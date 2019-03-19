Southern Regional High School senior Nick O’Connell will never forget the last 22 days of his high school wrestling career.
During that span O’Connell helped lead the Rams to South Jersey and state Group V titles. He also won District 29 and Region 8 titles before finishing second in the state at 152 pounds.
Amid all of that, he committed to Cornell University, one of the premier wrestling programs and academic institutions in the country.
“It was all so fast to have that all happen in three weeks,” O’Connell said. “It was a great three weeks. It was a whole lot of winning, I’ll say that.”
O’Connell cemented his name in Southern’s storied wrestling history and is the 2018-19 Press Wrestler of the Year.
O’Connell was one of 13 seniors on Southern’s roster. He grew up watching Southern standouts such as three-time state champion Frank Molinaro, three-time state place-winner and 2009 state champion Glenn Carson and multiple-state placer-winners Luke Lanno and Kyle Casaletto.
“I’ve been wrestling for Southern since I was in fourth grade,” O’Connell said. “Just watching those guys and being around them they were like role models. I remember I used to be nervous talking to them.
“To be considered like one of those guys means a lot to me. I did almost everything there was to do. Almost.”
O’Connell finished his senior year with a 40-1 record. He won his first 40 matches, his lone loss coming in the state final at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
He won the Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central Invitational tournaments to open the season and added his second District 29 and Region 8 titles. He won his 100th career match in the Region 8 final.
“He’s just one of those kids,” Southern coach John Stout said. “He’s a grinder, but on top of that, he’s a great person. I hate to sound so cliche, but he’s just one of those special kids. No matter what you asked of him, he rose to the occasion.”
After a couple of early-season setbacks, the Rams battled back to finish as one of the top teams in school history.
“It was a really nice run for Nick individually and us as a team,” Stout said. “We’ve had some great moments in the past, but I don’t know if we’ve ever had a run like that before. It was kind of surreal in a sense.
“It was kind of like watching some kind of corny movie where everything just kind of went right.”
O’Connell was one of 13 seniors on the roster this season, and many of them have been wrestling together since their days with the Stafford Township recreation program.
Nick Pepe (Stevens Institute of Technology) and John Stout (University of Pennsylvania) each made a deep run at states in Atlantic City and will join O’Connell as collegiate wrestlers next season.
“It’s been 10 years that we have been wrestling for Southern, and to do it with them was great,” O’Connell said. “It’s still kind of setting in that I’ll never wrestle for Southern again and with those guys as teammates, but we’ll still be hanging out.”
Team of the Year
Southern Regional lost two of its first four matches of the season, but the Rams were not deterred.
Southern won 18 of its final 20 matches of the season en route to South Jersey and state Group V titles and a 20-4 overall record.
The Rams are the 2018-19 Team of the Year.
“This was kind of like a fairy-tale type of story with this team this year,” Stout said. “It started off kind of slow and bumpy, and then things just got right.”
Southern had 13 seniors, led by Wrestler of the Year Nick O’Connell and state qualifiers Nick Pepe, John Stout and Sebastian Delligatti.
“It was a great group of kids,” Stout said. “They wanted to win a state championship before they left. They wanted to leave their mark, and they did.”
Coach of the Year
Lower Cape May Regional’s Billy Damiana has energized a young team and has the Caper Tigers moving in the right direction.
Lower went 11-13 last year and improved to 15-10 this season. The Caper Tigers won five matches against teams that qualified for the playoffs. Damiana also coached Joelle Klein to a South Region title and a third-place finish in the inaugural girls individual tournament.
Damiana is the 2018-19 Coach of the Year.
“They are really buying in to what we are selling,” Damiana said. “They are hungry, and they want to get better.”
A former state place-winner and one of the best wrestlers ever to come out of Cape May County, Damiana has changed the culture of the program.
“I’m trying to instill that chip on their shoulder that because we are from Cape May we are going to be counted out a lot, and they are really buying into that underdog role,” Damiana said.
Special recognition
For the first time in New Jersey history, a girls state tournament was held, and three local wrestlers earned South Region titles.
Pinelands Regional’s Olivia Mena (118 pounds), Millville’s Diana Johnson (161) and Lower Cape May’s Joelle Klein (235) each won region titles in the first year of the girls tournament.
Mena went 3-0 with three pins en route to the region title. Mena was forced to pull out of the state tournament due to an injury.
Johnson will forever be known as the first wrestler from an Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean county school wrestler to rach the girls state final. She finished second in the state at 161 pounds. Johnson went 4-0 with three pins in the region tournament.
Klein had three pins on her way to the South Region title. After a first-round loss at states, Klein battled back to a third-place finish with a 22-second pin in the consolation final.
