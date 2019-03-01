The state individual wrestling tournament continued Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The first two round of wrestlebacks as well as the winners bracket quarterfinals were Friday morning.
Wrestlers competing in the consolation bracket can finish as high as third place in their respective weight class. Winners in the quarterfinals moved on to the semifinals later Friday, while the losers dropped to the wrestlebacks.
The girls state tournament also began Friday.
Here are Friday's results:
NJSIAA BOYS WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City
Friday, March 1, 2019
Boys quarterfinals (locals in bold)
106: Brett Ungar (Hunterdon Central) d. Louie Gagliardo (Toms River North), 5-1; Joe Manno (St. Joe-Montvale) p. Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco), 5:57; Jack Maida (Shore Regional) d. Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII), 6-2; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) d. Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic), 5-3.
113: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) md. Brandon Spellman (Pingry), 12-1; Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton) d. Quinn Melofchik (Belvidere), 4-3; Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic), 3-2; Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Alex Almeyda (Fort Lee), 3-0.
120: Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Vincent Scollo (Jackson Memorial), 3-0; Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe-Montvale) md. McKenzie Bell (Kingsway), 9-1; Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic) d. Anthony White (South Plainfield), 10-4; Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) md. Nico Messina (Freehold Boro), 12-0.
126: Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) d. Dom DiGena (West Morris Mendham), 7-1; CJ Composto (Westfield) d. Nicky Cabanillas (DePaul), 10-6; Sammy Alvarez (St. Joe-Montvale) p. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown), 0:48; Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park d. Gianni Manginelli (Dumont), 6-1.
132: Nicholas Raimo (Hanover Park) d. Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee), 9-2; Mark Montgomery (Roselle Park) d. Travis Jones (Phillipsburg), 10-4; Luke Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. William Grater (Don Bosco), 3-1; Andrew Clark (Collingswood) d. Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey), 5-3.
145: Ricky Cabanillas (DePaul) md. Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro), 10-0; Wyatt McCarthy (Newton) d. Joe Sacco (South Plainfield), 3-2; Wade Unger (Bergen Catholic) d. Matt Sacco (Bridgewater/Raritan), 7-3; Lucas Revano (Camden Catholic) md. Rhise Royster (Rahway), 14-5.
152: Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic) d. Nick Bennett (Delsea), 6-2, sudden victory; Robert Garcia (Pope John XXIII) p. George Worthy (Paulsboro), 3:59; Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg) d. Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton), 9-7, tiebreaker; Nicholas O`Connell (Southern Regional) d. Justin LeMay (West Morris Central), 9-3.
160: Robert Kanniard (Wall) d. Tony Asatrian (Paramus), 11-4; Matt Benedetti (Manalapan) d. Colin Morgan (West Orange), 8-3; Connor O`Neil (DePaul) md. Michael Wilson (North Hunterdon), 11-3; Vincent Andreano (Delbarton) d. Corey Fischer (West Deptford), 5-4.
170: Shane Reitsma (Howell) d. Anthony Giampietro (Northern Burlington), 14-9; AJ Lonski (Delbarton) d. George Burdick (Raritan), 9-4; Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic) d. John Stout (Southern Regional), 5-1, sudden victory; Brandon Green (Paulsboro) p. Reid Colella (Wayne Valley), 1:58.
182: Christopher Foca (Bergen Catholic) p. Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep), 1:32; Santino Morina (Paulsboro) d. Tommy Chiellini (Pascack Valley), 5-1; Nick Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Alex Garcia (Montville), 3:43; John Poznanski (Colonia) d. Kieran Calvetti (Delbarton), 8-4.
195: Jacob Cardenas (Bergen Catholic) md. Anthony Franden (Eastern), 17-5; Luke Niemeyer (South Plainfield) d. Luke Chakonis (Delbarton), 5-3, sudden victory; Jacob Anderson (Middletown North) d. Joe Daddario (Montville), 4-3; Kyle Jacob (Paramus) d. Drew Bowker (Rancocas Valley), 6-0.
220: Zach DelVecchio (South Plainfield) d. Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham), 5-3; Niccolo Colucci (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Luke Fischer (Newton), 3-2; Michael Filieri (Garfield) d. Steven Cmielewski (Red Bank Catholic), 6-3; P.J. Casale (Delbarton) p. Tyreke Brown (Penns Grove), 2:40.
