TOMS RIVER — Things started going wrong for the St. Augustine Prep wrestling team before the Hermits even showed up Sunday.
An already-daunting task of trying to upset one of the top teams in the country was made even more difficult as the flu knocked three starters out of the Prep’s starting lineup.
“It wasn’t a perfect situation,” St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Bergen Catholic beat the Prep 65-11 to win its eighth straight State Non-Public A title at RWJBarnabas Health Arena on the campus of Toms River North High School.
“It’s always great wrestling here,” Prep senior Sal Manera said. “Bergen is always tough competition. We knew that coming into this match. Today. we didn’t have our full lineup, but we wrestled the best we could and just couldn’t beat them.”