a pin and a decision to lead the Middle Township High School wrestling team to a 66-15 victory over Cumberland Regional and a 60-18 victory over Deptford in a tri-match Saturday morning at Cumberland.
Deptford (4-5) beat the Colts 63-9. Middle improved to 5-1, while Cumberland fell to 0-8.
Haas, who improved to 17-5, pinned the Colts’ William Saul at the 153-pound bout in 1 minute, 28 seconds. Hass earned a 9-5 decision over the Spartans’ Alex Jones in the 142-pound bout.
The Panthers’ Romeo Rodriguez, who improved to 20-1, pinned Deptford’s Aaron Peters at the 132-pound bout in 5:32. David Giulian (14-2) earned a 10-3 decision over Cumberland’s Calvin Saez and pinned the Sartans’ Jarell Skipwith in 3.28, both at the 160-pound bout.
Karl Giulian improved to 15-2 with a pin of the Spartans’ Josiah Reginald (1:50) and a forfeit against Cumberland.
Middle Twp. results
106—Parker Smart (1-0) MT p. Kael Jespersen (0-1) CR 4:57; Parker Smart (0-1); 113—No match; D by forfeit; 120—Irving Gandy (1-0) CR d. Alick Killian (1-1) MT 7-6, Killian p. D 0:37; 126—Romeo Rodriquez (1-0) MT by forfeit; Evan Dougan (1-0) MT p. D 2:32; 132—Evan Dugan (1-0) MT by forfeit; Romeo Rodriguez (1-0) MT p. D 5:32; 138—Jacob Michelotti (1-0) CR p. Cole Miler MT (1-1) 1:42, Miller p. D 3:42 145—Khari Boulware CR p. Matt Gariano (0-1) MT 3:46; Carson Haas (1-0) MT d. D 9-5; 152—Carson Haas (1-0) MT p. William Saul (0-1) CR 1:28; Matthew Graziano (0-1) MT; 160—Dave Giulian (2-0) MT d. Calvin Saez (0-1) CR 10-3, p. D 3:28; 170—Karl Giulian (1-0) MT by forfeit, p. D 1:50; 182—Kyle Matthews (1-o) MT by forfeit; Jayden Matthews (1-0) MT by forfeit; 195—Marcus Hebron (1-0) MT p. Donovan Lloatman (0-1) CR 2:49; Kyle Matthew (1-0) MT d. D 11-7 220—Dawson Tallant (1-0) MT by forfeit; Marcus Hebron MT p. D 1:54; 285—Rooberto Pettitt-Ayala (1-0) MT p. Christopher Rodriguez (0-1) CR 1:04; Dawson Tallant (1-0) MT p. D 0:47.
Records—MT 5-1; D 4-5.
Cumberland Reg. quad results
Deptford Township 63,
Cumberland Regonal 9
106—Kael Jespersen (0-1); 113—D by forfeit; 120—Irving Gandy (1-0) p. D 5:33; 126—D by forfeit; 132—D by forfeit; 138—Jacob Michelotti (0-1); 145—Khari Boulware (0-1); 152—William Saul (0-1); 160—Calvin Saez (0-1); 170—D by forfeit; 182—Double forfeit; 195—Donovan Loatman (0-1); 220—D by forfeit; 285—Christopher Rodriguez CR (1-0) d. D 5-2.
Records—D 4-5; CR 0-8.
Lower Cape May Regional tri-meet
Lower Cape May Regional 47, Burlington Township 26; Lower Cape May Regional 57, Shawnee 21
106—Christian Douglass (0-2); 113—Matt Harris (0-2); 120—Mikey Castellano (1-1) tf. BT 3:57; 126—Martin Thomas (1-1) p. S 3:21; 132—David Tosto (2-0) p. BT 3:20, p. S 4:59; 138—Cam Leslie (2-0) p. BT 2:15, d SV S 3-1; 145—Braydon Castillo (1-1) p. S 1:04; 152—Frankie Casper (2-0) p. BT 1:02, S by forfeit; 160—Jake Baxter (1-1) S by forfeit; 170—Jonas Lumbruno (2-0) BT by forfeit, S by forfeit; 182—Paul Gilbert (1-1) S by forfeit; 195—Sean Connelly (2-0) BT by forfeit, S by forfeit; 220—Matt Craig (2-0) p. BT 1:30, p. S 1:36; 285—TJ Rossett (1-1) BT by forfeit.