285: Lewis Fernandes (Voorhees) p. Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.), 0:55; Jayvon Davidson (Mount Olive) d. Kevin Cerruti (Long Branch), 5-2; Marcus Estevez (Franklin) d. Paul Liseno (St. John Vianney), 6-4; Bardhyl Gashi (West Essex) d. Jervey Sistrunk (Bound Brook), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker.
First-round wrestlebacks (locals in bold)
106: Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington) tf. Seven Rich (Voorhees), 16-0, 3:54; Jacob DelVecchio (South Plainfield) d. Josh Palmucci (Kingsway), 7-1; Ethan Liptzin (Howell) d. Franco Mazza (Roxbury), 5-0; Kaelan Francois (Rahway) d. Dylan Guido (Rutherford), 11-9; Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney) md. AJ Beck (New Egypt), 26-12; Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley) d. Jack Bertha (West Morris Mendham), 7-5; Clayton Utter (High Point) p. Dean Savercool (Whippany Park), 1:22; Logan Maczko (Phillipsburg) d. Ethan Wilson (Washington Twp.), 8-4.
113: Gabriel Leo (Roselle Park) d. D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep), 5-2; Jacob Venezia (Hopewell Valley) md. Steven Silva (Kearny), 11-2; Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional) p. Laith Hamdeh (Passaic County Tech), 5:53; Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North) d. Joe Fongaro (Boonton), 8-3; Travis Kotelnicki (Northern Burlington) d. Jacob Kosowski (Rancocas Valley), 4-2; Jon Prendergast (Highland Reg.) d. Quinn Gimblette (Westfield), 5-0; Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood) p. Demetri Poniros (Ocean Twp.), 5:09; Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Jonathan Dayton) tf. Sean Neary (Livingston), 16-0, 3:12.
120: Robert Bohr (West Morris Central) d. Brandon Murray (West Windsor-Plainsboro South) , 7-2; Connor Robinson (North Hunterdon) d. Zack Martinez (Elmwood Park), 10-7; Trey Mcleer (St. Augustine Prep) d. Drake Torrington (Robbinsville), 8-4, Sean Faraon (Paramus Catholic) md. Jake Bursese (Hanover Park), 10-1; Spencer Stewart (Sparta) d. Hunter Nixon (Seneca), 9-2; Fred Luchs (Middletown North) p. Logan Waller (Colts Neck), 1:38; Andrew Aromando (Cherokee) d. Jacob Baeza (Kearny), 6-0; Chris Dalmau (Rahway) d. Lawrence Melchionda (Seton Hall), 3-1.
126: Mike Ruane (West Essex) d. Caiden Brouwer (Emerson/Park Ridge), 9-6; James Benjamin (West Orange) d. Nieko Malone (Howell), 7-4; Maximus Parra (Bound Brook) d. Michael Bilardo (Monroe), 8-3; David Loniewski (South Plainfield) p. Jacob Glantzman (Wall), 1:12; Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial) d. Jonathan Siemsen (Ramsey), 4-2; Hunter Konstantoulas (Manalapan) d. Kameron Jenkins (Timber Creek), 11-5; Sebastian Delligatti (Southern Regional) d. Avery Clarke (Freehold Twp.), 7-6; Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch) p. Agostino Petrillo (Livingston), 0:53.
132: Darren Jones (West Essex) p. Jack Sharma (Delbarton), 1:26; Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic) md. John Patterson (Delsea), 8-0; Michael O`Brien (Edison) p. Nick Gentile (Montville), 0:19; Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway) tf. Conner Decker (Seton Hall), 16-0, 4:42; Justin Cariss (Highland Reg.) d. Jesse Bowers (Point Pleasant Beach), 10-4; Eli Shepard (West Morris Central) d. Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.), 7-6; Peter Tringali (West Morris Mendham) d. Sam La Corte (CBA), 4-0; AJ DeRosa (Delaware Valley) d. Michael Albergo (St. Augustine Prep), 9-5.
