Ocean City High School’s wrestling team defeated all three schools in the Lindenwold quad meet on Saturday.
Ocean City improved to 10-11.
The Red Raiders beat St. Joseph, Winslow Twp. and Lindenwold 42-27, 60-18 and 41-27, respectively.
Several Raiders went 3-0 at the meet, including Charley Cossaboone (126), Tommy Oves (132 and 138), Joey Garcia (138 and 145), Caleb Gartner (170) and Billy Kroeger (182 and 195).
Oves and Kroeger had three pins apiece. Gartner had two, and Cossaboone had one.
Ocean City 42, St.Joseph 27
106—Garrett Choates SJ by forfeit; 113—John Tracy SJ by forfeit; 120— Charley Cossaboone OC by forfeit; 126— Louie Williams OC p. Jason Guerrera 3:09; 132—Tommy Oves OC p. Mya McCabe 0:19; 138— Joey Garcia OC by forfeit; 145— Alex Giordano SJ d. Nick Bell 6-0; 152— Gahad Hughes SJ p. Sam Williams 0:34; 160—Double forfeit; 170— Caleb Gartner OC by forfeit; 182—Double forfeit; 195—Billy Kroeger OC p. Naim El 2:20; 220—Paul John Williams SJ by forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino OC p. Bryan Butkus 1:19.
Other Lindenwold quad results
Ocean City 60, Winslow Twp. 18
Ocean City 41, Lindenwold 27;
106—Double forfeit, Double forfeit; 113—WT by forfeit, double forfeit; 120—Charley Cossaboone (2-0) by forfeit, p. L 2:50; 126—David Caracciolo (1-0) by forfeit; Louie Williams (1-0) tf. L 19-2 5:53 132—Louie Williams (1-0) by forfeit; Zach Holt (0-1); 138—Tommy Oves (2-0) p. WT 0:20, p. L 0:16; 145— Joey Garcia (2-0) by forfeit, by forfeit; 152—Nick Bell (1-0) p. WT 3:00, p. L 1:04; 160— Sam Williams (1-1) p. WT 0:52; 170— Caleb Gartner (2-0) p. WT 3:12, p. L 4:42; 182— Billy Kroeger (2-0) p. WT 1:42, p. L 0:19; 195— Dazon Foxworth (1-0) by injury: Aidan Nelson (0-1); 220— WT by forfeit; L by forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino (1-1) p. WT 2:39.
Records— SJ (5-17).
Audubon Quad Meet
Oakcrest 75, Cumberland Reg. 0
106—Hogan Horsey O p. Kael Jespersen 1:16; 113—Hayden Horsey O by forfeit; 120—David Flippen O d. Irving Gandy 8-3; 126—Frank Gabriel O by forfeit; 132—Dennis Forbes O by forfeit; 138—Eli Palmer O p. Jacob Michelotti 3:48; 145—Chris Gehrig O p. Khari Boulware 0:16; 152—Albert Long O p. William Saul 0:56; 160—Joshua Mensah O inj. Calvin Saez 170—Elijah Gonxalez O by forfeit; 182—Kal-El Corbitt O by forfeit; 195—Keevon Berry O by forfeit; 220—Double forfeit; 285—William Maker O p. Christopher Rodriguez 3:09.
Other Audubon quad results
Oakcrest 59, Audubon 16
Oakcrest 43, Seneca 29
106—Hogan Horsey (2-0) p. A 1:14, by forfeit; 113—Hayden Horsey (2-0) tf. A 16-1 6:00, by forfeit; 120— David Flippen (1-1) p. A 1:20; 126—Frank Gabriel (2-0) p. A 0:39, p. S 1:58; 132— Dennis Forbes (1-1) p. A 3:00; 138—Eli Palmer (1-1) d. A 7-1; 145— Chris Gehring (1-1) p. A 1:42; 152— Albert Long (2-0) p. A 1:54, md. S 11-1; 160—Joshua Mensah (2-0) d. A 8-4, d. S 10-3; 170—Elijah Gonzalez (0-2); 182—Kal-El Corbitt (2-0) p. A 1:17, by forfeit; 195—Keevon Berry (2-0) p. A 0:16, by forfeit; 220—A by forfeit; Joe Hatman (1-0) by forfeit; 285—William Maker (1-1), by forfeit.
