The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday the preliminary round of the Region 8 wrestling tournament at Egg Harbor High School has been postponed to Thursday.
The tournament was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was rescheduled due to the wintry weather expected Wednesday.
It will now start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and continue at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Five wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties were named top seeds in their respective weight classes.
St. Augustine Prep's Sal Manera is the top seed at 160 pounds, and teammate Mike Misita is No. 1 at 182. Southern's John Stout is the top seed at 170, and undefeated Oakcrest wrestler Keevon Berry is the top seed at 195. Ocean City's Nick Sannino grabbed the top spot at 285.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class at each regional tournament across the state will qualify for the state individual wrestling tournament, which takes place March 1-3 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
All schools from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties will compete in Region 8 except for Lacey Township, which will travel to the RWJBarnabas Health Arena at Toms River North High School for the Region 7 competition.
