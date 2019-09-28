Taylor Wright scored two goals to lead Egg Harbor Township High School field hockey to a 4-0 win Saturday over Williamstown High School in a non-conference game.
Wright also had one assist for the Eagles (6-5). Kaitlyn Riggs had two assists. Cheyenne Avellino and Anna Smith each scored once. Rebeccca Macchia made eight saves.
Mariah Juiliano made 12 saves for Williamstown (7-4).
Taylor Wright scored twice and had one assist for the Eagles (6-5). Kaitlyn Riggs had two assists. Cheyenne Avellino and Anna Smith each scored once. Rebeccca Macchia made eight saves.
Mariah Juiliano made 12 saves for Williamstown (7-4).
From Friday
Cedar Creek 2,
Buena Reg. 1
Angela Connelly and Brielle Curtin each scored once for the Pirates (2-9). Makayla Baggstrom had an assist. Gabbie Luko made five saves.
Lily Sheppard had the lone goal for the Chiefs (2-5-2).
Barnegat 3,
Lacey Twp. 0
Julianna Cannizzaro had two assists and scored once for the Bengals (8-2-1).
Mikenna Reiser had one goal. Haleigh Dengler had one assist.
The Lions fell to 2-7.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.