Records— O 14-5; CR 0-18
ABSEGAMI Quad Meet
Absegami 62, Cinnaminson 15
Shawnee 40, Absegami 36
Collingswood 39, Absegami 33
106—Tyler Foulke (2-1) by forfeit, md. COL 1:04; 113—John Devlin (2-1) tf. CIN 15-0 5:13, d. COL 8-6; 120—Juan Guerrero (0-3); 126—Ihsan Moore (1-1) by forfeit; Corbin Saul (2-0) p. SH 1:35, d. COL 9-2; 132—Corbin Saul (1-0) by forfeit; Ihsan Moore (0-1) 138—Nathan Time (0-3); 145—Ethan Zeck (1-2) d. CIN 12-6; 152—Cristobal Reyes (1-2) by forfeit; 160—Raymond Weed (3-0) p. CIN 0:58, by forfeit, p. COLl 2:32; 170—Quinn McLaughlin (3-0) p. CIN 0:17, p. SH 0:13, p. COL 3:10; 182—Mikal Taylor (1-1) by forfeit; Isaac Ingram (0-1); 195—Warren Hood (1-0) by injury; Rodney McNeill (1-0) by forfeit; Mikal taylo (1-0) by forfeit 220—R.J. Rodriguez (1-0) by forfeit, Warren Hood (1-1) by forfeit; 285—Jesus Martinez-Ruiz (2-0) by forfeit, p. COL 1:04; R.J. Rodriguez (0-1).
Records— A 9-13.
PENNSAUKEN Quad Meet
Bordentown Reg. 59, Mainland Reg. 17
Pennsauken 57, Mainland Reg. 22
106—Harry Franks (0-2); 113—Jonatan Pelaez (1-1) by forfeit; 120—Billy Rodgers (2-0) p. BR 1:20, by forfeit; 126—Logan Sands (1-1), by forfeit; 132—Jake Pokrass (1-1) p. BR :47; 138—BR by forfeit; P by forfeit; 145—BR by forfeit; P by forfeit; 152—BR by forfeit; P by forfeit; 160—Jesse Bishop (2-0) tf. BR 15-0 0:00, md. P 11-1; 170—Samuel Epstein (0-2); 182—Cole Arsenault (0-2); 195—Double forfeit; P by forfeit; 220—Christopher Campbell (0-2); 285—Hector Gurerro (0-2).
Records—MR (5-15).
Burlington Twp. Quad
Burlington Twp. 55, Pinelands Reg. 21 Hightstown 63, Pinelands Reg. 16 Freehold Borough 51, Pinelands Reg. 16
106—Shane Oldham (0-2); Eric Helrich (0-1); 113—BT by forfeit; HT by forfeit; FB by forfeir; 120—Karl Lambert (0-3); 126—BT by forfeit; HT by forfeit; FB by forfeit; 132—BT by forfeit; HT by forfeit; FB by forfeit; 138—Travis Brown (1-2) d. FB 6-2; 145—Kieran Sundermann (1-1) d. BT 7-2; Matthew Albanese (0-1) 152—Sam Cardillo (2-1) p. BT 1:37, d. FB 9-4; 160—Gavin Stewart (2-1) p. HR 2:46, md. FB 11-2; 170—BT by forfeit; HT by forfeit; FB by forfeit; 182—BT by forfeit; Evan Burton (2-0) md. HT 11-3, d. FB 6-1; 195—Evan Burton (0-1); HT by forfeit; FB by forfeit 220—Avery Maski (2-1) by forfeit, d. FB 6-0; 285— Bran Mendez (1-1) by forfeit; Mateo Mena (1-0) p. HT 2:28.
Records—PR 6-11-1.