138: Troy O`Connor (Middlesex/Dunnellen) d. Nick Franco (Don Bosco), 5-1; Justin Cantor (North Bergen) d. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit), 7-3, sudden victory; Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. Jonathan Bartley (West Essex), 9-7; Nick Ciraulo (Watchung Hills) d. Cole Carroll (Seton Hall), 3-1; Brandon Teresa (Montville) by forfeit over Alex Poniros (Ocean Twp.); Alex Baran (Manalapan) d. Alex Amato (South Plainfield), 6-0; Ryan Figueroa (Hammonton) d. Corey Fernandez (Monroe), 4-1; Kyle Tino (Phillipsburg) d. Steven Pabone (Long Branch), 7-3.
145: Ty Bailey (Point Pleasant Boro) d. Tony Dushku (Freehold Boro), 10-9; Colin Loughney (West Morris Central) p. Jack Prendergast (Woodstown), 5:13; Alec Meyers (Old Bridge) d. David Guerra (Belleville), 9-6; Chris Ostir (Warren Hills) d. Jurius Clark (Highland Reg.), 8-7; James Haws (Lenape Valley) d. Declan Skelly (Haddonfield), 7-4; Elvin Guerrero (Roselle Park) d. Mathew Garcia (Pope John XXIII), 5-1; Wayne Scott (Penns Grove) p. Nicholas Vargas (Wall), 3:48; Conor Halpin (Cranford) d. Ryan Cawood (Don Bosco), 6-4.
152: Thomas Kellner (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Ian McCabe (Monroe), 7-5; David McCullough (Clearview) d. Jean Carlos San Juan (St. Joe-Montvale), 8-4; Luke McFadden (DePaul) md. Sean Savercool (Whippany Park), 11-2; Cartsen Digiantomasso (Jackson Memorial) d. Ryan Feig (Northern Burlington), 7-3; Janny Lopez-Valle (Randolph), p. Ray O`Callaghan (Hillsborough), 2:54; Anthony DeRosa (Delaware Valley) d. Noah Fox (Montville), 5-1; Paul Santomarco (Manalapan) p. Jack Milazzo (Robbinsville), 5:26; Vincent Romaniello (Hunterdon Central) md. Christian Jimenez (Don Bosco), 17-4.
160: Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park) md. Jacob Vega (Carteret), 5-3; Constantinos Pavlides (Eastern) p. Brian Berry (Woodstown), 3:21; Alex Dorce (Linden) md. Joseph Hatcher (Piscataway), 23-10; John DeVito (West Morris Central) d. Connor Fritsch (Pope John XXIII), 3-2; Raymond Weed (Absegami) d. Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central), 10-6; Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic) p. Michael Limone (Burlington Twp.), 3:15; Jack Bernik (Northern Valley-Old Tappan) p. Anthony Esposito (Ocean Twp.), 1:36; Ian Rinke (Hasbrouck Heights) d. Joseph Delia (New Providence), 7-3.
170: Jesse Bishop (Mainland Reg.) by injury default over Jack Farinaro (St. Joe-Montvale); James Cruz (St. Peter`s Prep) tf. Nick Brigante (Newton), 15-0, 3:03; Mike Winchock (Bridgewater/Raritan) by forfeit over Vincent Mattaliano (Watchung Hills); Jaden Roberts (Buena) md. Jesse Presburger (Mahwah), 12-4; Blake Mcgowan (Columbia) d. Nick Riggio (Verona), 6-4, sudden victory; Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney) p. Bradley Mika (Wood-Ridge), 1:08; Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley) p. Gabriel Rodrigues (Piscataway), 1:44; Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon) d. Anthony Rallo (Roxbury), 10-5.
182: Gavin Claro (Manalapan) by forfeit over Michael Jannucci (Colts Neck); Michael Afolabi (Linden) d. Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway), 8-5; Ramon Hernandez (Pompton Lakes) p. Luke Stefanelli (West Morris Central), 0:38; Derek Rooney (Randolph) d. Michael Corrente (Roxbury), 5-2; Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) d. Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield), 9-4; Luke Dignazio (West Essex) d. Luke Brantly (Ramapo), 6-4; Brenden Hedden (South Plainfield) p. Dante Morris (Lakewood), 5:37; Jacob Whitworth (Wall) md. Evan Burton (Pinelands), 14-5.
