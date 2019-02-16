STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A special season for the Southern Regional High School wrestling team continued Saturday in the District 29 tournament.
The Rams crowned six champions en route to a ninth straight district team title. Head coach John Stout was named district Coach of the Year and Dan Roy won Assistant Coach of the Year.
“It’s been very surreal to be honest with you,” Stout said.
The top three wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the Region 8 tournament next week at Egg Harbor Township.
Area wrestlers won nine titles on Saturday and advanced a total of 26 to regions.
Southern advanced a district-leading 11 wrestlers on Saturday.
The Rams beat nationally-ranked Howell to win the South Jersey Group V final on Feb. 8 and then beat Hunterdon Central to win the school’s third state championship two days later.
Southern won five straight individual titles on Saturday to end the day, capped off in the final bout of the night by Stout’s son, John, winning the 170-pound title.
“Having it play out the way it did today with John being last and everything — it really has been quite amazing. I have really, really loved it and appreciated every minute of it.”
The finals started at 182 pounds with Pinelands Regional’s Evan Burton becoming the first local to move on with a 6-1 decision against Highland Regional’s Jason Evans.
“It’s freaking awesome,” Burton said with a smile. “It’s an honor to represent Pinelands and my coaches. I’ve never been happier with my wrestling career up until this point.”
Burton finished third in districts and then lost his first match in the Region 8 prelims last season, but as a champ gets to advance directly to next week’s quarterfinals.
“I’m pretty pumped,” Burton said. “I’m excited to maybe make it to states. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Southern’s J.T. Cornelius and Barnegat’s Griffin Jackstadt were each competing in their first district tournament on Saturday and each came away with the title. Cornelius and Jackstadt won titles at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Cornelius won a 7-1 decision against Holy Spirit’s Kurt Driscoll at 220.
“It’s awesome,” Cornelius said. “I had to work hard for it. That kid is a good wrestler so it was a tough match but it feels nice.”
Cornelius didn’t let himself think about the individual tournament until after Southern won the State Group V title last weekend.
“I had team goals in my mind all year,” he said.
“It’s my first time here, so I didn’t think I’d be here until I heard I was the No. 1 seed. Then I said, ‘Wow, I actually have a shot at this’.”
Jackstadt is a junior and is Barnegat’s first district champ since 2014. He won a 3-2 decision against Highland Regional’s Elijah Wilson in the final at 285.
“I just went out there and wrestled the way I did all year and it paid off,” Jackstadt said. “It was cool coming out here and wrestling in front of everybody. I hope I can do the same next week and get to states.”
Jackstadt wrestled jayvee for the majority of last season but lost only three matches this season on the varsity level.
“My goal was to just atleast place at districts my senior year, and it just came early,” he said.
“I wasn’t annoyed because I knew at some point I would have to wrestle the good guys anyway,” Palmeri said. “So it was just a matter of wrestling them sooner than later.”
Palmeri won an 11-3 major decision against top-seeded Chris Hoskin of Timber Creek in the semifinals.
“I wasn’t too worried, but I was pretty motivated to win as the fifth seed. It was pretty cool. It’s truly a great honor to win as a freshman. This was great.”
Team Standings
1. Southern Regional 234, 2. Highland Regional 177.5, 3. Buena Regional 138, 4. Timber Creek 84.5, 5. Holy Spirit 81, 6. Pinelands Regional 74, 7. Pitman 67, 8. Barnegat 37, 9. Deptford 23
Finals
106 — Sal Palmeri HS d. Nate Johnson BR 5-2; 113 — Jon Prendergras HR d. Jayson Scerbo SR 4-2; 120 — Nicholas Digiacomo TC md. Matt Brielmeier SR 10-0; 126 — Kameron Jenkins TC d. Matt Hoelke HR 12-6.; 132 — Justin Cariss HR p. Travis Brown PR 2:52.; 138 — Robert Woodcock SR d. K.J. Sherman HS 8-7; 145 — Nicholas Pepe SR d. Jurius Clark HR 7-3; 152 — Nicholas O’Connell SR md. Brett Buckinghman HR 19-5; 160 — Haven Tatarek SR d. Chris Doughty BR 6-4; 170 — John Stout SR d. Jaden Roberts BR 6-1; 182 — Evan Burton PR d. Jason Evans HR 6-1; 195 — Zane Coles P md. Ben LoParo SR 14-4; 220 — J.T. Cornelius SR d. Kurt Driscoll HS 7-1; 285 — Griffin Jackstadt B d. Elijah Wilson HR 3-2.
Consolation finals (3rd/4th-place matches)
106 — Chris Hoskin TC d. Antonio Keifner P 13-6; 113 — Angel Keifner P md. Gavin Paolone HS 14-1;120 — Andrew Johnson BR d. Armando Keifner P 4-2; 126 — Sebastian Delligatti SR d. Cael Aretz BR 4-1; 132 — Nik Lawson SR by injury default vs. Luke Souder BR; 138 — Adam Aquilino HR p. Aaron Peters D 1:00; 145 — Alex Jones D p. Sam Cardillo PR 1:43; 152 — Brendon Lea BR md. Michael Franchi P 13-2; 160 — Gavin Stewart PR d. Isaiah Otero HR 3-2; 170 — Conner Boal HS p. Connor Harris PR :16; 182 — John Seaman TC d. Sammy Drogo BR 9-5; 195 — Charles Cotton B p. Jockoel Wilson TC 1:00; 220 — Josh Ortiz HR d. Tony Thompson BR 8-5; 285 — Amir Walker BR p. Jayden Smith SR 3:50.
