Southern Regional High School, the No. 1 seed, defeated Cherokee 50-11 in the semifinals of the South Jersey Group V wrestling playoffs Wednesday.
John Stout won the first bout for the Rams at 182 pounds with a 39 second pin against Billy Westerby. Ben LoParo won an 8-2 decision against Brandon Noble at 195, and J.T. Cornelius pinned William Smith in 43 seconds at 220.
Jayson Scerbo pinned Brady Bummer in 3:56 at 113, and Robert Woodock won a 13-3 major decision against Ryan Rhoads at 138. At 170 Haven Tatarek won 9-4 against Zane Kinshaw, and Luke Galan defeated Nathan Lapinski in a 3-1 decision at 160.
Southern will host No. 2 seed Howell in the final Friday.
Buena, Lacey advance to final
Buena Regional defeated the No. 2 seed Woodstown 40-28 in the S.J. Group I semifinals. Nate Johnson earned a pin at 113 pounds for the Chiefs, and Andrew Johnson pinned his opponent in 42 seconds at 120. At 132 Cael Aretz won in a 3-1 decision against Lucas Prendergast, and Luke Spider won with a 15-2 major decision against Andrew Cleary.
Buena, the No. 3 seed, will face off against No. 1 Paulsboro in the final Friday.
Lacey Township’s Brady Carter pinned Ivan Lopez at 106 in 1:05 to help the Lions defeat No. 4 seed Lakewood 48-21 in the S.J. Group III semifinals.
Vinny Fantasia won a 3-2 decision against Rasul Allen at 120. Hunter Gutierrez pinned Miguel Mendoza in 1:42 at 138, and Zach Huggins won 9-4 at 145 against Miguel Arenas.
Lacey, the No. 1 seed, will host second-seeded Delsea Regional in the final Friday.
S.J. Group V semifinals
106—Nicholas Aromando C d. Pat Iacoves 4-3; 113—Jayson Scerbo S p. Brady Bimmer 3:56; 120—Andrew Aromando C d. Matt Brielmeier 4-3; 126—Sebastian Delligatti S tf. Jovani Figueroa 15-0 5:44; 132—Cooper Pontelandolfo C tf. Nik Lawson 16-1 4:22; 138—Robert Woodcock S md. Ryan Rhoads 13-3; 145—Nicholas Pepe S tf. Ian Manahan 21-6 4:24; 152—Nicholas O’Connell S forfeit; 160—Luke Galan S d. Nathan Lapinski 3-1; 170—Haven Tatarek S d. Zane Kinshaw 9-4; 182—John Stout S p. Billy Westerby :39; 195—Ben LoParo S d. Brandon Noble 8-2; 220—J.T. Cornelius S p. William Smith :43; 285—Jayden Smith S d. Aidan Geisenheimer 5-2.
S.J. Group I semifinals
106—Cameron Morgan W forfeit; 113—Nate Johnson b p. Brent Struss 1:16; 120—Andrew Johnson B p. Kenny Lowry :41; 126—Hunter gandy W forfeit; 132—Cael Aretz B tb. Lucas Prendergast 1 3-1; 138—Luke Souder B md. Adnrew Cleary 15-2; 145—Jack Prendergast W p. Mark Cimino 2:32; 152—Brian Berry W d. Brendon Lea 9-3; 160—Chris Doughty B sv. Robert Parkell 1 3-1; 170—Connor Batten W md. Riyaun Coleman 11-2; 182—Jaden Roberts B p. Jake Kirkendoll :41; 195—Hunter Batten W utb Sammy Drogo 3-2; 220—Tony Thompson B p. Austin Burritt 3:54; 285—Amir Walker B inj. Andrew Ellis.
S.J. Group III semifinals
106— Brady Carter LAC p. Ivan Lopez 1:05; 113— Andre Ferrauiolo LAC p. Jose Becerril 3:42; 120— Vinny Fantasia LAC d. Rasul Allen 3-2; 126— Colin Rolak LAC p. Yenfry Sanchez 3:23; 132— Liam Sanger LAC d. Rene Garcia 13-8; 138— Hunter Gutierrez LAC p. Miguel Mendoza 1:42; 145— Zach Higgins LAC d. Miguel Arenas 9-4; 152— Dmytro Lakusta LAK p. Trevor Krinic 4:24; 160— Logan Carter LAC p. Antonio Cummings 2:24; 170— Jackson Brandt LAC p. Gustavo Limon; 182— Gustavo Saavedra LAK by forfeit; 195— Angel Gonzalez LAK by forfeit; 220— Dante Morris LAK d. Vincent Ceglie 10-6; 285— Gerard O’Connor d. Kevin Rybakowski 5-3.
