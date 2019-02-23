EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saturday was a day Southern Regional High School senior Nick O’Connell won’t soon forget.
O’Connell won arguably the toughest weight class in the Region 8 tournament for his second straight region title. His 7-4 decision against St. Augustine Prep’s Conner Kraus in the 152-pound final was also his 100th career win.
“I couldn’t have planned it any better,” O’Connell said with a smile. “I’m actually more pumped about the 100 wins than the region title. I already won a region title.
“I mean it’s cool and everything, but to get 100 wins at Southern — that’s just consistency.”
O’Connell was one of five area wrestlers who won region titles at Egg Harbor Township High School, along with St. Augustine’s Ryan DeFoney (106 pounds) and Mike Misita (182) and Southern Regional teammates Robert Woodcock (138) and John Stout (170).
O’Connell was one of 25 area wrestlers to qualify for next week’s state tournament by finishing in the top four of their respective weight classes.
Joining the 25 area wrestlers to qualify from Region 8 are three Lacey Township wrestlers from Region 7.
The 28 wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties will make the trek to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for the three-day state individual wrestling championships starting Thursday.
The 152-pound bracket was absolutely loaded at Region 8.
Top-seeded James Bennett of Delsea Regional finished second in the state last year. O’Connell was seeded second and is also a former state place-winner, having finished eighth as a sophomore. Third-seeded David McCullough and Kraus, the No. 4 seed, are all on a short list of top contenders to win a state title.
Kraus used a late takedown and a near-fall to win a 5-3 decision against Bennett, clearing the path for the showdown with O’Connell.
“It was definitely a tough weight,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell committed to Cornell earlier this month and will bring a 36-0 record into states.
Before this weekend, he had picked up bonus points in 28 straight bouts dating to Dec. 22.
“This year, I’m healthy, and I’m big for the weight,” O’Connell said. “Everything is just flying. I feel great.
“I’m No. 1 right now, but there are 31 guys below me that want to do the same thing, and there are 31 other guys that on any given day can beat me.”
St. Augustine sophomore Misita will make his second trip to states after winning his first region title Saturday.
He pinned Delsea’s Curtis Thomas to win the 182 title.
“I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I was in eighth grade coming here and watching it,” Misita said. “I said, ‘Man, I want to be that guy.’”
Misita savored everything about the experience — from the spotlight introductions to getting his hand raised after winning the title.
“It was amazing — I loved it,” Misita said. “I love that attention, that feeling like I’ve got a target on my back.
“I was the one seed, so everyone was coming for me. I wanted to be there. It felt great. It’s probably the best feeling I’ve had in a really long time if not ever.”
Southern’s Woodcock won the 138 title with an 8-4 decision against Holy Spirit’s K.J. Sherman. It was a rematch of the District 29 final, which Woodcock won by one point.
Woodcock has a laid- back personality.
“It’s whatever,” Woodcock said of winning the region. “I just came out to wrestle the best I could and to wrestle one match at a time.”
Woodcock will make his second trip to states and hopes for a better result this time around.
“Last year was my first time there, so I didn’t really care that much,” he said. “I’d like to place, probably top six, but I guess we’ll have to find out how it goes. I just have to wrestle good.”
DeFoney was impressive in working his way to the 106-pound title. He won by decision in his first two bouts of the region but then methodically worked his way to a 10-0 major decision against top-seeded Ty Whalen in the final.
Southern’s John Stout won his second Region 8 title by beating a familiar opponent.
Stout won a 5-3 decision against Buena Regional’s Jaden Roberts to win the 170-pound title. It was the fourth meeting between the two this season. Stout won all four by decision.
St. Augustine Prep is sending an area-leading eight wrestlers to the state tournament. Southern will send seven.
Note: Lacey Township will send three wrestlers to the state finals. Brady Carter (106) won a 2-1 decision in the regional semifinal, Hunter Gutierrez (132) won an 8-2 decision in the third-place final, and Vincent Ceglie (220) won a 6-3 decision in the semifinal.
Region 8 semifinals
at Egg Harbor Twp.
106— Ryan Defoney AUG d. Ethan Wilson WAS 6-2; 113— Scerbo SR p. Jon Prendergast HIGH 3:04; 126— Kameron Jenkins TIMB d. Romeo Rodriguez MID 7-1; Hunter Gandy WOOD p. Sebatian Delligatti SR 1:50; 132— Justin Cariss HIGH d. Michael Albergo AUG 3-2; 138— Robert Woodcock SR d. Tim Spatola DELS 3-1; 145— Jack Prendergast WOOD d. Nicholas Pepe SR 9-4; 152— Connor Kraus AUG d. Nick Bennett DELS 5-3; Nicholas O’Connell SR d. David McCullough CLE 7-3; 160— Raymond Weed ABS d. Salvatore Manera AUG 7-5; 170— John Stout SR md. Jesse Bishop MAIN 12-0; Jaden Roberts BUE d. Joseph Colon AUG 3-2; 182— Mike Misita AUG p. Evan Burton PINE 1:34; Curtis Thomas DELS p. Kal-El Corbitt OAK 5:06; 195— Keevon Berry OAK d. Noah Putney CLA 5-2; Zane Coles PITM md. Nick Marshall AUG 17-3; 220— Tyreke Brown PEGR p. Kurt Driscoll HOSP 3:37; JT Cornelius SR d. Daniel Corrigan HAMM 5-0; 285— Nick Sannino OC p. Wilson-Tur WAS 5:18.
Region 8 finals
106— Ryan Defoney AUG md. Ty Whalen CLE 10-0; 113— Carmen Giumarello CLE d. Jayson Scerbo SR 3-1 (SV-1); 138— Robert Woodcock SR d. Ken Sherman HOSP 10-4; 152— Nicholas O’Connell SR d. Connor Kraus AUG 7-4; 160— Jacob Rodriguez CLA d. Raymond Weed ABS 4-2 (SV-1); 170— John Stout SR d. Jaden Roberts BUE 5-3; 182— Mike Misita AUG p. Curtis Thomas DELS 3:50; 195— Zane Coles PITM d. Keevon Berry OAK 10-9 (TB-1); 220— Tyreke Brown PEGR p. JT Cornelius SR 5:47; 285— Deshon Alexander OVER d. Nick Sannino OC 9-2.
Region 8 third place
113— Jon Prendergast HIGH p. D’Amani Almodovar AUG 3:25; 120— Jaden Hinton CLA d. Trey Mcleer AUG 12-5; 126— Dakota Morris KING md. Sebastian Delligatti SR 16-4; 132— John Patterson DELS d. Michael Albergo AUG 4-2; 138— Tim Spatola DELS d. Ryan Figueroa HAMM 3-1 (SV-1); 145— Nicholas Pepe SR md. Wayne Scott PEGR 16-5; 160— Salvatore Manera AUG d. Brian Berry Wood 4-1; 170— Joseph Colon AUG d. Jesse Bishop MAIN 11-6; 182— Kal-El Corbitt OAK md. Evan Burton PINE 11-1; 285— Tom Goetz GATE d. Griffin Jackstadt 2-1 (TB-1).
