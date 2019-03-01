The second day of the state boys and girls high school wrestling tournaments continued Friday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Southern Regional's Nicholas O'Connell will wrestling in the 152-pound state championship. On the girls side, Millville's Diana Johnson will look to be one of the first 10 girls to win a state championship Saturday.
The state individual wrestling tournament continued Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in A…
Here are the second half of Friday's results.
NJSIAA GIRLS WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Semifinals (locals in bold)
100: Sydney Petzinger (Parsippany) p. Anmarie Lebron (Pennsauken), 2:57; Jasmine Aizley (Allentown) d. Alisa Safforld (Belleville), 8-7.
105: Randi Miley (High Point) p. Johnae Drumright (Trenton Central), 3:09; Chloë Ayres (Princeton) md. Isabel Saire (Rahway), 14-6.
111: Daniela Tacuri (West Orange) d. Najee Cuevas (Elizabeth), 19-13; Bella Serrano (Manasquan) md. Katy Ayala (New Brunswick), 15-5.
118: Cristine Gavasheli (Raritan) p. Devon Kueny (Ewing), 1:52; Angelina Romero (Notre Dame) p. Sheridan Torres (Red Bank Regional), 2:36.
127: Stephanie Andrade (Hunterdon Central) d. Angelina Vitola (Manalapan), 7-1; Kayla Gregory (Jackson Memorial) p. Madison Trotman (Rancocas Valley), 4:23.
136: Jaala Williams (Montclair) p. Veronica Whitacre (Monroe Township), 5:13; Jesse Johnson (Manalapan) p. America Garay (Manasquan), 2:18.
147: Amanda Pace (North Bergen) p. Olivia Heyer (Kingsway), 3:30; Gabby Miller (Monroe Township) md. Paige Colucci (Williamstown), 13-3.
161: Jewel Gonzalez (Phillipsburg) p. Bri Simic (High Point), 1:02; Diane Johnson (Millville) md, Katherine Bott (Kingsway), 12-3.
185: Erin Emery (Teaneck) p. Maria Taseva (Elmwood Park), 2:37; Mia Lazaurs (Raritan) d. Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick), 7-1.
235: Kiera Hubmaster (Kittatinny) p. Sarah Mireles (Pennsauken), 3:02; Kaila Mungo (Rancocas Valley) p. Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May), 7:00.
Quarterfinals
100: Anmarie Lebron (Pennsauken) p. Breanna Cervantes (Secaucus), 3:06; Alisa Safforld (Belleville) p. Quanizja Legagneur (Asbury Park), 2:44.
105: Johnae Drumright (Trenton Central) p. Shannon Gulick (Hackettstown), 2:27; Isabel Saire (Rahway) p. Julia Manolas (Manalapan), 3:56.
111: Najee Cuevas (Elizabeth) p. Mia Bruno (Kingsway), 1:49; Katy Ayala (New Brunswick) p. Rebecca Brown (Kingsway), 2:56.
118: Devon Kueny (Ewing) p. Casandra Auletta (Raritan), 2:36; Sheridan Torres (Red Bank Regional) p. Alexandra Johnson (Toms River South), 0:55.
127: Angelina Vitola (Manalapan) d. Natalie Vega (Elmwood Park), 7-5; Madison Trotman (Rancocas Valley) d. Melanie Sancho (Hunterdon Central), 2-1.
136: Jaala Williams (Montclair) d. Emma Matera (Delran), 5-3, sudden victory; Jesse Johnson (Manalapan) d. Hailey Budney (Parsippany), 2-0.
147: Olivia Heyer (Kingsway) d. Sarah Ilori (Union), 7-1, tiebreaker; Gabby Miller (Monroe Township) d. Brandi Rado (Jackson Memorial), 5-1.
161: Bri Simic (High Point) p. Madison Pesavage (Jackson Memorial), 2:32; Katherine Bott (Kingsway) d. Donna Walker (New Brunswick), 5-4, tiebreaker.
