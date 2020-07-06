Todd Buonadonna was an assistant coach last summer for the Millville 15-and-under Babe Ruth baseball team that captured its first Middle Atlantic Region title and advanced to the World Series.
But this summer he is taking on a different role.
Buonadonna will lead the Millville High School baseball team in the Last Dance Tournament — a 222-team, statewide event that starts next week.
Buonadonna coached most of these players either on the town’s travel (Lightning), its all-star or the Babe Ruth teams.
“I couldn’t be happier,” said Buonadonna, who will also coach his son, junior outfielder and pitcher Nick. “To be able to coach your own boy as well as all these other kids who are basically like my sons too, it’s just great. It’s an honor.”
Millville’s first-year baseball coach Dan Fimiani was supposed to guide the Thunderbolts this spring. But the Last Dance is not sanctioned by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state.
The tournament, however, must adhere to the NJSIAA’s summer coaching guidelines, which says coaches cannot coach their players until July 13.
And some teams, like Millville, could not have any affiliation with the school and entered with different names.
Fimiani could not coach the team and, needing a coach to participate, senior captains Nate Goranson, who played a big role in getting his teammates into the tournament, and Mike Baginski reached out to Buonadonna.
And Buonadonna did not even think twice.
“It’s just a very nostalgic thing for me to be involved with,” said Buonadonna, who coached Goranson and Baginski since they were 8, both playing with his eldest son, Dom, who graduated from Millville in 2019.
Todd Buonadonna was the head coach when the Thunder finished eighth among 105 teams in the Cooperstown Tournament in 2016. Most of that team consisted of the Class of 2021.
“Mikey (Baginski) and Nate (Goranson) used to come into our backyard with us, and I remember I must’ve hit a thousand fly balls to them over the years,” said Todd Buonadonna, who noted this could be his last time coaching. His youngest son, Dante, will swim next year at St. Augustine Prep.
“These are all the things that come back when I think about coaching these guys,” Todd Buonadonna said.
Goranson is a standout catcher who will play baseball next spring at William and Mary, an NCAA Division I program in Virginia. The 18-year-old Millville resident is excited to work with Todd Buonadonna.
“It feels a little different than the week of practices in March,” Goranson said, “but Toddy coached me my 11U All-Star year, so practicing with him is a little nostalgic, in a good way.”
The tournament
Each team will have three pool-play games July 14–16. Sixty sites will be used based on location, placing teams into 32 regions. Most regions will have two groups of four teams. The two winners play for the regional title.
The 32 regional champions advance to the single-elimination rounds July 21-29. There will be two brackets — North and South Jersey — with 16 teams each. The North and South winners will play for the state title July 30.
“I think this is really well put together,” Goranson said. “I’m glad I can play with the team and try to make up a little time lost to COVID-19.”
Millville is in the only region with a six-team group featuring all Press-area teams hosted by Ocean City High School.
The Red Raiders (Ocean City) earned the top seed. BPC Spartans (Holy Spirit) earned the second seed. Triple Crown Sport (EHT) is No. 3, Mainland is No. 4, Atlantic County RedHawks (ACIT) is No. 5 and the Lightning (Millville) is the sixth seed.
Millville will play Ocean City in the first pool-play game and then ACIT and EHT in the second and third, respectively.
“We are just going to go out there and compete to the best of our ability,” Goranson said. “Win, lose or draw, we are just going to have fun and make memories with each other.”
There is a 25-man roster limit. Teams have unlimited defensive substitutions, and could bat 10 or 11 players. There are no pitch count or inning limits. The main goal is to have seniors play as much as possible.
Millville has seven seniors — Goranson, Baginski, Jose Bello, Tyrell Dunn, Connor Nurnberg, Vonzell Rivera and Darius Watson.
“I want to make this all about the seniors,” Todd Buonadonna said. “I make sure they have fun with friends while still being on a competitive field.”
Todd Buonadonna said the Ocean City region “is the toughest bracket in the tournament.” He is making sure his team is seeing live pitching at practice, something most players haven’t had in months.
“We are going to be facing a ton of D-I pitchers,” he said. “But we have a very solid and senior-driven team. I think we will be in every game and have a good showing.”
Goranson is excited to have this opportunity before college.
“It’s always going to hurt not playing in as many games as a normal high school season,” he said. “But this tournament is giving us a little taste of what the season would’ve looked liked. I’m thankful for that.“
