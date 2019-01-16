Ocean City High School’s boys wrestling team defeated Mainland Regional 57-18 in a Cape-Atlantic League meet on Wednesday.
Tommy Oves pinned Logan Sands in 58 seconds in the first match at 132 pounds for the Red Raiders. At 152 Joey Garcia pinned Jaden Cagle-Demario in 1:53, and Aidan Nelson pinned Christopher Campbell at 220 in 2:52. Charley Cossaboone defeated William Rodgers with a 6-0 decision.
Mainland’s Hector Gurerro pinned Micah Waid at 285 in 4:50.
106—Harry Franks M forfeit; 113—Jonatan Pelaez M forfeit; 120—Charley Cossaboone O d. William Rodgers 6-0; 126—Louie Williams O forfeit; 132—Tommy Oves O p. Logan Sands :58; 138—Jacob Wilson O p. Jake Pokrass 2:54; 145—Sam Williams O forfeit; 152—Joey Garcia O p. Jaden Cagle-Demario 1:53; 160—Nick Bell O forfeit; 170—Caleb Gartner O p. Anthony Gerace 5:47; 182—Billy Kroeger O p. Hayden Leidy :39; 195—Double forfiet; 220—Aidan Nelson O p. Christopher Campbell 2:52; 285—Hector Gurerro M p. Micah Waid 4:50.
Match began at this weight
Jackson Liberty 44,
Pinelands Reg. 24
106—Matthew Castro J d. Shan Oldham 4-0; 113—Romeo Willis-Parreott J forfeit; 120—Dorian Hall J p. Karl Lambert 2:44; 126—Michael Wishengrad J forfeit; 132—Bryce LeFevre P p. Mitchell McPaul 2:57; 138—Travis Brown P p. Devin Mark 2:19; 145—Jonathan Recio J md. Sam Cardillo 8-0; 152—Ian Boyce J p. Aaron Harris 4:23; 160—Kieran Sundermann P d. Steven Schmitz 11-9; 170—Gavin Stewart P d. Anthony Capasso 7-0; 182—Jordan Gomes J p. Connor Harris :50; 195—Evan Burton P p. John Cetin :43; 220—Jaden Lowe J md. Avery Maski 14-2; 285—Mason Kruse J d. Bryan Mendez 8-5.
Match began at this weight
Southern Reg. 61,
Central Reg. 10
106—Chris Siller C p. Chris Lubeski 1:03; 113—Nate Bischoff S md. Nicholas Campanella 14-0; 120—Jayson Scerbo S p. Jack Condello 1:57; 126—Tyler Pepe C md. Matt Brielmeier 10-0; 132—Sebastian Delligatti S p. ANthony wandras 5:54; 138—Nik Lawson S p. Dominick Fraulo 3:44; 145—Nicholas Pepe S p. Curtis Lively :29; 152—Nicholas O’Connell S p. Nicholas Sura 4:56; 160—Luke Galan S md. Vincent Dallicardillo 10-2; 170—Matthew Caporrino S d. Aaron Phillips 9-3; 182—John Stout S tf. Vincent Charles 15-0 2:53; 195—Joshua Enchandia S d. Kyle Flynn 7-2; 220—Gabe Murray S p. Isaiah Cooper 3:18; 285—Jayden Smith S forfeit.
Match began at this weight
St. Augustine Prep 66,
Absegami 12
106—Tyler Foulke A forfeit; 113—D’Amani Almodovar S p. John Devlin :41; 120—Trey Mcleer S p. Paul Ford 1:52; 126—Gianni Danze S p. Ihsan Moore :33; 132—Danial Martini S p. Corbin Saul 4:28; 138—Alex Marshall S tf. Nathan Time 15-0 1:38; 145—Brett Bodnar S tf. Ethan Zeck 22-6 3:26; 152—Connor Kraus S p. Cristobal Reyes :47; 160—Salvatore Manera S md. Raymond Weed 10-2; 170—Anthony Bevilaqua S md. Quinn McLaughlin 12-4; 182—Mike Misita S p. Mikal Taylor 1:25; 195—Nick Marshall S p. Warren Hood 1:22; 220—R.J. Rodriguez A forfeit; 285—Brandon Jones S forfeit.
