Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Quarterback Joe Callahan made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in a 29-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2011 Holy Spirit grad from Absecon, in his fourth season with his sixth team, completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards. Callahan previously was a member with Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.
Quarterback Joe Callahan made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in a 29-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2011 Holy Spirit grad from Absecon, in his fourth season with his sixth team, completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards. Callahan previously was a member with Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.
Joe Callahan's pro football jersey collection continues to grow.
The 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Absecon was drafted Wednesday by the Seattle Dragons of the reformed XFL.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Callahan was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason but was released. He also had NFL stints with the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Callahan saw action in one NFL regular season game, completed 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards with the Packers during their final regular season game in 2017.
Callahan originally signed with the Packers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent following an outstanding career at Wesley College, a NCAA Division III program in Delaware.
In 2015, Callahan became the first Division III quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a season in 2015, earning the Gagliardi Trophy, the highest award in Division III football. His 55 touchdowns made him just the second player in college football history to surpass 50 TDs and 5,000 yards in a single season.
Callahan joins Millville grad Anthony Stubbs in the league. Stubbs was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers on Tuesday.
Stubbs and Callahan were among five local players listed in the XFL's pool of draft-eligible players, along with linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest), linebacker Anthony Sarao (Holy Spirit) and linebacker Ed Shockley (Millville). Stubbs was the only player drafted Tuesday. The others will be eligible to be picked in Wednesday's open round as teams fill out their 71-player rosters.
There are eight teams in the revamped XFL: The Dragons, Vipers, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians and St. Louis Battlehawks.
The league is making a comeback 18 years after the only season of its initial run. Lacey Township grad Keith Elias was a running back for the New York/New Jersey Hitmen during that 2001 season.
The league will open its season in early February, a week after Super Bowl LIV.
Staff writer David Weinberg contributed to this story.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NFL's Callahan honors SJ Field of Dreams
NFL's Callahan re-connects with Blue Devils youth
joe callahan
joe callahan
joe callahan
joe callahan
joe callahan
joe callahan
joe callahan
joe callahan
Joe Callahan
Joe Callahan
Joe Callahan
Joe Callahan
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.