Taylor Wright scored two goals to lead Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey to a 4-0 win Saturday over Williamstown High School in a non-conference game.

Wright also had one assist for the Eagles (6-5). Kaitlyn Riggs had two assists. Cheyenne Avellino and Anna Smith each scored once. Rebeccca Macchia made eight saves.

Mariah Juiliano made 12 saves for Williamstown (7-4).

From Friday

Cedar Creek 2,

Buena Reg. 1

Angela Connelly and Brielle Curtin each scored once for the Pirates (2-9). Makayla Baggstrom had an assist. Gabbie Luko made five saves.

Lily Sheppard had the lone goal for the Chiefs (2-5-2).

Barnegat 3,

Lacey Twp. 0

Julianna Cannizzaro had two assists and scored once for the Bengals (8-2-1).

Mikenna Reiser had one goal. Haleigh Dengler had one assist.

The Lions fell to 2-7.