185: Maria Taseva (Elmwood Park) p. Jordyn Katz (Jackson Memorial), 1:11; Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick) d. Sandra Guerrero (West Orange), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker.
235: Sarah Mireles (Pennsauken) p. Elin Santos (Bergenfield), 2:22; Kaila Mungo (Rancocas Valley) md. Elise Harrison (Dwight Morrow), 10-2.
NJSIAA BOYS WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Semifinals (locals in bold)
106: Brett Ungar (Hunterdon Central) md. Joe Manno (St. Joe-Montvale), 10-2; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) p. Jack Maida (Shore Regional), 5:31.
113: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d. Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton), 7-2; Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial), 3-2.
120: Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe-Montvale), 5-2; Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) d. Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic), 8-5.
126: Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. CJ Composto (Westfield), 8-3; Sammy Alvarez (St. Joe-Montvale) d. Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park), 5-1.
132: Nicholas Raimo (Hanover Park) d. Mark Montgomery (Roselle Park), 8-6; Luke Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Andrew Clark (Collingswood), 5-2.
138: Joseph Aragona (Pope John XXIII) d. Alec Bobchin (Princeton), 6-1; Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic), 5-2.
145: Ricky Cabanillas (DePaul) d. Wyatt McCarthy (Newton), 9-5; Lucas Revano (Camden Catholic) d. Wade Unger (Bergen Catholic), 6-4, sudden victory.
152: Robert Garcia (Pope John XXIII) p. Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic), 1:38; Nicholas O`Connell (Southern Regional) d. Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg), 4-3.
160: Robert Kanniard (Wall) md. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan), 16-6; Connor O`Neil (DePaul) p. Vincent Andreano (Delbarton), 2:41.
170: Shane Reitsma (Howell) d. AJ Lonski (Delbarton), 5-2; Brandon Green (Paulsboro) md. Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic), 10-2.
182: Christopher Foca (Bergen Catholic) d. Santino Morina (Paulsboro), 13-6; John Poznanski (Colonia) d. Nick Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven), 5-2.
195: Jacob Cardenas (Bergen Catholic) tf. Luke Niemeyer (South Plainfield), 16-0, 2:08; Kyle Jacob (Paramus) d. Jacob Anderson (Middletown North), 3-0.
220: Zach DelVecchio (South Plainfield) d. Niccolo Colucci (St. Peter`s Prep), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; Michael Filieri (Garfield) d. P.J. Casale (Delbarton), 4-3.
285: Lewis Fernandes (Voorhees) p. Jayvon Davidson (Mount Olive), 2:36; Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex) d. Marcus Estevez (Franklin), 5-3.
Fifth-round wrestlebacks (locals in bold)
106: Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) d. Louie Gagliardo (Toms River North), 6-3; Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) d. Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII), 7-4.
113: Quinn Melofchik (Belvidere) d. Brandon Spellman (Pingry), 4-3; Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) d. Alex Almeyda (Fort Lee), 1-0.
120: McKenzie Bell (Kingsway) md. Vincent Scollo (Jackson Memorial), 8-0; Devin Flannery (High Point) d. Spencer Stewart (Sparta), 5-4.
126: Nicky Cabanillas (DePaul) d. Dom DiGena (West Morris Mendham), 6-3; Eddie Hummel (Roselle Park) d. Gianni Manginelli (Dumont), 5-1.
132: Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee) d. Christian Vertedor (Passaic County Tech), 3-1; Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) p. William Grater (Don Bosco), 3:46.
138: Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/No. Arlington) p. Anthony Croce (Camden Catholic), 2:43; Billy Talmadge (High Point) d. Tim Spatola (Delsea), 4-3.
145: Joe Sacco (South Plainfield) d. Nick Boggiano (Toms River North), 5-2; Matt Sacco (Bridgewater/Raritan) d. Rhise Royster (Rahway), 3-2.
152: Nick Bennett (Delsea) d. George Worthy (Paulsboro), 2-1; Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton) d. Justin LeMay (West Morris Central), 11-5.