Hammonton Quad Meet
Cedar Creek 36, Riverside 30
Cedar Creek 39, Palmyra 30
106—two double-forfeits; 113—Julian Guzman (2-0) p. R 2:25, P by forfeit; 120—Alec Murdock (1-1) R by forfeit; 126—Oscar Perez (0-2); 132—Nimil Shah (2-0) p. R 1:13, p. P 1:47; 138—Bryan Merritt (1-0) p. R :40, Antonio Guercioni (1-0) P by forfeit; 145—Austin Alcantara (1-0) p. R 3:55, Bryan Merritt (0-1); 152—Austin Alcantara (1-0) d. P 7-4, Nathan Rivera (0-1); 160—Nathan Rivera (1-0) p. P :15, Miguel Perez (0-1); 170—Miguez Perez (1-0) p. P 1:00, double-forfeit; 182—Angel Martinez (1-0) P by forfeit, (0-1) R by forfeit; 195—Angel Martinez (0-1), (0-1) P by forfeit; 220—Alexander Perez (1-0) p. R 4:55, (0-1) P by forfeit; 285—(0-1) P by forfeit, double-forfeit.
BARNEGAT Quad Meet
Barnegat 48, Lakewood 28
Franklin 39, Barnegat 30
106—Dante Powell (2-0) by forfeit, p. F 2:58; 113—Robert Killmer (1-1) p. L 3:55; 120—L by forfeit; F by forfeit; 126—Jacob Reinhold (1-1) p. L 3:53; 132—Michael DiPianta (2-0) p. L 4:11, p. F 2:27; 138—Timothy Crudup (1-1) tb. Ll 7-5; 145—Matthew Giarratano (1-1) d. F 8-6; 152—James Circle (1-1) d. F 8-3; 160—Mason Bayer (1-1) p. F 5:17; 170—Rashidi Alleyne (0-2); 182—Stephen Jennings (1-1) d. L 6-0; 195—Charlie Cotton (2-0) p. L 5:36, p. F 1:32; 220—Peter Jennings (1-0) p. L 1:01; Michael Ramos (0-1); 285—Griffin Jackstadt (1-1) p. L 4:26.
Records—B 12-9-1.
EHT Quad Meet
Southern Reg. 66
Egg Harbor Twp. 11
106— Pat Iacoves S p. Antonio Delano 3:05; 113— Nate Bischoff S p. Michael Snyder 1:40; 120— Matt Brielmeier S p. Andy Pham 3:11; 126— Sebastian Delligati S p. Hector Reyes :32; 132— Christian Rivera S p. Michael Brito :54; 138— Robert Woodcock S by forfeit; 145— Lorenzo Turner E md. Jason Sari 14-5; 152— Brione Preston E d. Luke Galan 12-10; 160— Nicholas O’Connell S p. Kevin Ditmire 1:18; 170— Nicholas Leone E md. Thomas Barnett 13-2; 182— Matthew Caporrino S by forfeit; 195— Ben LoParo S p. Andrew Dawson 1:52; 220— Joshua Echandia S p. Matthew Mansour 1:00; 285— Gabe Murray S p. Quinn Aberman 4:31.
Note: Match began at 126
Monroe Twp. 63, Egg Harbor Twp. 12
Pennsville Memorial 67, Egg Harbor Twp. 3
106— Antonio Delano E (0-1); 113— Michael Snyder E (0-2); 120— Andy Pham E (0-2); 126— Hector Reyes E (0-2); 132— Michael Brito E (0-2); 138— E (0-2); 145— Lorenzo Turner E (1-1) d. M 4-3; 152— James Tucker E (0-2); 160— Kevin Ditmire E (1-0) d. M 3-2; Jani Kolefski E (0-1); 170— Jani Kolefski E (1-0) p. M 1:17; Kevin Ditmire E (0-1); 182— Nicholas Leone E (1-0) d. P 6-4; 195— Andrew Dawson E (0-2); 220— Matthew Mansour E (0-2); 285— Quinn Aberman E (0-2).
PENNS GROVE Quad Meet
Middle Twp. 50,
Millville 18
106— Groover MV by forfeit; 113— double forfeit; 120— Alick Killian MT d. Matt Clemens 9-8; 126— Evan Dugan MT p. Bassetti 3:39; 132— Romeo Rodriguez MT by forfeit; 138— Thomas Roman MV p. Cole Miller 1:39; 145— Carson Haas MT p. Connor Forand 4:35; 152— Jacob Parent MV p. Matt Gariano :45; 160— Dave Giulian MT by forfeit; 170— Karl Giulian MT tf. Rios 18-2; 182— Kyle Matthews MT d. John Sheppard 7-2; 195— Marcus Hebron MT by forfeit; 220— Dawson Tallant MT d. Tai Leatherwood 7-2; 285— Roberto Pettit--Ayala MT p. Wright 2:29.
