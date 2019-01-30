BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Conner Kraus wrestled with intensity for six minutes, not allowing his opponent to earn a point in the 152-pound bout Wednesday night.

The St. Augustine Prep senior jogged off the mat knowing he added to his team’s double-digit lead.

St. Augustine won 13 bouts en route to a 61-6 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference match.