195: Jackson Downey (Northern Valley-Old Tappan) p. Ian Gaburo (North Hunterdon), 1:26; Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) p. Gianluca Birnbaum (Hanover Park), 1:59; Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell) d. Andrew Diodato (Somerville), 4-3; Austin Paris (Livingston) p. Noah Putney (Clayton/Glassboro), 2:29; Sebastian Iakouchevitch (A.L. Johnson) p. Shimei Paige (Rahway), 1:42; Savon Kirksey (Sayreville) d. Ben Temples (Roxbury), 12-6; Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) p. Alieis Almanzar (Kingsway), 2:47; Nick Recine (Piscataway) md. Matthew Mauricio (Kearny), 16-4.
220: Christopher Cherry (Mount Olive) p. Jake Hendershot (Ridge), 3:40; Sean Horner (Kingsway) d. Nashawn Brooks (Irvington), 8-1; Obifunna Ezeigbo (Ewing) md. Yosue Gomez (Passaic County Tech), 12-4; Gabriel Klaus (Haddonfield) p. Hayden Holmes (West Deptford), 2:36; Youssef Gamel (East Brunswick) d. Vincent Ceglie (Lacey), 9-6; Keshon Davila (New Brunswick) d. Matt Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury), 4-3, ultimate tiebreaker; Mike Salerno (Watchung Hills) d. Brady Smith (Middletown South), 6-3; JT Cornelius (Southern Regional) d. Jason Burklow (Pequannock), 5-0.
285: Ryan Knox (Randolph) d. Caleb Spaulding (Trenton Central), 3-1, sudden victory; John High (Bergen Catholic) p. Nikolaos Diakides (Seton Hall), 0:48; Nadeem ElMahroukey (New Providence) d. Tom Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury), 3-2; Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat) d. Austin Mooney (Paulsboro), 6-3; Benedict Arthur (Sayreville) d. Jeff Diaz (Bloomfield), 4-2; Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial) d. Dominic DiMassimo (Pascack Hills), 9-4; Nicholas Huntt (North Bergen) d. Remy Brancato (Pompton Lakes), 3-1; Nick Sannino (Ocean City) p. Zachery Dora (Wallkill), 2:54.
Second-round wrestlebacks (locals in bold)
106: Ryan Defoney (St. Augustine Prep) p. Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington), 2:58; Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove) d. Jacob DelVecchio (South Plainfield), 7-4; Ethan Liptzin (Howell) p. Naquan Tory (Columbia), 3:02; Nico Calello (Watchung Hills) p. Kaelan Francois (Rahway), 1:48; Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney) d. Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial), 5-2; Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.) tf. Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley), 16-1, 3:18; Clayton Utter (High Point) d. Brady Carter (Lacey), 10-3; Ty Whalen (Clearview) d. Logan Maczko (Phillipsburg), 8-4.
113: Cooper Stewart (Sparta) p. Gabriel Leo (Roselle Park), 1:48; Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro) d. Jacob Venezia (Hopewell Valley), 5-2; Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional) p. Carmen Giumarello (Clearview) 6:29; Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North) md. Frank DiEsso (North Hunterdon), 10-0; Devon Liebl (High Point) d. Travis Kotelnicki (Northern Burlington), 10-5; Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North) md. Jon Prendergast (Highland Reg.), 14-1; Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) d. Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood), 7-1; Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Jonathan Dayton) d. Ethan Fernandez (Westwood), 1-0, ultimate tiebreaker.
120: Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central) d. Robert Bohr (West Morris Central), 4-1; Luke Hoerle (Westfield) d. Connor Robinson (North Hunterdon), 7-1; Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park) d. Trey Mcleer (St. Augustine Prep), 5-4; Nicholas Digiacomo (Timber Creek) d. Sean Faraon (Paramus Catholic), 2-1; Spencer Stewart (Sparta) d. Nick Reilly (Toms River North), 10-5; Fred Luchs (Middletown North) d. Patrick Adams (St. Peter`s Prep), 6-4; Devin Flannery (High Point) p. Andrew Aromando (Cherokee), 0:24; Jaden Hinton (Clayton/Glassboro) d. Chris Dalmau (Rahway), 7-1.
