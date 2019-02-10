Matt Brielmeier helps Rams win
Buy Now

Souther Regional's Matt Brielmeier scores back points during his bout against Passaic Tech on Sunday in Toms River.

 DAVID WEINBERG / Staff Writer

TOMS RIVER — Southern Regional High School's wrestling is one victory away from a state championship.

The Rams advanced to the state Group V final with a 49-12 win over Passaic Tech on Sunday at RWJ Barnabas Health Area on the campus of Toms River North High School.

Southern will wrestle Hunterdon Central in the championship match at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Rams seek their second state title in four seasons and fourth since the current tournament format began in 1982.

Sebastian Delligatti (126), Nicholas Pepe (145), John Stout (182),  J.T. Cornelius (220) and Jayden Smith earned pins for the Rams. Nicholas O'Connell (160) won by technical fall.

Hunterdon Central defeated Watchung Hills 35-19 in the other Group V semifinal.

Contact: 609-272-7201

DWeinberg@pressofac.com

Twitter @PressACWeinberg

Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

