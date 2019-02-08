MANAHAWKIN — The Southern Regional High School wrestling team won the first two bouts Friday night in the South Jersey Group V final against Howell.
The Rams then lost the next two bouts as the Rebels took the lead.
But Robert Woodcock made sure Howell’s momentum stopped there.
Woodcock earned a second-period pin at 138 pounds to help top-seeded Southern defeat Howell 30-28. The Rams forfeited the final bout as the match was already clinched.
Southern (18-4) will advance to the state Group V tournament Sunday at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena at Toms River North, The Rebels (24-1) entered the sectional championship undefeated this season and had a 78-match win streak prior to Friday.
Woodcock, a junior, improved to 25-4 with his key early win.
“I just figured I would do what the team needed to win,” said Woodcock, 17, of Long Beach Island. “So I just went out and did my job.”
After Woodcock’s six-point contribution, Nicholas Pepe won a 9-3 decision at 146, Luke Galan Esther a 6-1 decision at 152 and Nicholas O’Connell, a first-team Press All-Star last season, a 13-5 major decision.
Just like that, Southern led 23-8, and the packed gymnasium erupted, as it had basically the entire match.
“Anytime you can get a pin it that kind of environment, it’s always a huge, huge advantage,” Southern coach John Stout said. “We didn’t expect him to pin there. We thought he would get a major. When he pinned the kid, that was a huge bump, and it really kind of helped us.”
Southern won the 13th sectional title in program history.
“It’s feels great,” Stout said. “It feels great. I don’t know how else to say it. We really, really had a nice run at the end of the season, and we have more work to do on Sunday, and we hope to keep this rolling.”
Stout’s son, John, earned a 18-9 major decision at 182, and J.T. Cornelius won a 6-2 decision at 220 to cap Southern’s scoring.
The elder Stout praised his wrestlers and coaching staff after the match, adding that beating the No. 3-ranked team in the state to capture another sectional title was “the best one yet.”
“We took a couple losses in the beginning and then we bounced back and made it here,” Woodcock said. “We came in tonight with a lot of momentum, and now we hope to keep it going Sunday.”
106: Ethan Liptzin H by forfeit; 113: Jayson Scerbo SR d. Kyle Nase 11-4: 120: Matt Brielmeier SR md. James McGee 12-1; 126: Nieko Malone H d. Sebastian Delligatti 8-6; 132: Darby Diedrich H tf. Nik Lawson (2:53) 18-3; 138: Robert Woodcock SR p. Pierce Gomez 2:47; 145: Nicholas Pepe SR d. Paul Jakub 9-3; 152: Luke Galan SR d. Evan Richard 6-1; 160: Nicholas O’Connell SR md. Xavier Kelly 13-5; 170: Shane Reitsma H tf. Haven Tatarek (5:01) 19-3. 182: John Stout SR md. Jake Nase 18-9; 195: Christian Murphy H p. Ben LoParo 5:08; 220: J.T. Cornelius SR d. Joe Sardina 6-2; 285: Justin Wright H d. Jayden Smith 3-0.
Match started at 113 pounds
Records—SR 18-4
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.