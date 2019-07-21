The 134th season of the Atlantic County Baseball League begins first-round playoffs Monday with three games.
The second-seeded Northfield Cardinals (16-8), the defending ACBL champions, will host seventh-seeded Ventnor (1-22). Third-seeded Hammonton (13-11) will host No. 6 Absecon (8-15). The fourth-seeded Margate Green Wave (11-12) will be home to play No. 5 Ocean City (11-13). All ACBL playoff games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The top-seeded Margate Hurricanes (21-2) drew a first-round bye into the semifinals.
The best-of-three first-round playoff games are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with the lower-seeded team hosting the Tuesday games, and the higher-seeded team hosting the Wednesday games, if necessary.
"We had a great record, but I think it was a little misleading," said Yogi Hiltner, the Margate Hurricanes manager and ACBL president. "We ran off 21 wins, but we weren't as dominant as it seemed. We had a lot of comeback wins. With the lifestyles and jobs and obligations, it's hard to get all your players to games. I don't think we had the same lineup twice.
"The league was fairly competitive. In the playoffs, the top teams usually come out ahead. That's what the seedings are for. I'd say the sleeping bear is Hammonton. They ran off about five wins in a row at the end."
The Northfield Cardinals defeated Hammonton 4-2 to complete a three-games-to-none sweep and …
Northfield returned its lineup this year and added slugger Juan Mejia. But the team also had injuries.
"All in all, I'm disappointed with the way we played," Northfield manager Joe Bunting said. "Juan had an MVP year. He batted .500 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs, a monster year. I was thinking we might be 22-2 with the addition, but we were not consistent."
Bunting feels he has the top pitching staff with Brandon Riggs (6-1), Anthony Capasso (4-2) and Jared Kacso (4-2).
"We had injuries, so I shut some players down so they could be ready for the playoffs," Bunting said. "We didn't get the win total, but we're healthy now and I think we have a good shot at repeating."
The ACBL semifinals, beginning July 29, have the same best-of-three format as the first round. The best-of-five league championship series begins Aug. 5.
