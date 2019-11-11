Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sophomore defensive lineman Owen Kramer had a monster game for the Widener University football team's defense Saturday in a 41-21 win over King's College.
Kramer, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate from Ventnor, had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two sacks, three tackles for a loss and five solo tackles in the win. His efforts earned him Middle Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award Sunday.
Also for the Pride, OL Tyler White (Egg Harbor Township) started at right guard for an offense that gained 328 yards of total offense.
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had two tackles in Florida Atlantic's 37-7 win over Florida International
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had a tackle in Albany's 21-17 win over Delaware.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) made one tackle, a recovered fumble and a pass breakup in Central Connecticut State's 38-31 win over Saint Francis.
DB Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville) had a tackle in Monmouth's 49-38 win over North Alabama.
DB Abdiel Richards (Wildwood) made one tackle in North Carolina Central's 38-21 loss to Norfolk State.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles, a forced fumble and an interception returned for 31 yards in Sacred Heart's 41-7 win over Wagner. DB A'laam Horne (St. Joseph) had four tackles. LB C.J. LaFragola (St. Joseph) made one tackle and a forced fumble.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) had 53 yards on four carries in San Diego's 51-7 win over Stetson.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had two tackles in Villanova's 35-28 win over Richmond. P/K Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 40 yards on two punts, with one landing inside the 20-yard line, averaged 47.7 yards on six kickoffs and added a solo tackle.
DB Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had eight tackles and two pass breakups in Florida Tech's 17-14 win over North Greenville.
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) had 70 yards rushing on five carries and a 5-yard reception in Kutztown's 37-17 win over Millersville. OL Jayson Williams (Cedar Creek) started at right guard for an offense that gained 517 total yards. DB Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) made four tackles, including one for a loss.
K Pat Davis (Lacey) hit his only extra point as well as a 28-yard field goal in Pace's 34-22 loss to Stonehill. He averaged 57 yards on four kickoffs.
RB Robert Blakely (Vineland) rushed for 31 yards on six carries with a 10-yard TD in FDU-Florham's 84-56 win over Alvernia. OL Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at center for an offense that gained 703 total yards. DB Isaiah Blakley (Vineland), Robert's brother, and WR Alex Harley (Oakcrest) each had one tackle. For Alvernia, WR Otis Harold (Vineland) had five receptions for 46 yards.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) caught five passes for 95 yards, including a 16-yard TD, for Framingham State in a 40-20 win over Bridgewater State.
TE Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) had four catches for 36 yards in Wesley's 27-13 win over Kean. LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had seven tackles, including two sacks and three for a loss, and a recovered fumble. LB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) had a tackle.
For Kean in its loss to Wesley, LB Dietrich Trumbauer (EHT) made 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup. DB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) had five tackles, and DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) four. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) made three stops.
LB Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had a tackle for a loss in U.S. Merchant Marine's 47-10 win over Catholic.
OL Angelo Greer (St. Joseph) started at right guard and helped Montclair State's offense gain 445 yards in a 36-6 win over William Paterson. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made six tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made two tackles, and DB DeAndre Tull-Kennedy (Vineland) added one. For William Paterson, DL Chozen Davis (Atlantic City) had a tackle for a loss.
DB Nate Chapman (Vineland) made six tackles in Moravian's 24-6 win over Dickinson.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) had eight tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and a forced fumble in Rowan's 27-23 win over Christopher Newport. DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) had two tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) made three tackles. DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) had two tackles, and RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) made one. Andy also rushed for 21 yards on eight carries. OL Jeff Defean (EHT) started at right guard for the Profs, who gained 295 yards of total offense.
QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 24 of 38 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in The College of New Jersey's 62-20 loss to Salisbury. RB James Marcheski (Holy Spirit) had two catches for 9 yards. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made one tackle.
DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had two tackles, an interception and three pass breakups in Ursinus' 44-16 loss to Frankin & Marshall.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) rushed for 143 yards on 16 carries with three TDs in Wilkes' 42-21 loss to Stevenson. He was held to just 63 yards passing with two interceptions.
