STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — South Plainfield and Southern Regional met Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the state’s premier high school wrestling programs.
The Tigers jumped out to an early lead and held off a late Southern surge en route to a 33-21 win against the host Rams.
South Plainfield is No. 5 in the New Jersey Wrestling Writer’s Association statewide top 20 poll. Southern is No. 18. The Tigers are No. 35 in the country, according to InterMat, and have talent that few teams in New Jersey can match with six returning state qualifiers anchoring a balanced lineup.
Tuesday’s match was exactly the type of competition Southern coach John Stout likes exposing his teams to leading up to the team and individual state tournaments.
“You have to keep putting yourself up against the best guys around,” Stout said. “That’s the only way to make sure you’re improving.
Southern wrestles one of the toughest schedules in the state every year.
“Right now, we’re in that improvement mode,” Stout said. “We have to keep looking to get better.”
The pre-match coin flip landed on its side and had to be re-done, something nobody had ever seen.
South Plainfield won the re-flip and was able to dictate the matchups.
The match started at 220 pounds, and returning state placewinner Zach DelVecchio got things started for South Plainfield. DelVecchio finished fourth in the state last season and is ranked 10th in the country at 220 by InterMat.
DelVecchio showed why he is one of the favorites to win a 220-pound state title this season, methodically working his way to a 14-3 major decision against J.T. Cornelius. All three of Cornelius’ points came on releases as DelVecchio had seven takedowns.
Southern responded as Jayden Smith won a hard-fought 4-2 decision at 285, but South Plainfield was just getting started.
The Tigers won six of the next eight bouts. South Plainfield picked up bonus points in three straight matches from 120 to 132 as returning state qualifiers Anthony White (major decision at 120), David Loniewski (forfeit at 126) and Thomas Fiero (pin at 132) each won.
Robert Woodcock stopped the run and picked up the Rams’ first bonus point of the night with an 11-3 major decision at 138, but South Plainfield followed with back-to-back decisions to take a 30-10 lead with four bouts left.
The Rams then needed to win out and pick up some serious bonus points in the process.
Southern’s Nick O’Connell (160), Haven Tatarek (170) and John Stout (182) reeled off three straight wins with returning state qualifiers O’Connell and Stout earning major decisions, but South Plainfield already had out the match out of reach.
The Tigers finished with eight bonus points to Southern’s three.
“These guys are really good,” said the younger Stout, whose father is the coach. “They were solid, but I think from the beginning of the season to now we are definitely doing a lot better. I think we’re getting ready for the end of season tournaments.”
Stout verbally committed last week to wrestle at Penn next season and says he loves that Southern wrestles one of the toughest schedules in the state.
“When you’re used to wrestling good guys and being in these tough matches, sooner or later they just become natural to you and you just go out and compete,” Stout said.
106 — Julian Irizzary SP d. Pat Iacoves 3-1; 113 — Jayson Scerbo SR d. Jacob DelVecchio 3-1; 120 — Anthony White SP md. Matt Brielmeier 12-3; 126 — David Loniewski SP by forfeit; 132 — Thomas Fiero SP p. Sebastian Delligatti 3:13; 138 — Robert Woodcock SR md. Alex Amato 11-3; 145 — Joe Sacco SP d. Nick Pepe 3-2; 152 — Marc Giordano SP d. Luke Galan 7-1; 160 — Nick O’Connell SR md. Sebastian Santos 12-4; 170 — Haven Tatarek SR d. Davon Pender 6-3; 182 — John Stout SR md. Brenden Hedder 12-3; 195 — Luke Niemeyer SP d. Ben LoParo 5-0; 220 — Zach DelVecchio SP md. J.T. Cornelius 14-3; 285 — Jayden Smith SR d. Julian Medina 4-2.
Match started at 220
Records-South Plainfield 16-2; Southern 10-4.
