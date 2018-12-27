EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School’s Keevon Berry and Kal-El Corbitt won championships at the Arthur O. Marinelli Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Cape-Atlantic League schools had no winners until Corbitt and Berry wrestled simultaneously on mats 3 and 1, respectively, at the EHT gymnasium. Corbitt finished first, winning a 3-2 decision in the 182-pound final over Ethan Craft of Rancocas Valley Regional. Berry followed with a 6-2 decision in the 195-pound final over Drew Bowker of RV.
Berry and Corbitt led the Falcons to a fourth-place finish in the team scoring. Oakcrest finished with 130 points to lead Cape-Atlantic League schools. Clearview Regional won the team title with 205 points, while RV took second at 156.5 and Williamstown totaled 140 for third.
“We wrestled well today,” Oakcrest coach Drew Muzslay said. “Keevon and Kal-El are very disciplined and strategic. They’re good listeners and very self-motivated. They both work hard during the season and the offseasons. They were both prepared to win inside (the distance with a pin or technical fall) or go the whole distance.”
Corbitt’s match was tied 2-2 until he pulled a 1-point escape in the third period, and the score held up.
“It feels good to win (the championship), but it’s like any other win and just another one on the road,” said Corbitt, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “I was going for a 2-point reversal, but he scrambled out of it, so it was an escape for 1. After that, I was looking for shots to score but was wary of defense.”
Berry’s title match was 2-2 after one period, but then he took the lead with a takedown and stayed in control.
“It feels good to get a win,” said Berry, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “I lost a decision in the final last year. I got a takedown and gave it a good ride, and things seemed to go my way. My teammates and the crowd gave me momentum to give it my all. I never wrestled him before. I knew he was a strong opponent.”
Berry scored pins in his quarterfinal and semifinal. “It’s tough to wrestle all day, but I maintained my focus and stayed hydrated.”
Two Egg Harbor Township wrestlers, Andrew Ngo (126) and Jack Schiavo (138), were finalists. Ngo, last year’s Marinelli winner at 120, lost an 8-4 decision to Taylor Robinson. Schiavo lost a 19-2 technical fall to Craig Cook of Burlington Township. EHT was sixth in team scoring with 73.5 points.
Ngo’s match was tied at 2-2 after one period and he trailed 4-3 in the second period. He also scored pins in his quarterfinal and semifinal.
“Kids are stronger at the higher weight,” said Ngo, a 17-year-old senior and EHT resident. “I was watching what (Robinson) was doing and trying to counter. I thought I did pretty well today, but I could have done better in the final.”
Oakcrest got third-place finishes from brothers Hunter Horsey (106) and Hayden Horsey (113), and Frank Gabriel (126). Other CAL thirds were by Jake Baxter of Lower Cape May Regional (160), Nick Leone of EHT (170), Billy Kroeger of Ocean City (182), Matthew Craig of Lower Cape May (220) and Nick Sannino of Ocean City (285).