126: Dakota Morris (Kingsway) tf. Mike Ruane (West Essex), 16-0, 5:29; Michael Conklin (Toms River East) p. James Benjamin (West Orange), 2:31; James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy) p. Maximus Parra (Bound Brook), 0:34; Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep) d. David Loniewski (South Plainfield), 6-3; Geno Duca (Paulsboro) d. Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial), 6-5; Jack Bauer (Hunterdon Central) d. Hunter Konstantoulas (Manalapan), 8-1; Garrett Stewart (Sparta) md. Sebastian Delligatti (Southern Regional), 15-2; Eddie Hummel (Roselle Park) p. Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch), 2:33.
132: Christian Vertedor (Passaic County Tech) d. Darren Jones (West Essex), 6-2; Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic) d. Al De Santis (Shore Regional), 5-3; Michael O`Brien (Edison) d. Josh Gervey (High Point), 8-6; Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway) md. Michael Esposito (DePaul), 9-1; Justin Cariss (Highland Reg.) p. Thomas Fierro (South Plainfield), 1:06; Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) md. Eli Shepard (West Morris Central), 11-2; Bryan Miraglia (Delran) d. Peter Tringali (West Morris Mendham), 6-2; AJ DeRosa (Delaware Valley) d. Xavier Pena (Bound Brook), 6-3.
138: Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton) d. Troy O`Connor (Middlesex/Dunnellen), 9-2; Justin Cantor (North Bergen) p. Domenic Difrancescantonio (Hanover Park), 5:59; Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. Craig Cook (Burlington Twp.), 1:45; John Howe (Cherry Hill West) d. Nick Ciraulo (Watchung Hills), 9-7; Tim Spatola (Delsea) p. Brandon Teresa (Montville), 2:57; Alex Baran (Manalapan) d. Robert Woodcock (Southern Regional), 2-1; Craig Manno (St. Joe-Montvale) p. Ryan Figueroa (Hammonton), 5:21; Kyle Tino (Phillipsburg) d. Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus), 8-4.
145: Michael McGhee (Shore Regional) d. Ty Bailey (Point Pleasant Boro), 7-4; Alex Winant (West Morris Mendham) d. Colin Loughney (West Morris Central), 9-3; Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d. Alec Meyers (Old Bridge), 7-0; Luke Rada (Colts Neck) d. Chris Ostir (Warren Hills), 11-5; Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe-Montvale) tf. James Haws (Lenape Valley), 17-2, 5:45; Pasquale Vizzoni (Hunterdon Central) d. Elvin Guerrero (Roselle Park), 3-1; Scott Jarosz (Roxbury) p. Wayne Scott (Penns Grove), 2:59; Nicholas Pepe (Southern Regional) md. Conor Halpin (Cranford), 9-1.
152: Connor Kraus (St. Augustine Prep) d. Thomas Kellner (St. Peter`s Prep), 6-4, sudden victory; David McCullough (Clearview) p. Jack Wilt (Seton Hall), 3:16; AJ Bencivenga (Cranford) d. Luke McFadden (DePaul), 15-13; Cartsen Digiantomasso (Jackson Memorial) d. Jonah Schechtman (Emerson/Park Ridge), 6-5; Matt Beyer (Pascack Valley) d. Janny Lopez-Valle (Randolph), 12-11; Joe Zargo (Bergen Catholic) tf. Anthony DeRosa (Delaware Valley), 24-9, 5:41; Paul Santomarco (Manalapan) d. Paul Jakub (Howell), 10-9; Vincent Romaniello (Hunterdon Central) by forfeit over Jerry Andaluz (Hamilton North).
160: Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro) d. Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park), 4-1; Brian Soldano (High Point) d. Constantinos Pavlides (Eastern), 7-2; Evan Vazquez (Roxbury) d. Alex Dorce (Linden), 7-5; Anthony Aquilano (Raritan) p. John DeVito (West Morris Central), 0:37; Justin Leonard (Ramapo) d. Raymond Weed (Absegami), 4-3; Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic) d. Frank Medina (Watchung Hills), 6-1; Salvatore Manera (St. Augustine Prep) p. Jack Bernik (Northern Valley-Old Tappan), 3:46; Joseph Wilson (Pemberton) d. Ian Rinke (Hasbrouck Heights), 7-3.
