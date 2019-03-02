ATLANTIC CITY — Millville’s Diana Johnson and Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein will forever be linked after a historic weekend of high school wrestling.
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall hosted the inaugural girls individual state wrestling championships Friday and Saturday, and Johnson and Klein got the chance to show they are two of the state’s best.
Johnson and Klein will be remembered years from now as the first local girls to reach the state tournament.
On Saturday, Johnson lost by fall to nationally ranked Jewel Gonzalez of Phillipsburg in the 161-pound final to finish second in the state.
“This meant the world to me,” Johnson said. “I was just blessed that I could be a part of it even though I took second. I was hoping for first, but I was still grateful for the place that I got. Second place is better than nothing. I just hope that I can continue to build my career with this.”
Klein bounced back from a tough loss Thursday night to pin two opponents Saturday en route to a third-place finish at 235. Klein pinned Dwight Morrow’s Elise Harrison in 22 seconds in the third-place consolation match.
“This was great,” Klein said. “It’s amazing, especially now that we have our own thing. We can show ourselves now.”
The tournament featured 60 of the top girls in the state competing in 10 weight classes.
Johnson competed against boys during the regular season and then was dominant in winning the South Region girls title, going 4-0 with three pins.
She earned the No. 2 seed at 161 for the state tournament and opened with a 12-3 major decision against Kingsway Regional’s Katherine Bott on Friday.
“At first, I was nervous, but now I just love the feeling of being here,” Johnson said.
Johnson had a tough matchup in the finals against Gonzalez, widely considered to be the best girl in the tournament regardless of weight.
Gonzalez has been wrestling since she was 8 and is ranked 17th in the country at 152 pounds by USA Wrestling. Gonzalez pinned Johnson in 53 seconds.
“She was tough,” Johnson said. "I’ve got to give her credit. I thought I was tough, so she is pretty tough.”
Johnson is a senior and says she has considered possibly wrestling in college.
“I'm so, so proud of her,” Millville coach Jason Bilinski said. “Hopefully, she inspires more girls. It was such an enjoyable experience to have her on the team. She is such a great kid — I can’t say enough good things about her.”
Klein was seeded second at 235 and didn’t get off to the start she wanted to in the tournament. She lost in overtime to Rancocas Valley’s Kaila Mungo on Friday. Mungo went on to win the title Saturday.
“That wasn’t me,” Klein said. “It wasn't me at all. If the me (Saturday) went (Friday), it wouldn't have happened the same.”
Klein was as dominant Saturday as she had been all season.
She pinned Bergenfield’s Elin Santos in 3 minutes, 2 seconds and followed that with a 22-second pin against Harrison to take third.
“It was somewhat overwhelming,” Klein said of wrestling at Boardwalk Hall. “I was not really prepared for the feel of all the people, but I got through it. It wasn’t exactly how I would have liked to, but I got through.”
Klein went 8-8 this season against boys with six pins. In two girls tournaments, however, Klein went 7-0 with seven pins. She won the South Region title with a 48-second pin in the final.
“Earlier today, a girl from the Upper Township recreation program asked for her autograph,” Lower coach Billy Damiana said. “She doesn't understand the impact she’s having — it’s so big. It’s cool to be part of history.
“The impact she’s going to make on some girl that’s sitting in the stands today is just awesome.”