160: Tony Asatrian (Paramus) md. Colin Morgan (West Orange), 8-0; Corey Fischer (West Deptford) d. Michael Wilson (North Hunterdon), 5-2.
170: James Cruz (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Garrett Bilgrav (Robbinsville), 10-3; Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley) d. Reid Colella (Wayne Valley), 6-1.
182: Zach Mafaro (Kittatinny) p. Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep), 3:51; Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Christian Murphy (Howell), 6-3.
195: Luke Chakonis (Delbarton) d. Anthony Franden (Eastern), 3-2; Drew Bowker (Rancocas Valley) d. Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial), 7-6.
220: Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) d. Luke Fischer (Newton), 6-0; Benny Dahdah (Westwood) d. Jajuan Hayes (Bordentown/Florence), 7-2.
285: Dean Setticase (Saddle Brook) p. Deshon Alexander (Overbrook), 2:24; Jervey Sistrunk (Bound Brook) d. Paul Liseno (St. John Vianney), 13-6.
Fourth-round wrestlebacks (locals in bold)
106: Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) p. Ryan Defoney (St. Augustine Prep), 1:26; Louie Gagliardo (Toms River North) d. Nico Calello (Watchung Hills), 8-2; Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) p. Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney), 1:28; Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) d. Clayton Utter (High Point), 6-4.
113: Quinn Melofchik (Belvidere) d. Cooper Stewart (Sparta), 5-0; Brandon Spellman (Pingry) p. Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North), 4:13; Alex Almeyda (Fort Lee) md. Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North), 16-4; Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) d. Joey Lamparelli (Allentown), 4-2, sudden victory.
120: McKenzie Bell (Kingsway) d. Luke Hoerle (Westfield), 5-2; Vincent Scollo (Jackson Memorial) d. Nicholas Digiacomo (Timber Creek), 5-4; Spencer Stewart (Sparta) d. Nico Messina (Freehold Boro), 7-6; Devin Flannery (High Point) d. Anthony White (South Plainfield), 7-1.
126: Nicky Cabanillas (DePaul) 34-7 md. Dakota Morris (Kingsway), 12-4; Dom DiGena (West Morris Mendham) d. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep), 3-2; Gianni Manginelli (Dumont) d. Geno Duca (Paulsboro), 8-3; Eddie Hummel (Roselle Park) d. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown), 3-2.
132: Christian Vertedor (Passaic County Tech) d. Travis Jones (Phillipsburg), 7-5, sudden victory; Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee) d. Michael O`Brien (Edison), 7-0; Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) d. Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey), 3-2; William Grater (Don Bosco) 28-9 d. Bryan Miraglia (Delran), 6-0.
138: Anthony Croce (Camden Catholic) d. Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton), 1-0; Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/No. Arlington) p. Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven), 4:00; Tim Spatola (Delsea) d. Darby Diedrich (Howell), 5-3, sudden victory; Billy Talmadge (High Point) d. Craig Manno (St. Joe-Montvale), 3-2, tiebreaker.
145: Joe Sacco (South Plainfield) p. Alex Winant (West Morris Mendham), 3:40; Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d. Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro), 3-0; Rhise Royster (Rahway) d. Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe-Montvale), 3-1, sudden victory; Matt Sacco (Bridgewater/Raritan) d. Nicholas Pepe (Southern Regional), 3-2.
152: George Worthy (Paulsboro) d. Connor Kraus (St. Augustine Prep), 7-6; Nick Bennett (Delsea) d. AJ Bencivenga (Cranford), 9-6; Justin LeMay (West Morris Central) d. Matt Beyer (Pascack Valley), 11-8; Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton) tf. Paul Santomarco (Manalapan), 15-0, 4:28.
160: Colin Morgan (West Orange) md. Brian Soldano (High Point), 17-8; Tony Asatrian (Paramus) p. Evan Vazquez (Roxbury), 0:53; Corey Fischer (West Deptford) d. Justin Leonard (Ramapo), 9-2; Michael Wilson (North Hunterdon) d. Salvatore Manera (St. Augustine Prep), 7-4.
