ATLANTIC CITY — Although he would certainly change the ending if given the chance, Southern Regional High School senior Nick O’Connell wouldn’t change anything else about the script that led him to the New Jersey state finals Saturday.
O’Connell lost a 13-5 major decision to Pope John XXIII’s Robert Garcia in the 152-pound final of the state individual championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
O’Connell came one win short of realizing his childhood dream of winning a state title, but he was glad to be able to compete alongside longtime teammates John Stout and Nick Pepe one last time.
O’Connell, Stout and Pepe have been teammates since their youth wrestling days in the Stafford Township recreation program.
“It was great,” O’Connell said. “I put on the Southern singlet for the last time today, and I had Nick and John right there with me.”
The trio dominated in the classroom just as much if not more than they do on the mat. All three will wrestle in college next year — O’Connell at Cornell, Stout at the University of Penn and Pepe at Stevens Institute of Technology.
Pepe and Stout each reached the fourth round of wrestlebacks in their respective weight classes this weekend to come within one win of placing.
“It was awesome,” O’Connell said. “They both warmed me up. They were both in the stands today. I’ll be friends with them for the rest of my life. I can’t thank them enough for supporting me through everything.”
The loss was O’Connell’s first this season. He finishes the year with a 40-1 record and his career at 104-15. He is one of the top wrestlers in Southern’s storied history.
“He’s represented us the best way anybody ever has in the history of Southern Regional, and it’s our loss to have him graduating,” Southern coach John Stout said. “We’re going to miss him. He’s an excellent representation of exactly what we’re trying to do at Southern.”
Garcia will wrestle at Oregon State next season. He wrestled flawlessly Saturday.
Garcia took O’Connell down just seconds into the match. After an O’Connell escape, Garcia headlocked O’Connell to his back and nearly pinned him.
O’Connell escaped but trailed Garcia 9-2 after one period.
“I wasn’t going to give up,” O’Connell said. “I could have there. I was close (to pinned) on that headlock. He had it tight but I wasn’t going to quit.”
O’Connell tried his best to get back into the match.
He took Garcia down midway through the third period to inch closer. He started to let him go and almost hit Garcia with a snapback but the Pope John senior was able to stave off the late charge and hold on for the win.
“I was just feeling it — everything was right,” Garcia said. “You know what? Life is beautiful. If I lost that match I would be just as thankful for this opportunity but this makes it special.”
O’Connell finished his career as a two-time district and two-time region champion as well as a three-time state qualifier and two-time placewinner. He finished eighth in the state as a sophomore at 145 pounds.
He can forever say he was a finalist in one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in the country.
“Nobody can take that away from me,” O’Connell said. “We were out there. People can say you should have done this or that, but they weren’t the ones out there. They have no idea. Very few people know what it’s like to be out there and wrestle in front of that many people.”
St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita was the only other area wrestler to place (top eight in each weight) this weekend. The Prep sophomore finished eighth at 182.
“It’s a grind,” Misita said. “This is one of the toughest tournaments in the nation. You really have to come in here prepared. You can’t have a doubt in your mind or any bad thoughts because it’s tough as hell.”
Misita dropped a 7-5 decision to Howell’s Christian Murphy in the 7th/8th place consolation final on Saturday. Misita beat Murphy 3-0 in the pre-quarters on Thursday.
“Losing your last match kind of puts a downer on the rest of the tournament, but I feel like once I clear my head a little bit and rest up I’ll be able to look back on this and say I wrestled a great tournament.”
Notes: The three-day announced attendance at Boardwalk Hall this weekend was 41,971. …O’Connell was trying to become the first local wrestler to win a state title since Holy Spirit’s Pat D’Arcy in 2015.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.