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
(1) Camden Catholic 76,
(4) St. Joseph 6
106—Chase Casey C p. Garrett Choates :44; 113—Sam Kotch C p. Jason Baird 1:02; 120—Michael Palait C p. John Tracy 1:31; 126—Thomas madorno C p. Jason Guerrera 4:46; 132—Cody Walsh C p. Mya McCabe 1:20; 138—Anthony Croce C forfeit; 145—Lucas Revano C forfeit; 152—Brandon Mooney C p. Gahad Hughes 3:25; 160—Harrison Hinojosa C forfeit; 170—Hinojosa C forfeit; 182—Ronny Crane C p. Naim El :34; 195—Austin Raynor C p. Paul John Williams 2:36; 220—Jeremy Nutt C md. Bryan Butkus 15-4; 285—Ethan Hunt S p. Tyler
S.J. Group II semifinals
(2) Haddonfield 45,
(3) Oakcrest 31
106—Hunter Horsey O forfeit; 113—Hayden Horsey O forfeit; 120—David Flippen O forfeit; 126—Frank Gabriel O forifet; 132—Ryan Bolletino H p. Dennis Forbes 4:25; 138—Ben Siok H p. Eli Palmer 2:47; 145—Luca Caruso H d. Chris Gehring 5-0; 152—Declan Skelly H p. Albert Long 1:05; 160—Luke Benedict H p. Joshua Mensah :57; 170—Sean Ellery H p. Elijah Gonzalez 2:41; 182—Kal-El Corbitt O d. Nick DiNoia 5-3; 195—Keevon Berry O md. Michael Carey 17-6; 220—Gabriel Klaus H forfeit; 285—Matthew Pinsky H p. William Marker 1: 58.
Note—Match began at 132.
Other matches
Lower Cape May Reg. 62,
Audubon 18
106—Justin Ehnbom A p. Christian Douglass 2:51; 113—Joe Monteferrante A forfeit; 120—Wes Tosto L p. Alex Ruffalo 1:29; 126—Devon Bohn L d. Kurt Pechmann 10-4; 132—David Tosto L p. Elijah Lozada 3:20; 138—Cam Leslie L p. Matthew Hoff 1:52; 145—Frankie Casper L p. Alex Simone :59; 152—Braydon Castillo L p. Tom Battillo 3:05; 160—Jake Baxter L p. James Greenwood 3:36; 170—Jonas Lumbruno L p. Lucas Rupertus 1:27; 182—Paul Gilbert L p. Brady Gilbert 1:14; 195—Sean Connelly L p. Mike Ardecki :21; 220—Matt Craig L p. Dan Stinger 2:19; 285—Jeff JROdan A p. T.J. Rossett 3:57.
Absegami 66,
Mainland Reg. 12
106—Tyler Foulke A p. Harry Franks :56; 113—John Devlin A p. Adam Syed 1:07; 120—William Rodgers M forfeit; 126—Ihsan Moore A forfeit; 132—Corbin Saul A forfeit; 138—Nathan Time A d. Jake Pokrass 9-5; 145—Ethan Zeck A forfeit; 152—Nic Carrero A forfeit; 160—Raymond Weed A d. Jesse Bishop 12-6; 170—Quinn McLaughlin A p. Samuel Epstein 3:04; 182—Mikal Taylor A p. Cole Arsenault 1:04; 195—Warren hood A forfeit; 220—R.J. Rodriguez A p. Christopher Campbell 2:16; 285—Hector Guererro M p. Jesus Martinez-Ruiz 1:42.
Brick Twp. 34,
Pinelands Reg. 31
106—Evan Tallmadge B forfeit; 113—Christian De Cape B forfeit; 120—John Trainor B forfeit; 126—Riley Bell B md. Bryce LeFevre 10-2; 132—Travis Brown P p. Julian Martinez 1:23; 138—Tyler Weisneck B d. Matthew Albanese 5-2; 145—Sam Cardillo P d. Nicholas Mallon 4-0; 152—Alan Choback B d. Kieran Sundermann 4-3; 160—Gavin Stewart P md. Connor Valiant 14-0; 170—Connor harris P p. Jarred Keefe 4:31; 182—Hao Tang B forfeit; 195—Evan Burton P p. Sebastian Vaccaro :35; 220—Avery Maksi P sv. Darian Mewcomb 1 4-2; 285—Bryan Mendez P utb. Dayna Andrews 2-1.
Note—Match began at 220.