170: Michael Massa (Seton Hall) d. Jesse Bishop (Mainland Reg.), 4-3; James Cruz (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Mason Godfrey (Jefferson Twp.), 6-0; Mike Winchock (Bridgewater/Raritan) md. Anthony Sciuto (Northern Highlands), 12-3; Garrett Bilgrav (Robbinsville) md. Jaden Roberts (Buena), 12-4; Shawne Ramsby (Delaware Valley) d. Blake Mcgowan (Columbia), 2-0; Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney) d. Nicholas Weikel (Monroe), 10-3; Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley) d. Michael Conrad (Montville), 5-2; Joseph Colon (St. Augustine Prep) by injury default over Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon), time of the injury, 4:46.
182: Curtis Thomas (Delsea) p. Gavin Claro (Manalapan), 4:13; Zach Mafaro (Kittatinny) p. Michael Afolabi (Linden), 1:28; David Szuba (Brick Memorial) p. Ramon Hernandez (Pompton Lakes), 2:26; Brock Winston (Jackson Memorial) d. Derek Rooney (Randolph), 8-7; Tim Miller (Westfield) d. Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest), 5-2; Luke Dignazio (West Essex) d. Brett MacMath (Bridgewater/Raritan), 7-2; Christian Murphy (Howell) d. Brenden Hedden (South Plainfield), 4-1; Jacob Whitworth (Wall) d. Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach), 10-7.
195: Jackson Downey (Northern Valley-Old Tappan) d. Tommy Goodwin (Pequannock), 6-5; Zane Coles (Pitman) d. Keevon Berry (Oakcrest), 3-1; Tommy Hill (Northern Burlington) d. Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell), 3-1; Austin Paris (Livingston) d. Jackson Crawn (Kittatinny), 3-2; Austin Roth (Phillipsburg) by disqualification over Sebastian Iakouchevitch (A.L. Johnson); Justin Acevedo (Raritan) d. Savon Kirksey (Sayreville), 3-1; Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) d. Ryan Brazill (Bordentown/Florence), 6-4; Nick Recine (Piscataway) d. Robert Damerjian (Moorestown), 13-8.
220: Joe Sardina (Howell) d. Christopher Cherry (Mount Olive), 10-5; Nick Trani (Wayne Valley) md. Sean Horner (Kingsway), 10-1; Nicolas Galka (Warren Hills) d. Obifunna Ezeigbo (Ewing), 6-4; Zach Lewis (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Gabriel Klaus (Haddonfield), 5-1; Billy Borowsky (Point Pleasant Boro) p. Youssef Gamel (East Brunswick), 3:32; Benny Dahdah (Westwood) p. Keshon Davila (New Brunswick), 2:32; Jajuan Hayes (Bordentown/Florence), p. Mike Salerno (Watchung Hills), 2:52; JT Cornelius (Southern Regional) p. Joshua Darisme (Rahway), 4:00.
285: Durodolu Ajayi (Warren Hills) d. Ryan Knox (Randolph), 7-4; Dean Setticase (Saddle Brook) d. John High (Bergen Catholic), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; Deshon Alexander (Overbrook) d. Nadeem ElMahroukey (New Providence), 3-2; Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat) d. Ryan Joyce (Hunterdon Central), 4-3, tiebreaker; Benedict Arthur (Sayreville) p. Christopher Seifert (Ewing), 6:47; Max Sullivan (Cherry Hill West) d. Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial), 9-3; Jonathan Alvarado (Don Bosco) d. Nicholas Huntt (North Bergen), 12-6; Matthew Cruz (Gloucester City) d. Nick Sannino (Ocean City), 4-2.
Third-round wrestlebacks (locals in bold)
106: Ryan Defoney (St. Augustine Prep) md. Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove), 11-0; Nico Calello (Watchung Hills) d. Ethan Liptzin (Howell), 4-0; Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney) d. Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.), 7-4; Clayton Utter (High Point) d. Ty Whalen (Clearview), 7-4.
113: Cooper Stewart (Sparta) d. Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro), 3-1; Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North) d. Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional), 8-1; Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North) d. Devon Liebl (High Point), 5-0; Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) d. Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Jonathan Dayton), 2-1, tiebreaker.
