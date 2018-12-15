The Southern Regional High School wrestling team won four championships at its Robin Leff Tournament on Saturday at Southern.
Robert Woodcock (138 pounds), Nicholas O’Connell (160), John Stout (182) and JT Cornelius (220) won their divisions for the Rams.
Cornelius won a decision against Christopher Cherry of Mt. Olive 7-5 to win. At 182, Stout defeated Jaden Roberts of Buena Regional by a 4-3 decision in the final.
O’Connell won a 13-9 decision over Harrison Hinjosa of Camden Catholic to win the 160-pound title. Woodcock decisioned Anthony Croce of Camden Catholic 6-4 in the 138-pound final.
Southern’s Matt Brielmeier reached the 126-pound final but lost a 3-2 decision to Jack Janda of Camden Catholic. Haven Tatarek made the title match at 170 for the Rams but lost 3-2 to Blake Clayton of St. John Vianney.
Southern’s Ben LoParo lost a 13-4 major decision to Robert Damerjian of Moorestown in the final at 195.
Third-place finishers included Nate Johnson of Buena (106), Jayson Scerbo of Southern (120), Nicholas Pepe of Southern (145), Jani Kolefski of Egg Harbor Township (170) and Tony Thompson of Buena (220).
Gator Invitational: Ocean City’s Charley Cossaboone won the 126-pound championship and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Also for the Red Raiders, Billy Kroeger (182) and Nick Sannino (285) finished second, and Tommy Oves (138) and Aidan Nelson (195) each placed third.
Lower Cape May Regional freshman Braydon Castillo won the championship at 152 pounds. Also for the Caper Tigers, Wesley Tosto (120) and Matt Craig (220) were finalists. Jake Baxter finished fourth at 160 and David Tosto finished fifth at 132.
Pennsauken Duals: Holy Spirit went 1-2 in dual matches at the event, but had four wrestlers go unbeaten. They were Gavin Paolone, Ken Sherman and Conner Boal each went 3-0, and Patrick Newman was 2-0.
The Spartans lost to Pennsauken 57-22, lost to Millville 45-21 and beat Riverside 42-18.
George Maier Invitational: Middle Township’s Romeo Rodriguez (126), Carson Haas (145) and Karl Giulian (182) each won titles at the event at Haddon Heights.
Rodriguez scored a 10-second pin in the semifinals and decisioned David Greibel of Northern Burlington 7-0 in the final. Haas won three matches by fall, and pinned Alex Reyes of Northern Burlington in the first period in the final. Giulian scored two pins and defeated Elijah Israel of Haddon Heights on a 17-0 technical fall for the title.
Middle’s Alick Killian (120), Kyle Matthews (220) and Dawson Tallant (285) each finished fourth.
Absegami at Central Regional quad
Central Regional 42, Absegami 28
DePaul Catholic 64, Absegami 15
106—Tyler Foulke (1-1) d. CR 12-6; 113—John Devlin (1-1) d. CR 9-3; 120—Juan Guerrero (0-1), Absegami forfeit (0-1); 126—Absegami forfeits (0-2); 132—Corbin Saul (1-1) p. CR; 138—Ihsan Moore (0-1), Absegami forefeit; 145—Ethan Zeck (0-2); 152—Cristobal Reyes (0-2); 160—Raymond Weed (0-2); 170—Quinn McLaughlin (1-1) md. CR 13-2; 182—Mikal Taylor (2-0) d. CR 13-8, p. DC 5:30; 195—Rodney McNeill (1-0) forfeit CR, Warren Hood (0-1); 220—Warren Hood (1-0) d. CR 10-4, Absegami forfeit (0-1); 285—Angel Gonzalez-Castillo (1-1) DC forfeit.
Records—Absegami 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.