Pinelands at Red Bank Regional quad
Lakewood 37, Pinelands Reg. 26; Red Bank Reg. 43, Pinelands Reg. 27; Pinelands Reg.37, Keansburg 36
106—K by forfeit; Shane Oldham (0-2); 113—Shane Oldham (1-0) by forfeit; L by forfeit, RB by forfeit; 120—K by forfeit; Olivia Mena (0-2); 126—Ethan Roberts (0-1); Bryce LeFevre (1-1) d. L 5-3 132—Travis Brown (3-0) p. K 2:30, tf. L 16-0, p. RB 3:05; 138—Matthew Albanese (1-2) p. K 1:00; 145—Kyle Princiotti (0-1), Sam Cardillo (2-0) p. L 1:00, p. RB 0:41; 152—Sam Cardillo (1-0) d. K 15-13; Kieran Sundermann (2-0) sv. L 6-1, d. RB 5-4; 160—Gavin Stewart (2-1) d. K 6-0, by forfeit; 170—Aaron Harris (0-1); Connor Harris (0-2); 182—John Morrin (2-1) p. K 1:15, p. LL 1:15; 195—K by forfeit,; Evan Burton (1-1) d. RB 8-5; 220—Evan Burton (0-1); Avery Maski (2-0) d. L 6-4, d. RB 6-4; 285—Avery Maski (1-0) p. K 3:30; Bryan Mendez (0-1); Mateo Mena (0-1).
Notes—Pinelands beat Keansburg on tiebreaker for most first points scored.
Records—P 6-7-1.
Ocean City at tri-meet at Clayton
Gloucester City 40, Ocean City 32; Clayton 42, Ocean City 34
106—(0-2) GC by forfeit, C by forfeit; 113—(0-2) GC by forfeit, C by forfeit; 120—(0-1) GC by forfeit, Aidan Walsh (1-0) C by forfeit; 126—Louie Williams (0-2); 132—Tommy Oves (1-1) p. C :33; 138—Jacob Wilson (1-1) tf. GC 17-1 6:00; 145—Joey Garcia (2-0) GC by forfeit, md. C 15-1; 152—Sam Williams (1-1) p. GC 1:09; 160—Nick Bell (0-1) p. GC 1:00; 170—Caleb Gartner (1-1) p. C 3:16; 182—Billy Kroeger (2-0) p. GC 3:20, p. 7:25; 195—Aidan Nelson (1-1) d. GC 2-0; 220—(0-2) GC by forfeit, C by forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino (1-1) C by forfeit.
Records—OC 5-6.
Egg Harbor Township at Jack Welch Duals
Egg Harbor Township 54,
Holy Spirit 28
106—Gavin Paolone HS md. Antonio Delano 13-1; 113—Sal Palmieri HS by forfeit; 120—Andy Pham EHT by forfeit; 126—Hector Reyes EHT by forfeit; 132—Andrew Ngo EHT p. Kolin Driscoll 3:52; 138—Ken Sherman HS p. Jack Schiavo :59; 145—Lorenzo Turner EHT p. Patrick Newman 5:28; 152—James Tucker EHT by forfeit; 160—Brione Preston EHT by forfeit; 170—Kevin Ditmire EHT by forfeit; 182—Jani Kolefsky EHT p. AiJohnnie Rembert 2:42; 195—Andrew Dawson EHT by forfeit; 220—Philip Docteur HS by forfeit; 285—Kurt Driscoll HS p. Quinn Aberman 1:50.
