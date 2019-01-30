John Stout, a senior at Southern Regional High School, has helped lead the school’s wrestling program during his four years as a varsity letter winner.
The 18-year-old signed his National Letter of Intent earlier this month to compete for the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He will attend the College of Arts and Science and will major in biology.
“When I first got there, I could see that the coaches were into what they do as well as my future teammates,” Stout said. “They seemed like they had a lot of passion, and it’s a program on the rise. It helped me make my decision on where I wanted to be, and I knew I wanted to be a part of that rise.”
Stout also made visits to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, another Ivy League program, and considered Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.
In 2018, Quakers went 2-3 in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, one of the top wrestling conferences in NCAA Division I, and 9-8 overall. This year, the squad is 1-5 overall under head coach Roger Reina. Reina is in his 21st season overall as head coach after returning in the 2017-18 season.
For Stout, wrestling has been a part of his life since he was just 4 years old, thanks in part to his father and head coach of Southern wrestling, John David Stout.
“Since he was born he’s been in the wrestling room,” said the elder Stout. “When he was 3 or 4 he’d be walking around in the room during our recreational practices and he’d start scrapping and rolling around with another little buddy of his. As he got older it just became a natural thing for him and he started going to practice.”
The younger Stout said people have always asked him what it’s like to have his own father coach him at the high school level.
“‘It must suck to have to work harder etc.,’” the younger Stout admitted people would say to him, “but I’ve liked it. Everybody usually only gets to see their coach for two hours a day, but I’m with mine all day, every day. It’s good for insight on everything wrestling related, which is good because it’s what I love to do. I love that I’m always around (wrestling), and it really connects me with my family.”
It’s not that easy, either, for the older Stout.
“You’re twice as anxious, twice as angry and twice as emotional when it’s your son,” said the coach. “It’s tough to push your own kid.
“Being the head coach means you have to be careful of how people from the outside view things. Sometimes he got more of the brunt because I wanted to be fair and cautious. John is a good kid and he’s earned what he’s got. Up until now, him getting accepted at UPenn is what we’re most proud of.”
Stout is ranked second in the 182-pound weight class in The Press’ individual rankings, and finished fifth at the Escape the Rock tournament in Holland, Pennsylvania. He is 26-2 this season.
Last season, Stout was named a first-team Press All-Star, winning the District 29 and Region 8 titles at 170 pounds, qualifying for the state tournament in Atlantic City.
