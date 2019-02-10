TOMS RIVER — Southern Regional High School's wrestling is one victory away from a state championship.
The Rams advanced to the state Group V final with a 49-12 win over Passaic Tech on Sunday at RWJ Barnabas Health Area on the campus of Toms River North High School.
Southern will wrestle Hunterdon Central in the championship match at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Rams seek their second state title in four seasons and fourth since the current tournament format began in 1982.
Sebastian Delligatti (126), Nicholas Pepe (145), John Stout (182), J.T. Cornelius (220) and Jayden Smith earned pins for the Rams. Nicholas O'Connell (160) won by technical fall.
Hunterdon Central defeated Watchung Hills 35-19 in the other Group V semifinal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.