170: James Cruz (St. Peter`s Prep) d. George Burdick (Raritan), 12-6; Garrett Bilgrav (Robbinsville) md. Anthony Giampietro (Northern Burlington), 15-4; Reid Colella (Wayne Valley) d. Shawne Ramsby (Delaware Valley), 7-3; Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley) d. John Stout (Southern Regional), 4-3.
182: Zach Mafaro (Kittatinny) p. Tommy Chiellini (Pascack Valley), 3:30; Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep) d. David Szuba (Brick Memorial), 8-6; Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton) p. Tim Miller (Westfield), 3:54; Christian Murphy (Howell) d. Alex Garcia (Montville), 5-3.
195: Luke Chakonis (Delbarton) tf. Zane Coles (Pitman), 15-0, 5:11; Anthony Franden (Eastern) md. Austin Paris (Livingston), 10-1; Drew Bowker (Rancocas Valley) d. Austin Roth (Phillipsburg), 4-1; Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) d. Joe Daddario (Montville), 6-3.
220: Luke Fischer (Newton) d. Nick Trani (Wayne Valley), 1-0; Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) p. Nicolas Galka (Warren Hills), 1:49; Benny Dahdah (Westwood) p. Tyreke Brown (Penns Grove), 4:54; Jajuan Hayes (Bordentown/Florence) d. Steven Cmielewski (Red Bank Catholic), 3-2.
285: Dean Setticase (Saddle Brook) p. Kevin Cerruti (Long Branch), 3:30; Deshon Alexander (Overbrook) p. Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.), 4:30; Jervey Sistrunk (Bound Brook) d. Max Sullivan (Cherry Hill West), 3-2; Paul Liseno (St. John Vianney) p. Jonathan Alvarado (Don Bosco), 2:00.
BOYS SEMIFINALS
106: Brett Ungar (Hunterdon Central) md. Joe Manno (St. Joe-Montvale), 10-2.
Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) p. Jack Maida (Shore Regional), 5:31.
113: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) d. Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton), 7-2.
Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial), 3-2.
120: Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe-Montvale), 5-2.
Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) d. Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic), 8-5.
126: Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. CJ Composto (Westfield), 8-3.
Sammy Alvarez (St. Joe-Montvale) d. Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park), 5-1.
132: Nicholas Raimo (Hanover Park) d. Mark Montgomery (Roselle Park), 8-6.
Luke Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Andrew Clark (Collingswood), 5-2.
138: Joseph Aragona (Pope John XXIII) d. Alec Bobchin (Princeton), 6-1.
Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic), 5-2.
145: Ricky Cabanillas (DePaul) d. Wyatt McCarthy (Newton), 9-5.
Lucas Revano (Camden Catholic) d. Wade Unger (Bergen Catholic), 6-4, sudden victory.
152: Robert Garcia (Pope John XXIII) p. Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic), 1:38.
Nicholas O`Connell (Southern Regional) d. Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg), 4-3.
160: Robert Kanniard (Wall) md. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan), 16-6.
Connor O`Neil (DePaul) p. Vincent Andreano (Delbarton), 2:41.
170: Shane Reitsma (Howell) d. AJ Lonski (Delbarton), 5-2.
Brandon Green (Paulsboro) md. Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic), 10-2.
182: Christopher Foca (Bergen Catholic) d. Santino Morina (Paulsboro), 13-6.
John Poznanski (Colonia) d. Nick Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven), 5-2.
195: Jacob Cardenas (Bergen Catholic) tf. Luke Niemeyer (South Plainfield), 16-0, 2:08.
Kyle Jacob (Paramus) d. Jacob Anderson (Middletown North), 3-0.
220: Zach DelVecchio (South Plainfield) d. Niccolo Colucci (St. Peter`s Prep), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker.
Michael Filieri (Garfield) d. P.J. Casale (Delbarton), 4-3.
285: Lewis Fernandes (Voorhees) p. Jayvon Davidson (Mount Olive), 2:36.
Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex) d. Marcus Estevez (Franklin), 5-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.