Oakcrest 52,
Middle Twp. 23
106—Hunter Horsey O p. Parker Smart :38; 113—Hayden Horsey O forfeit; 120—David Flippen O tf. Alick Killian 18-1 5:48; 126—Romeo Rodriguez M d. Frank Gabriel 11-7; 132—Dennis Forbes O tf. Evan Dugan 16-1 6:00; 138—Eli Palmer O p. Cole Miller 1:43; 145—Carson Haas M p. Chris Gehring 4:13; 152—Albert Long O p. Matthew Gariano :49; 160—David Giulian M md. Joshua Mensah 13-2; 170—Karl Giulian M md. Elijah Gonzalez 10-1; 182—Kal-El Corbitt O p. Kyle Matthews 1:50; 195—Keevon Berry O forfeit; 220—Enrique tabora O p. Dawson Tallant 3:16; 285—Brandon Rosensteel M p. Shawn Bumpass 5:12.
Match began at this weight
Marlboro 36,
Barnegat 35
106—Harrison Gordon M p. Dante Powell 1:32; 113—Eric Shternfeld M p. Robert Killmer 6:55; 120—Andrew Di Liberto M forfeit; 126—Christian Rial M tf. Jacob reinhold 15-0 N/A; 132—Zach Vasile M d. Michael DiPianta 6-3; 138—Kevin Fazio B md. Gavin McQuade 11-0; 145—Dylan Feimer B p. Mike Malucelli 1:55; 152—James Circle B p. Nick Biller 4:31; 160—Mason Bayer B d. Edward Jang 12-11; 170—Evan Brown M p. Rashidi Alleyne 1:50; 182—Christian Pittari M d. Stephen Jennings 9-2; 195—Charles Cotton B md. Christian Steensen 13-3; 220—Peter Jennings B p. Paul Damato 2:34; 285—Joseph Lauer B p. Adam Mirza :27.
Note—The score was tied 35-35 and Marlboro won by criteria 2.
Lacey Twp. 69,
Donovan Catholic 3
106—Brady Carter L p. Pat Dellane 1:49; 113—Andrew Ferrauiolo L d. Nicholas DiGantomasso 5-4; 120—Vinny Fantasia L p. Steve Morro 5:48; 126—Colin Rolak L p. Jacob Maroukis 3:20; 132—Liam Sanger L forfeit; 138—Hunter Gutierrez L p. Dominic Tangredi 3:33; 145—Zach Higgins L p. Euan McIntyre 1:42; 152—Christopher Gallegoes D d. Logan Carter 12-10; 160—Trevor Krinic L d. Daniel Post 4-3; 170—Jackson Brandt L forfeit; 182—Quint Kearns L p. Christian Gillich 1:13; 195—John Stevens L d. Levi Wilkins 3-2; 220—Vincent Ceglie L forfeit; 285—Gerard O’Connor L forfeit.
From Tuesday
Toms River North 30,
Southern Regional 26
106— Jake Rosenthal T d. Chris Lubeski 7-0; 113— Louie Gagliardo T d. Jayson Scerbo 5-3; 120— Ryan Rosenthal T d. Matt Brielmeier 4-0; 126— Nick Reilly T p. Gabriel Poueymirou 1:50 132— Mark Fedeli T d. Sebastian Delligatti 4-3; 138—Robert Woodcock S tf. O’Neil Forbes 22-7; 145— Nick Boggiano T tf. Jason Sari 21-6; 152— Nicholas Pepe S d. Matt Spalletta 10-9; 160— Nicholas O’Connell S p. Nick Mancuso 3:44; 170— Jack Oleske T md. Haven Tatarek (13-1); 182— John Stout S p. Alex Murillo 1:41; 195— Ben LoParo S d. Michael Nakano 3-2; 220— JT Cornelius S d. Vinny Palmieri 5-0; 285— John O’Connell T d. Gabe Murray 3-0.
Records—NA.
Girls swimming
Southern Regional 97,
Jackson Memorial 73
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— J (Meghan Madretzke, Danielle Holmes, Jamie Navarro, Nikki Rue) 2:00.61; 200 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague S 2:09.89; 200 IM— Navarro J 2:25.43; 50 Freestyle— Jenna Pappalardo J 24.55; 100 Butterfly— Holmes J 1:04.58; 100 Freestyle—Abigail Malandro S 58.35; 500 Freestyle— Sprague S 5:48.69; 200 Freestyle Relay— J (Alyson Barnes, Holmes, Navarro, Pappalardo) 1:45.83; 100 Backstroke— Pappalardo J 1:00.87; 100 Breaststroke— Holmes J 1:12.13; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Kaylyn Iusan, Mya Pierson, Sprague, Malandro) 3:58.21.
Records— S 5-2.
Boys, girls track
St. Augustine Prep indoor track player Sajan Young won the shot put with a throw 39 feet, 2 ¼ inches in the boys division at the third field meet at the Atlantic City Armory.
Atlantic City’s Fatima Toure won the girls division with a a throw of 32-5.
Holy Spirit competed in the event with St.Augustine and Atlantic City.
