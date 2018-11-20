millville.jpg
Buy Now

Some may call it football weather, in Canada. 

On what looks to be the coldest Thanksgiving in recorded history, football games Thursday will be downright cold. Wednesday night will not be a sloutch either.

While Wednesday night will just require the typical Novemvber gear, you will need the jacket, gloves, scarfs and thick socks for Thanksgiving. With a stiff northwest blowing in most places, wind chills will between the mid-teens and low 20s! Frostbite can occur in thirty minutes. 

Before the historic Millville vs. Vineland football game, I will be visiting Millville High School at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for an On The Road. Get your updated forecast then. 

+2 
Thankgiving Football.JPG
+2 
Wed. Night Football.JPG
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments