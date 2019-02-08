Press staff reports
The Delsea Regional High School wrestling team took the early lead and beat host Lacey Township 38-22 on Friday in the South Jersey Group III championship match.
John Patterson (145), Nick Bennett (160) and Curtis Thomas (1950 scored pins for the Crusaders.
For top-seeded Lacey, Vincent Ceglie won by pin in the first minute. Gerard Connor won a 13-4 major decision for the Lions and Jackson Brandt (182) and Brady Carter (106) won decisions.
106—Brady Carter LT d. Pierre Stokes 2-1; 113—CJ Mazzarelli D d. Andre Ferrauiolo 6-0; 120—Asa Walton D md. Vinny Fantasia 9-0; 126—Justin Dougherty D d. Colin Rolak 5-4; 132—Hunter Gutierrez LT by forfeit; 138—Marius Fennell D md. Liam Sanger 13-0; 145—John Patterson D p. Zach Higgins 1:30; 152—Tim Spatola D d. Logan Carter 5-3; 160—Nick Bennett D p. Michael Angelo Santiago :42; 170—Jon Stokes D d. Trevor Krinic 6-4; 182—Jackson Brandt LT d. Vito Genna 5-0; 195—Curtis Thomas D p. Quint Kearns 2:50; 220—Vincent Ceglie LT p. Jullian Bellis :34; 285—Gerard O’Connor LT md. Matthew Kratzer 13-4.
Records—D 14-11; LT 18-3.
Match began at this weight
S.J. Non-Public B final
(1) Camden Catholic 71,
(2) Holy Spirit 6
Camden Catholic dominated the South Jersey Non-Public B championship meet with five pins. Holy Spirit’s Kurt Driscoll scored a pin over Tyler Tompkins in 1:20 for the Spartans’ only win. Holy Spirit’s Ken Sherman lost a 7-5 decision at 138.
106—Chase Casey CC md. Sal Palmeri 12-2; 113—Sam Kotch CC md. Gavin Paolone 11-1; 120—Michael Palait CC by forfeit; 126—Jake VonHohenstein CC by forfeit; 132—Cody Walsh CC p. Kolin Driscoll 3:35; 138—Anthony Croce CC d. Ken Sherman 7-5; 145—Lucas Revano CC p. Patrick Newman 1:45; 152—Brandon Mooney CC by forfeit; 160—Harrison Hinojosa CC by forfeit; 170—Martin Cosgrove CC p. Conner Boal 2:11; 182—Ronald Crane CC p. AiJohnnie Rembert :33; 195—Jeremy Nutt CC by forfeit; 220—Kurt Driscoll HS p. Tyler Tompkins 1:20; 285—Liam Mertz CC p. Philip Docteur 1:05.
Records—HS 9-19; CC 18-3.
S.J. Group I final
(1) Paulsboro 70,
(3) Buena Reg. 3
Luke Souder gave Buena its only win with a 7-2 decision at 132. Buena’s Cael Aretz lost a 9-5 decision at 126.
106—Jackson Sichelstiel P p. Ralph Carugno :43; 113—Georgio Mazzeo P p. Nate Johnson 1:18; 120—Matt Marcucci P p. Andrew Johnson 1:18; 126—Geno Duca P d. Cael Aretz 9-5; 132—Luke Souder BR d. Quason Winstead 7-2; 138—Jacob Perez-Eli P p. Austin Richert :54; 145—Gabe Onorato P p. Mark Cimino :43; 152—Shawn Williams P d. Brendan Lea 11-4; 160—George Worthy P md. Chris Doughty 17-5; 170—Brandon Green P p. Jaden Roberts 3:31; 182—Santino Morina P by forfeit; 195—Anthony Morina P p. Darren Fowler 3:07; 220—Flynn Leaf P p. Tony Thompson 1:20; 285—Austin Mooney P p. Amir Walker 3:46.
Records—NA.
Match began at this weight
Regular season
Middle Twp. 49,
Lenape 30
106— Parker Smart M p, McNair 2:56; 113— Kelly L by forfeit; 120— Boyle L p. Alick Killian 3:55; 126— Romeo Rodriguez M md. Snyder 14-5; 132— Evan Dugan M d. Gizzo 11-4; 138— McCormick L p. Cole Miller 3:12; 145— Carson Haas M p. Friedman :23; 152— Still L p. Gariano 1:24; 160— Santino L by forfeit; 170— Karl Giulian M by forfeit; 182— Jayden Matthews M p. Hughes 3:32; 195— Kyle Matthews M by forfeit; 220— Marcus Hebron M by forfeit; 285— Dawson Tallant M p. Camerato 1:19.
Note: Romeo Rodriguez tied the all-time Middle Township career wins record with Gary Nagle at 104. The Panthers will compete in a quad meet Saturday.
