The state individual high school wrestling tournament begins Saturday.
Thirty-two districts tournaments will determine which wrestlers from 14 weight classes will advance to the eight regional tournaments next weekend.
Press-area teams will be represented in five district tournaments and two regional competitions.
Lacey Township competes in District 26 and will see its wrestlers hope to advance to Region 7 next weekend at Toms River North. Districts 29-32, which feature the rest of the local teams, will compete next weekend at Egg Harbor Township in Region 8.
The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the regional tournaments. The top four finishers at each weight in the regional tournaments will compete at the state championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City from Feb. 28 to March 2.
A list of local wrestlers and their seeds for the district tournaments:
District 26
At Rowan College at Gloucester County
Teams: Cherokee, Cherry Hill East, Haddon Township, Lacey Township, Moorestown, Palmyra, Paulsboro, Pennsauken, Sterling, Toms River North
106—(3) Brady Carter LT; 120—(8) Vinny Fantasia LT; 126—(5) Colin Rolak LT; 132—(2) Hunter Gutierez LT; 138—(7) Liam Sanger LT ; 145—(7) Zach Higgins LT; 152—(5) Logan Carter LT; 160—(3) Trevor Krinic LT; 170—(2) Jackson Brandt LT; 182—(2) Quint Kearns LT ; 195—(9) Mario Ramirez LT ; 220—(2) Vincent Ceglie LT; 285—(5) Gerard O'Connor LT.
District 29
At Southern Regional
Teams: Barnegat, Buena Regional, Deptford Township, High Regional, Holy Spirit, Pinelands Regional, Pitman, Southern, Timber Creek
106—(3) Nate Johnson BR, (4) Dante Powell BAR, (5) Sal Palmeri HS, (8) Pat Iacoves SR, (9) Eric Heldrich PR; 113—(1) Jayson Scerbo SR, (4) Gavin Paolone HS, (5) Robert Killmer BAR; 120—(2) Matt Brielmeier SR, (4) Andrew Johnson BR; 126—(2) Sebastian Delligatti SR, (4) Cael Aretz BR, (7) Bryce LeFevre PR; 132—(2) Travis Brown PR, (3) Kolin Driscoll HS, (4) Michael DiPianta BAR, (5) Luke Souder BR, (6) Nik Lawson SR; 138—(1) Robert Woodcock SR, (2) Ken Sherman HS, (6) Timothy Crudup BAR, (7) Mark Cimino, (Matthew Alabanese PR; 145—(1) Nicholas Pepe SR, (4) Brendan Lea BR, (6) Patrick Sherman HS, (7) Sam Cardillo PR, (8) Matthew Giarratano BAR; 152—(1) Nicholas O'Connell SR, (3) Ryan Clark BR, (5) James Circle BAR, (7) Kieran Sundermann PR; 160—(1) Haven Tatarek SR, (2) Chris Doughty BR, (3) Gavin Stewart PR, (5) Mason Bayer BAR; 170—(1) John Stout SR, (2) Jaden Roberts BR, (3) Conner Boal HS, (4) Rashidi Alleyne BAR, (5) Connor Harris PR; 182—(1) Evan Burton PR, (4) Sammy Drogo BR, (5) Stephen Jennings BAR, (6) AiJohnni Rembert HS, (8) Thomas Barnett SR; 195—(2) Charles Cotton BAR, (3) Ben LoParo SR; 220—(1) JT Cornelius SR, (2) Kurt Driscoll HS, (3) Tony Thompson BR, (6) Bryan Mendez PR; 285—(1) Jayden Smith SR, (2) Grigin Jackstadt BAR, (3) Amir Walker BR), (5) Avery Maski PR, (6) Joe McCauley HS.
District 30
At Delsea Regional
Teams: Atlantic City, Delsea, Egg Harbor Township, Lower Cape May Regional, Oakcrest, Penns Grove, Salem, Washington Township, Winslow Township, Woodstown
106—(1) Hunter Horsey OAK, (5) Antonio Delano EHT, (6) Jayden Morales AC, (8) Christian Douglas LCM; 113—(2) Hayden Horsey OAK, (6) Michael Snyder EHT, (7) Matt Harris LCM; 120—(2) David Flippen OAK, (3) Wesley Tosto LCM, (4) Joseph Glynn EHT; 126—(2) Frank Gabriel OAK, (4) Andrew Ngo EHT, (7) Devon Bohn LCM, (9) Mohammed Mannan AC; 132—(5) Dennis Forbes OAK, (6) David Tosto LCM, (7) Michael Brito EHT; 138—(2) Jack Schiavo EHT, (3) Cameron Leslie LCM, (5) Eli Palmer OAK, (9) Dibakar Biswas AC; 145—(3) Braydon Catillo LCM, (4) Chris Gehring OAK, (7) Kevin Adams EHT, (8) Stephon Taylor AC; 152—(2) Brione Preston EHT, (3) Albert Long OAK, (5) Francis Casper LCM, (6) Naseer Chapman AC; 160—(3) Jani Kolefski EHT, (5) Jacon Baxter LCM, (7) Sean Drew AC, (8) Joshua Mensah OAK; 170—(1) Nicholas Leone EHT, (5) Jonas Lumbruno LCM, (7) Elijah Gonzalez OAK, (8) Michael St. Juste AC; 182—(1) Kal-El Corbitt OAK, (4) Paul Gilbert LCM; 195—(1) Keevon Berry OAK, (4) Sean Connelly LCM, (7) Andrew Dawson EHT, (8) Fidel Johnson AC; 220—(3) Matthew Craig LCM, (6) Mattew Mansour EHT; 285—(5) Quinn Aberman EHT, (6) Thomas Rossett LCM, (7) William Marker OAK.
District 31
At Williamstown
Teams: Cedar Creek, Clayton/Glassboro, Gateway/Woodbury, Mainland Regional, Middle Township, Millville, St. Augustine Prep, Vineland, Williamstown
106—(2) Ryan Defoney SA, (4) Gabe Baldosaro V, (6) Parker Smart MT, (7) Harry Franks MR; 113—(2) D'Amani Almodovar SA, (3) Matt Clemens MILL, (4) Billy Rogers MR; 120—(1) Trey Mcleer SA, (4) Alick Killian MT, (6) Ben Robinson V, (7) Alex Murdock CC, (8) Samuel Costello MR; 126—(1) Romeo Rodriguez MT, (2) Gianni Danze SA, (6) Oscar Perez CC, (7) Alex Leboff V; 132—(2) Michael Albergo SA, (5) Evan Dugan MT, (6) Michael Druker V, (7) Jake Pokrass MR, (8) Nimil Shah CC; 138—(3) Connor Forand M, (4) Alex Marshall SA, (5) Bryan Merritt CC, (6) Camden Watts V, (8) Cole Miller MT; 145—(1) Brett Bodnar SA, (3) Carson Haas MT, (4) Jacob Parent MILL, (6) Austin Alcantara CC, (7) James Penn V; 152—(1) Connor Kraus SA, (5) Nathan Rivera CC, (6) Anthony Bencosme V, (7) Matthew Gariano MT; 160—(2) Sal Manera SA, (4) David Giulian MT, (6) Nate Schnell V; 170—(1) Joseph Colon SA, (2) Karl Giulian MT, (3) Jesse Bishop MR, (6) Angel Garcia; 182—(1) Mike Misita SA, (2) Kyle Matthews MT, (4) John Sheppard MIL, (7) Samuel Epstein, (8) Jasir Brooks V; 195—(3) Marcus Hebron MT, (4) Nick Marshall SA, (5) Justice Jordan-Dickson V; 220—(3) Dawson Tallant MT, (4) Tai Leatherwood MIL, (5) Alexander Perez CC, (6) Christopher Campbell MR; 285—(3) Brandon Jones SA, (4) Hector Gurerro MR, (6) Roberto Pettit-Ayala MT.
District 32
At Kingsway Regional
Teams: Absegami, Clearview Regional, Cumberland Regional, Hammonton, Kingsway, Ocean City, Overbrook, Pennsville, St. Joseph
106—(2) Tyler Foulke A, (5) Julian Vegas HAM, (7) Kael Jespersen CR; 113—(2) John Devlin A, (5) Jason Baird SJ, (6) Aidan Walsh OC; 120—(3) Charley Cossaboone OC, (4) Irving Gandy CR, (6) Daniel Mutko HAM, (7) John Tracy SJ; 126—(2) Corbin Saul A, (4) Louie Williams OC, (5) Santino Pontarelli HAM, (8) Jason Guerrera SJ; 132—(4) Tommy Oves OC, (5) Randy Barlow HAM, (6) Ihsan Moore A; 138—(2) Ryan Figueroa HAM, (5) Joey Garcia OC, (6) Jacob Michelotti CR, (7) Nathan Time A; 145—(2) Alex Giordan SJ, (3) Andrew Mays HAM, (6) Nick Bell OC, (7) Ethan Zeck A; 152—(4) Nic Carrero A, (6) Gahad Hughes SJ, (7) Sam Williams OC, (8) Calvin Saez CR, (9) Richard Ruberton HAM; 160—(2) Raymond Weed A, (4) Phillip Mahran HAM, (5) Caleb Gartner OC; 170—(3) Quinn McLaughlin A, (4) Sean Falcone HAM, (6) Aidan Pearce OC; 182—(1) Billy Kroeger OC, (3) Mikal Taylor A, (4) Brock Beebe HAM, (7) Naim El SJ; 195—(3) Louis Condo HAM, (4) Paul Johns Williams SJ, (5) Warren Hood A; 220—(2) Daniel Corrigan HAM, (4) RJ Rodriguez, (6) Bryan Butkus SJ; 285—(2) Nick Sannino OC, (6) Ethan Hunt SJ, (7) Brendon Castaneda HAM.
