Joelle Klein, of Lower Cape May Regional, wrestles Kaila Mungo, of Rancocas, in the 235 lb. division during the second day of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Friday, March 1, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The final day of the high school state individual wrestling tournament concluded Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Southern Regional's Nicholas O'Connell and Millville's Diana Johnson placed second in the boys and girls finals, respectively. Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein claimed third, and St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita finished eighth.
Jaala Williams, of Montclair, wrestles Jesse Johnson, of Manalapan, in the 136 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jewel Gonzalez, of Phillipsburg, defeats Diana Johnson, of Millville, in the 161 weight division, during the New Jersey high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Daniela Tacuri, of West Orange, wrestles Bella Serrano, of Manasquan, in the 111 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cristine Gavasheli, of Raritan, celebrates after wrestling Angelina Romero, of Notre Dame, in the 118 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sydney Petzinger, of Parsippany, wrestles Jasmine Aizley, of Allentown, in the 100 lb. division of the finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Amanda Pace, of North Bergen, wrestles Gabby Miller, of Monroe Township, in the 147 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Randi Miley, of High Point, wrestles Chloe Ayres, of Princeton, in the 105 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cristine Gavasheli, of Raritan, wrestles Angelina Romero, of Notre Dame, in the 118 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stephanie Andrade, of Hunterdon Central, celebrates after defeating Kayla Gregory, of Jackson Memorial in the 127 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Gabby Miller, of Monroe Township, celebrates after defeating Amanda Pace, of North Bergen, in the 147 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stephanie Andrade, of Hunterdon Central, wrestlesKayla Gregory, of Jackson Memorial in the 127 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stephanie Andrade, of Hunterdon Central, celebrates after defeating Kayla Gregory, of Jackson Memorial in the 127 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jewel Gonzalez, of Phillipsburg, after defeating Diana Johnson, of Millville, in the 161 weight division, during the New Jersey high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Randi Miley, of High Point, wrestles Chloe Ayres, of Princeton, in the 105 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coaches of Daniela Tacuri, of West Orange, wrestles Bella Serrano, of Manasquan, in the 111 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coaches of Amanda Pace, of North Bergen, wrestling Gabby Miller, of Monroe Township, in the 147 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coaches of Stephanie Andrade, of Hunterdon Central, wrestlesKayla Gregory, of Jackson Memorial in the 127 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coaches of Daniela Tacuri, of West Orange, wrestles Bella Serrano, of Manasquan, in the 111 lb. division during finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Girls finals
100: Sydney Petzinger (Parsippany) md. Jasmine Aizley (Allentown), 10-0
105: Chloë Ayres (Princeton) md. Randi Miley (High Point), 13-2
111: Bella Serrano (Manasquan) d. Daniela Tacuri (West Orange), 6-4, sudden victory
118: Cristine Gavasheli (Raritan) p. Angelina Romero (Notre Dame), 2:31
