ATLANTIC CITY — Millville High School's Diana Johnson and Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein will forever be linked after a historic weekend of wrestling.
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City hosted the inaugural girls individual state wrestling championships Friday and Saturday, and Johnson and Klein got the chance to prove they are two of the state’s best.
Johnson lost by fall to nationally ranked Jewel Gonzalez of Phillipsburg in the 161-pound state final.
Klein bounced back from a tough loss Thursday night to pin two opponents Saturday en route to a third-place finish at 235 pounds.
Klein pinned Dwight Morrow’s Elise Harrison in just 22 seconds in the third-place consolation match.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