120: Luke Hoerle (Westfield) p. Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central), 0:37; Nicholas Digiacomo (Timber Creek) p. Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park), 4:49; Spencer Stewart (Sparta) md. Fred Luchs (Middletown North), 10-0; Devin Flannery (High Point) p. Jaden Hinton (Clayton/Glassboro), 5:27.
126: Dakota Morris (Kingsway) p. Michael Conklin (Toms River East), 3:32; Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep) d. James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy), 4-3; Geno Duca (Paulsboro) d. Jack Bauer (Hunterdon Central), 4-3; Eddie Hummel (Roselle Park) d. Garrett Stewart (Sparta), 5-2.
132: Christian Vertedor (Passaic County Tech) p. Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic), 5:59; Michael O`Brien (Edison) p. Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway), 5:21; Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) d. Justin Cariss (Highland Reg.), 5-2; Bryan Miraglia (Delran) d. AJ DeRosa (Delaware Valley), 2-0.
138: Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton) md. Justin Cantor (North Bergen), 10-1; Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven) p. John Howe (Cherry Hill West), 5:28; Tim Spatola (Delsea) d. Alex Baran (Manalapan), 7-5; Craig Manno (St. Joe-Montvale) d. Kyle Tino (Phillipsburg), 4-0.
145: Alex Winant (West Morris Mendham) d. Michael McGhee (Shore Regional), 14-7; Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d. Luke Rada (Colts Neck), 9-4; Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe-Montvale) d. Pasquale Vizzoni (Hunterdon Central), 3-1; Nicholas Pepe (Southern Regional) p. Scott Jarosz (Roxbury), 1:07.
152: Connor Kraus (St. Augustine Prep) d. David McCullough (Clearview), 7-0; AJ Bencivenga (Cranford) d. Cartsen Digiantomasso (Jackson Memorial), 3-1, sudden victory; Matt Beyer (Pascack Valley) d. Joe Zargo (Bergen Catholic), 9-7; Paul Santomarco (Manalapan) d. Vincent Romaniello (Hunterdon Central), 6-4.
160: Brian Soldano (High Point) md. Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro), 10-0; Evan Vazquez (Roxbury) d. Anthony Aquilano (Raritan), 12-5; Justin Leonard (Ramapo) d. Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic), 3-1; Salvatore Manera (St. Augustine Prep) by injury default over Joseph Wilson (Pemberton), time of the injury, 2:13.
170: James Cruz (St. Peter`s Prep) tf. Michael Massa (Seton Hall), 15-0, 5:21; Garrett Bilgrav (Robbinsville) 44-1 d. Mike Winchock (Bridgewater/Raritan), 4-3; Shawne Ramsby (Delaware Valley) d. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney), 9-6; Ethan Craft (Rancocas Valley) d. Joseph Colon (St. Augustine Prep), 3-2.
182: Zach Mafaro (Kittatinny) p. Curtis Thomas (Delsea), 3:16; David Szuba (Brick Memorial), d. Brock Winston (Jackson Memorial), 4-1; Tim Miller (Westfield) d. Luke Dignazio (West Essex), 4-3; Christian Murphy (Howell) p. Jacob Whitworth (Wall), 0:25.
195: Zane Coles (Pitman) p. Jackson Downey (Northern Valley-Old Tappan), 6:00; Austin Paris (Livingston) d. Tommy Hill (Northern Burlington), 2-1; Austin Roth (Phillipsburg) d. Justin Acevedo (Raritan), 3-1, sudden victory; Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) d. Nick Recine (Piscataway), 6-2.
220: Nick Trani (Wayne Valley) d. Joe Sardina (Howell), 5-3, sudden victory; Nicolas Galka (Warren Hills) d. Zach Lewis (Emerson/Park Ridge), 7-6; Benny Dahdah (Westwood) d. Billy Borowsky (Point Pleasant Boro), 5-2; Jajuan Hayes (Bordentown/Florence) d. JT Cornelius (Southern Regional), 8-3.
285: Dean Setticase (Saddle Brook) d. Durodolu Ajayi (Warren Hills), 1-0; Deshon Alexander (Overbrook) d. Griffin Jackstadt (Barnegat), 3-2; Max Sullivan (Cherry Hill West) d. Benedict Arthur (Sayreville), 3-1; Jonathan Alvarado (Don Bosco) d. Matthew Cruz (Gloucester City), 4-2, sudden victory.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.