Records— MT 14-3.
Note: Match began at 113
Clearview Reg. 49, Middle Twp. 13
Middle Twp. 46, Penns Grove 25
Clearview Reg. 63, Millville 6
106— MT (0-2); MV (0-1); 113— MT (0-2); Matt Clemens MV (0-1); 120— Alick Killian MT (1-1) p. P :42; MV (0-1); 126— Romeo Rodriguez MT (1-0) md. C 9-1; Evan Dugan MT (0-1); Anthony Kukal MV (0-1); 132— Evan Dugan MT (0-1); Romeo Rodriguez (1-0) p. P 1:12; Thomas Roman MV (0-1); 138— Cole Miller MT (1-1) p. P 2:34; Connor Forand MV (0-1); 145— Carson Haas MT (0-1); Matt Gariano MT (0-1); Jacob Parent MV (1-0) d. C 6-0; 152— Matt Gariano MT (0-1); Carson Haas MT (0-1); MV (0-1); 160— Dave Giulian MT (1-1) p. P 5:29; MV (0-1); 170— Karl Giulian MT (1-1) p. P :54; MV (0-1); 182— Kyle Matthews MT (0-1); Jayden Matthews MT (1-0) forfeit P; John Sheppard MV (0-1); 195— Marcus Hebron MT (1-0) p. C 4:56; Kyle Matthews MT (1-0) forfeit P; MV (0-1); 220— Dawson Tallant MT (1-0) d. C 7-2; Marcus Hebron MT (1-0) md. P 15-6; Tai Leatherwood MV (1-0) d. C 5-2; 285— Roberto Pettit-Ayala (0-1); Dawson Tallant (0-1); MV (0-1).
Holy Spirit Quad Meet
Williamstown 51, Holy Spirit 18
Gateway-Woodbury 45, Holy Spirit 24
Clayton 50, Holy Spirit 21
106—Sal Palmeri (2-1) p. C 3:13, d. GW 7-1; 113—Gavin Paolone (0-3); 120—HS (0-2) by forfeit, C double-forfeit; 126—(0-3) by forfeit; 132—Kolin Driscoll (2-1) p. GW 1:36, p. C 5:40; 138—Ken Sherman (1-0) p. GW :37, (0-2) by forfeit; 145—Patrick Newman (1-1) d. C 8-7, (0-1) by forfeit; 152—Patrick Newman (0-1), (0-2) by forfeit; 160—(0-3) by forfeit; 170—Conner Boal (2-1) d. W 10-7, p. GW :24; 182—AiJohnnie Rembert (1-1) d. GW 4-2 (0-1) by forfeit; 195—AiJohnnie Rembert (1-0) d. W 8-2 (0-2) by forfeit; 220—Kurt Driscoll (2-1) p. W 5:46, p. C 2:38; 285—Joe McCauley (1-2) W by forfeit.
Records—HS 8-18.
Cherry Hill East Quad
Cherry Hill East 51,
Vineland 21
106—Gabe Baldosaro V by forfeit; 113—Oliver Bitar C by forfeit; 120—Aiden Ford C d. Ben Robinson 6-0; 126—Jesse Keesal C p. Alex Leboff :43; 132—Marcos DaCruz d. Michael Druker 11-4; 138—Joe Ingrassia C tf Camden Watts 18-3 4:58; 145—Aiden Weingrad C p. Carlos Rodriguez 1:35; 152—Ian Gorsen C p. Anthony Bencosme 1:08; 160—Nate Schnell V d. Devon Judilla 7-2; 170—Stanford Brown C md Angel Garcia 11-2; 182—Nicholas Brown C p. Jasir Brooks 2:00; 195—Justice Jordan-Dickson V by forfeit; 220—Antonio Valentine C by forfeit; 285—Shane Ecker V p. Roberto Sul 3:41.
Note: Match began at 182
