Oakcrest High School wrestlers Hayden Horsey, Kal-El Corbitt and Keevon Berry captured District 30 titles Saturday at Delsea Regional High School.
Berry pinned every opponent he faced in the 195-pound bracket on his way to the crown. Horsey earned two decisions and a pin at 113, and Corbitt won two pins and a decision at 182.
There were eight local first-place winners and 36 place-finishers (top three) in District 26, 30 and 32.
Each advanced to either the Region 8 tournament Wednesday, Friday and next Saturday at Egg Harbor Township High School or the Region 7 tournament at RWJBarnabas Heath Arena on the Toms River North campus.
Hammonton's Ryan Figueroa and Daniel Corrigan captured District 32 titles at 138 and 220, respectively. Absegami's Raymond Weed (160) and Ocean City's Billy Kroeger (182) and Nick Sannino (285) also won titles.
The Braves' Tyler Foulke (106) and Quinn McLaughlin (170), St. Joseph's Alex Giordano (145), the Red Raiders' Charley Cossaboone (120), and Hammonton's Louis Condo (195) each finished second.
In District 30, the Blue Devils' Hunter Horsey (106), Lower Cape May Regional's Wesley Tosto (120) and EHT's Jack Schiavo (139) and Brione Preston (152) each finished second in their respected weight classes.
Oakcrest's Frank Gabriel (126) and Elijah Gonzalez (170), and the Caper Tigers' Braydon Castillo (145) won their third-place bout.
Lacey Township had five wrestlers finish second in the District 26 tournament, including Hunter Gutierrez at 132, who earned his 130th career win and broke the program record held by 2018 graduate Luke Moynihan.
The Lions' Jackson Brandt (170), Quint Kearns (182), Vincent Ceglie (220) and Brady Carter (106) were second. Colin Rolak (126) and Gerald O'Connor each won their third-place bout and advanced to the Region 7 tournament.
District 26 first-place match
106—; 132—Copper Pontelando CHE d. Hunter Gutierrez LT 3-2; 170—Brandon Green PAUL p. Jackson Brandt LT 1:12; 182—Santino Morina PAUL p. Quint Kearns LT 3:21; 220—Flynn Leaf PAUL d. Vincent Ceglie LT 7-4.
District 26 third-place match
126—Colin Rolak LT d. Jovani Figueroa, CHE, 5-0; 285— Gerard O'Connor LT p. Jesus Cruz-Marre PENN 0:45.
District 30 first-place match
106—Ethan Wilson WATW d. Hunter Horsey OAK 4-3; 113—Hayden Horsey OAK d. C.J. Mazzarelli DELS 3-1; 120—Asa Walton DELS d. Wesley LCM 5-4; 138—Tim Spatola DELS md. Jack Schiavo EHT 11-2; 152—Nick Bennett DELS p. Brione Preston EHT 5:28; 182—Kal-El Corbitt OAK d. Curtis Thomas 6-5; 195—Keevon Berry OAK p. Austin Burritt WOOD 1:25..
District 30 third-place match
120—David Flippen OAK d. Joseph Glynn EHT 12-11; 126—Frank Gabriel OAK d. Andrew Ngo EHT 4-0; 132—Jaden Wilson PG d. Dennis Forbes OAK 12-7; 138—Andrew Cleary WOOD d. Cameron Leslie LCM 7-0; 145—Braydon Castillo LCM p. Chris Gehring OAK 0:41; 152—Albert Long OAK d. Kaleb Kearse PG 9-2; 160—Jani Kolefski EHT p. Jacob Baxter LCM 3:15; 170—Elijah Gonzalez OAK p. Yasir Williams WIN 1:20; 182—Nicholas Leone EHT d. Connor Batten WOOD 8-3; 195—Emeril Mitchell WIN p. Sean Connelly LCM 2:50; 220—Hunter Batten WOOD d. Matthew Craig LCM 8-2.
District 32 first-place match
106—Ty Whalen CLEAR tf. Tyler Foulke GAMI 0:00 (15-0); 120—McKenzie Bell KING tf. Charley Cossaboone OC 5:15 (17-2); 138— Ryan Figueroa HAMM d. Cheney Kinner KING 6-3; 145—John Love CLEAR md. Alex Giordano SJH 11-3; 160—Raymond Weed GAMI d. Dylan Cydis CLEAR 5-0; 170—Brandon Dick CLEAR p. Quinn McLaughlin GAMI 2:27; 182—Billy Kroeger OC p. Noah Falabella KING 3:30; 195—Alieis Almanzar KING p. Louis Condo HAMM 1:56; 220—Daniel Corrigan HAMM d. Sean Horner KING 8-4; 285—Nick Sannino OC p. Deshon Alexander OVER 3:31.
District 32 third-place match
113—Joey Miranda KING p. John Devlin GAMI 1:40; 120— Steven Ciccarelli CLEAR d. Irving Grady CUMB 14-11; 126—Corbin Saul GAMI d. Louie Williams OC 6-1; 132—Cody Scully CLEAR d. Tommy Oves OC 5-0; 145—Andrew Mays HAMM d. John Sambognav KING 10-4; 152—Nic Carrero GAMI p. Trent Johnson PENN 6:45; 170—Sean Falcone HAMM d. Abdel Alqutawna PENN 4-1; 195—Warren Hood GAMI p. Hayden Gandy PENN 2:51; 220—R.J. Rodriquez GAMI p. Bryan Butkus SJH 4:43.
