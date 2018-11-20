Some may call it football weather, in Canada.
On what looks to be the coldest Thanksgiving in recorded history, football games Thursday will be downright cold. Wednesday night will not be a sloutch either.
Sure, it gets chilly on Thanksgiving. Turkey on the beach is just a dream, with average high…
While Wednesday night will just require the typical Novemvber gear, you will need the jacket, gloves, scarfs and thick socks for Thanksgiving. With a stiff northwest blowing in most places, wind chills will between the mid-teens and low 20s! Frostbite can occur in thirty minutes.
Before the historic Millville vs. Vineland football game, I will be visiting Millville High School at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for an On The Road. Get your updated forecast then.
