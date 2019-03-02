State Wrestling Tournament Day 2
Joelle Klein, of Lower Cape May Regional, wrestles Kaila Mungo, of Rancocas, in the 235 lb. division during the second day of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Friday, March 1, 2019.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The final day of the high school state individual wrestling tournament concluded Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Southern Regional's Nicholas O'Connell and Millville's Diana Johnson placed second in the boys and girls finals, respectively. Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein claimed third, and St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita finished eighth.

Here are the complete results from Saturday.

State individual wrestling championships

Boys finals

106: Brett Ungar (Hunterdon Central) d. Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North), 13-6

113: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d. Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge), 3-2

120: Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) d. Anthony Clark ( Delbarton), 7-3

126: Sammy Alvarez (St. Joe-Montvale) d. Robert Howard ( Bergen Catholic), 4-3, sudden victory

132: Nicholas Raimo (Hanover Park) d. Luke Mazzeo (Emerson/ Park Ridge), 8-4

138: Joseph Aragona (Pope John XXIII) d. Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro), 7-1

145: Lucas Revano (Camden Catholic) p. Ricky Cabanillas (DePaul), 6:35

152: Robert Garcia (Pope John XXIII) md. Nicholas O'Connell (Southern Regional), 13-5

160: Robert Kanniard (Wall) d. Connor O'Neill (DePaul) , 9-4

170: Brandon Green (Paulsboro) d. Shane Reitsma (Howell), 13-9

182: Christopher Foca (Bergen Catholic) d. John Poznanski (Colonia), 7-4

195: Jacob Cardenas (Bergen Catholic) d. Kyle Jacob (Paramus), 6-3

220: Zach DelVecchio (South Plainfield) d. Michael Filieri (Garfield), 8-4

285: Lewis Fernandes (Voorhees) p. Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex), 0:46

Note—Round started at 152 pounds.

Girls finals

100: Sydney Petzinger (Parsippany) md. Jasmine Aizley (Allentown), 10-0

105: Chloë Ayres (Princeton) md. Randi Miley (High Point), 13-2

111: Bella Serrano (Manasquan) d. Daniela Tacuri (West Orange), 6-4, sudden victory

118: Cristine Gavasheli (Raritan) p. Angelina Romero (Notre Dame), 2:31

127: Stephanie Andrade (Hunterdon Central) p. Kayla Gregory (Jackson Memorial), 1:48

136: Jesse Johnson (Manalapan) p. Jaala Williams (Montclair), 1:39

147: Gabby Miller (Monroe Township) d. Amanda Pace (North Bergen), 6-3

161: Jewel Gonzalez (Phillipsburg) p. Diana Johnson (Millville), 0:53

185: Erin Emery (Teaneck) p. Mia Lazaurs (Raritan), 2:47

235: Kaila Mungo (Rancocas Valley) d. Kiera Hubmaster (Kittatinny), 2-1, tiebreaker

Note—Round started at 185 pounds

Other boys podium bouts

Third place

106: Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) d. Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco), 3-0.

113: Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic), 9-4.

120: Devin Flannery (High Point) p. McKenzie Bell (Kingsway), 1:12.

126: CJ Composto (Westfield) d. Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park), 4-3.

132: Mark Montgomery (Roselle Park) d. Andrew Clark (Collingswood), 9-3.

138: Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/No. Arlington) d. Alec Bobchin (Princeton), 8-1.

145: Wade Unger (Bergen Catholic) d. Wyatt McCarthy (Newton), 1-0.

152: Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg) d. Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton), 5-2.

160: Tony Asatrian (Paramus) d. Corey Fischer (West Deptford), 10-5.

170: Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic) d. AJ Lonski (Delbarton), 4-3.

182: Santino Morina (Paulsboro) d. Nick Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven), 6-2.

195: Luke Niemeyer (South Plainfield) d. Luke Chakonis (Delbarton), 3-1.

220: Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) d. Niccolo Colucci (St. Peter`s Prep), 10-6.

285: Dean Setticase (Saddle Brook) d. Jervey Sistrunk (Bound Brook), 1-0.

Fifth place

106: Joe Manno (St. Joe-Montvale) p. Jack Maida (Shore Regional), 1:52.

113: Quinn Melofchik (Belvidere) d. Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton), 5-3.

120: Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe-Montvale) d. Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic), 2-1.

126: Nicky Cabanillas (DePaul) d. Eddie Hummel (Roselle Park), 7-6.

132: Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) md. Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee), 9-1.

138: Billy Talmadge (High Point) d. Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic), 8-5.

145: Matt Sacco (Bridgewater/Raritan) by forfeit over Joe Sacco (South Plainfield).

152: Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic) d. Nick Bennett (Delsea), 7-4.

160: Vincent Andreano (Delbarton) d. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan), 4-0.

170: James Cruz (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley), 1-0.

182: Zach Mafaro (Kittatinny) p. Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton), 1:21.

195: Jacob Anderson (Middletown North) d. Drew Bowker (Rancocas Valley), 4-2.

220: P.J. Casale (Delbarton) d. Benny Dahdah (Westwood), 7-1.

285: Jayvon Davidson (Mount Olive) d. Marcus Estevez (Franklin), 3-2.

Seventh place

106: Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) d. Louie Gagliardo (Toms River North), 6-3.

113: Alex Almeyda (Fort Lee) d. Brandon Spellman (Pingry), 5-2.

120: Vincent Scollo (Jackson Memorial) d. Spencer Stewart (Sparta), 3-2.

126: Dom DiGena (West Morris Mendham) d. Gianni Manginelli (Dumont), 6-2.

132: Christian Vertedor (Passaic County Tech) d. William Grater (Don Bosco), 4-3.

138: Anthony Croce (Camden Catholic) d. Tim Spatola (Delsea), 3-0.

145: Rhise Royster (Rahway) d. Nick Boggiano (Toms River North), 7-3.

152: Justin LeMay (West Morris Central) d. George Worthy (Paulsboro), 6-5.

160: Michael Wilson (North Hunterdon) d. Colin Morgan (West Orange), 4-2, sudden victory.

170: Garrett Bilgrav (Robbinsville) md. Reid Colella (Wayne Valley), 10-0.

182: Christian Murphy (Howell) d. Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep), 7-5.

195: Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) md. Anthony Franden (Eastern), 12-4.

220: Luke Fischer (Newton) p. Jajuan Hayes (Bordentown/Florence), 3:56.

285: Paul Liseno (St. John Vianney) p. Deshon Alexander (Overbrook), 1:20.

Other girls podium bouts

Third place

100: Anmarie Lebron (Pennsauken) p. Alisa Safforld (Belleville), 1:45.

105: Johnae Drumright (Trenton Central) d. Isabel Saire (Rahway), 6-3.

111: Najee Cuevas (Elizabeth) p. Katy Ayala (New Brunswick), 1:47.

118: Devon Kueny (Ewing) p. Casandra Auletta (Raritan), 1:23.

127: Natalie Vega (Elmwood Park) d. Melanie Sancho (Hunterdon Central), 7-6.

136: Veronica Whitacre (Monroe Township) p. Emma Matera (Delran), 2:59.

147: Brandi Rado (Jackson Memorial) p. Paige Colucci (Williamstown), 3:54.

161: Donna Walker (New Brunswick) p. Madison Pesavage (Jackson Memorial), 3:26.

185: Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick) d. Sandra Guerrero (West Orange), 3-0.

235: Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May) p. Elise Harrison (Dwight Morrow), 0:22.

Fifth place

100: Quanizja Legagneur (Asbury Park) p. Breanna Cervantes (Secaucus), 1:21.

105: Julia Manolas (Manalapan) d. Shannon Gulick (Hackettstown), 11-6.

111: Mia Bruno (Kingsway) Rebecca Brown (Kingsway) 0-3 (Dec 6-3)

118: Alexandra Johnson (Toms River South) p. Sheridan Torres (Red Bank Regional), 5:31.

127: Madison Trotman (Rancocas Valley) d. Angelina Vitola (Manalapan), 6-5.

136: Hailey Budney (Parsippany) md. America Garay (Manasquan), 11-1.

147: Sarah Ilori (Union) p. Olivia Heyer (Kingsway), 5:55.

161: Katherine Bott (Kingsway) d. Bri Simic (High Point), 9-3.

185: Maria Taseva (Elmwood Park) p. Jordyn Katz (Jackson Memorial), 0:11,

235: Elin Santos (Bergenfield) p. Sarah Mireles (Pennsauken), 3:06.