Christian Brothers Academy 36, Egg Harbor Township 30; Cherokee 45, Egg Harbor Township 21
106—Antonio Delano (0-2); 113—(0-2) CBA by forfeit, C by forfeit; 120—Andy Pham (0-2); 126—Andrew Ngo (2-0) d. CBA 6-0, C by forfeit; 132—Michael Brito (0-1), Joseph Glynn (0-1); 138—Jack Schiavo (2-0) p. CBA 1:18, d. C 3-0; 145—Lorenzo Turner (0-2); 152—Brione Preston (1-1) p. CBA 1:09; 160—Kevin Ditmire (2-0) d. CBA 8-3, d. C 5-3; 170—Jani Kolefsky (1-0) CBA by forfeit, Nicholas Leone (1-0) d. C 3-0; 182—Nicholas Leone (0-1), Jani Kolefsky (1-0) p. C 2:49; 195—Andrew Dawson (0-1), (0-1) C by forfeit; 220—Matthew Mansour (0-2); 285—Quinn Aberman (1-1) p. CBA 1:59.
Records—8-10.
From Friday
Jack Welch Duals
Howell 71,
Holy Spirit 5
106—Ethan Liptzin HOW p. Sal Palmeri 1:34; 113— Kyle Nase HOW md. Gavin Paolone 14-3; 120— Spencer Ostroff HOW by forfeit; 126— James McGee HOW by forfeit; 132— Nieko Malone HOW md. Kolin Driscoll 13-3; 138— Darby Diedrich HOW d. Ken Sherman 3-2; 145— Evan Manto HOW p. Patrick Newman 1:35; 152— Austin Friedman HOW by forfeit; 160— Paul Jakub HOW p. Luke Spotts 1:30; 170— Shane Reitsma HOW by forfeit; 182— Christian Murphy HOW p. AiJohnnie Rembert :30; 195— Jake Nase HOW by forfeit; 220— Kurt Driscoll HOL by forfeit; 285— Jacob Wurtz HOW p. Joe McCauley.
Note— HOL unsportsmanlike penalty (-1)
Newton 65,
Egg Harbor Twp. 9
106— Nathan Fitt N p. Antonio Delano :50; 113— Danny Cleary N by forfeit; 120— Nick Costa N p. Andy Pham 1:43; 126— JoJo Lotruglio N tf. Andrew Ngo 16-1; 132— Matt Rosa N p. Joseph Glynn 2:50; 138— Michael Freda N d. Jack Schiavo 4-3; 145— Lorenzo Turner E d. Julian Sibblies 6-3; 152— Wyatt McCarthy N p. Brione Preston 3:50; 160— Trevor Aughenbaugh N p. Kevin Ditmire 3:28; 170— Nicholas Leone E p. Matt Somers 3:08; 182— Nick Brigante N p. Jani Kolefski 1:07; 195— Ryan Kaiser N p. Andrew Dawson :19; 220— Luke Fischer N p. Matthew Mansour :55; 285— Isaiah Wilkins N d. Quinn Aberman 4-2.
Lacey Township 43,
Brick Memorial 31
106—Brady Carter LT p. Braden Scott 3:56; 113—Ryan Smith Br tf. Andre Ferrauiolo 18-3, 5:9; 120—Vincent Santaniello BR p. Vinny Fantasia 0:16; 126—Michael Richardson BR md. Colin Rolak 8-0; 132—Victor DiPianta BM md. Liam Sanger 14-1; 138—Hunter Gutierrez LT by forfeit; 145—Jared Crippen BR p. Zach Higgins 3:25; 152—Logan Carter LT md. Ruben Lizardi 14-3; 160—Trevor Krinic LT p. Cory Martin 1:11; 170—Jackson Brandt LT p. Michael Angrosina 2:33; 182—David Szuba BR p. John Stevens 0:59; 195—Quint Kearns LT d. Sam Azzaretti 8-5; 220— Vincent Ceglie LT by forfeit; 285—Gerald O’Connor LT by forfeit.
Match began at this weight
