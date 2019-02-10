TOMS RIVER — Southern Regional High School’s aggressive wrestling style carried it to the state Group V championship Sunday night.
The Rams got pins in three of four bouts in the upper weights to gain a 34-27 victory over Hunterdon Central at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena on the campus of Toms River North High School.
Ben LoParo and J.T. Cornelius clinched the win with back-to-back pins at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively. LoParo pinned Brandon Donoghue in 3 minutes, 59 seconds. Cornelius then used a head lock to deck Salvatore Brito in 54 seconds to set off a wild celebration among the Rams’ fans.
Southern (20-4) won its second state title in four seasons and the fourth in program history since state finals were first held in 1982. The Rams previously won Group IV in 1997 and 2005.
On Sunday, the Rams trailed 15-13 when 170-pounder John Stout registered a huge pin to put Southern ahead 19-15.
Stout built a 7-0 lead before decking Dan Furmato just one second before the end of the second period, producing a loud roar from Southern’s cheering section and team.
Southern 182-pounder Hunter Tatarek followed with an exciting, 4-3 decision over Kyle Barrett to increase the Rams’ lead to 22-15. Tatarek built a 4-1 lead early in the third period and withstood Barrett’s comeback attempt.
Southern 113-pounder Jayson Scerbo gave the Rams some early momentum, using a takedown and two-point near fall in the first period to gain a 7-1 decision in the opening bout.
Hunterdon Central gained its first lead at 9-3 with two straight wins, including a 31-second pin by Jack Baur at 126 pounds.
Southern answered with consecutive decision victories at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, to tie the match at 9-9.
Sebastian Delligatti earned a big victory for Southern at 132, moving up a weight class and earning a 5-2 decision over Tanner Peake that cut Hunterdon Central’s lead to 9-6. Robert Woodcock followed with an 11-5 decision at 138.
One of the key matches was at 145 pounds. Hunterdon Central’s Pasquale Vizzoni prevailed 7-3 over Nicolas Pepe in a hard-fought duel to give the Red Devils a 12-9 lead.
Nicholas O’Connell countered for Southern at 152, delivering a dominant performance en route to a 14-4 major decision that put the Rams back in front 13-12 with seven weight classes remaining.
Hunterdon Central’s Norman Cella registered a takedown with a minute left in his 160-pound bout against Southern’s Luke Galan to gain a 3-0 decision and give the Red Devils a 15-13 lead.
Southern reached the final with a 49-12 win over Passaic Tech.
Delligatti (126), Pepe (145), Stout (182), Cornelius (220) and Smith (285) earned pins for the Rams. O’Connell (160) won by technical fall.
Hunterdon Central defeated Watchung Hills 35-19 in the other Group V semifinal.
