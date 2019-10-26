How high school football has changed over the years

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
St. Joseph quarterback Jayden Shertel looks for an open receiver in the final play of the first half. Shertel found Byers for a reception at the goal line, but was ruled just short of a TD at the end of the half.
Mainland quarterback Cole Campbell looks for a passer in the second quarter as Mainland Regional High School football team plays Cherry Hill West, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Cedar Creek’s Malachi Melton #16 breaks free past Willingboro’s Zaire Clements #10 during the first half of football game at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The huddle has all but disappeared from high school football.
Games take close to three hours.
The quarterback never takes a snap from under center.
Teams often throw more than they run.
These changes — all caused by the rise of the spread offense — might just save high school football. The offense, based around spacing the field out, has come to the rescue as football faces a participation issue because of recent attention to concussions and the physical toll the game takes.
Potential players who had never looked at football are now attracted to the game because of the evolution of offenses.
“The sport has changed so drastically,” said Southern Regional High School coach Chuck Donohue Sr., who has coached for nearly 40 seasons.
A single game this month typified the impact of the spread, where teams often employ three or four wide receivers.
St. Joseph, a team famed for its ability to run the ball, used the spread to throw for 191 yards and run for 80 in a 14-13 win over West Deptford on Oct. 18. It was the first time in 15 years St. Joe had won a game in which the team rushed for less than 100 yards.
“I knew I’d persuade them,” St. Joseph High School quarterback Jayden Shertel said with a laugh of his lobbying efforts to convince the Wildcats coaches to call passing plays.
Today’s athletes want to play in offenses they see on television in college and pro games. They want to play in an offense that will make them more attractive to college coaches.
“A lot of kids will ask you, ‘What kind of offense do you run?’” Mainland Regional High School coach Chuck Smith said. “Do you throw the ball?”
A total of 25,872 athletes played high school football in the United States in 2009, according to a National Federation of State High School Associations participation survey.
That number dropped to 22,575 in 2018.
The spread offense is more democratic. More people touch the ball.
Mainland switched to the spread in the mid-2000s, when Smith was the offensive coordinator.
“It created more excitement on the team,” he said. “It’s a little bit sexier, so to say.”
The spread also helps attract athletes from other sports. The emphasis is no longer on size and bulk. The spread has created a place in the game for quicker, smaller, taller and leaner players.
“We have all these basketball players,” Donohue said, “and we don’t have them out for football because they don’t want to block anybody or tackle anybody. But they’ll run and catch it. Now, you can entice them to come out.”
The football culture has changed to support the spread offense. Teams and players now travel the country to participate in 7-on-7 tournaments that hone passing and receiving skills.
In the spread formation, the offense lines up with the quarterback in the shotgun. There are one or no running backs and three or four wide receivers.
The spread’s theory is simple.
“You’re going to make the defense cover sideline to sideline,” Smith said, “and create running lanes.”
The offense puts more pressure on quarterbacks, who nowadays often train year-round and are groomed to play the position from young ages.
“It’s more fun, but it comes with more responsibility,” Shertel said. “When you’re handing the ball off 40 times a game, your only responsibility is to make sure everybody knows the play. Once you’re throwing, you must make sure everybody knows their routes, and you have to get the ball where it’s supposed to be.”
In the 1980s and ‘90s, South Jersey quarterbacks led a simpler life. Most teams ran the run-oriented Delaware Wing-T, perfected by former Delaware University coach Tubby Raymond.
South Jersey high school coaches began to take notice of the spread when Urban Meyer used it to coach Utah to a 12-0 record in 2004 and Florida to college national championships in 2006 and 2008.
At the same time, former Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly ran the spread as the offensive coordinator for New Hampshire from 1999-2006. New Hampshire averaged better than 400 yards of offense in seven of Kelly’s eight seasons.
Many local high school coaches saw Kelly talk about the spread at East Coast clinics.
“Kelly’s stuff and Urban Meyer’s stuff had a tremendous impact on high school football and generation of coaches,” Donohue said. “it took on a life of its own.”
The players took care of the rest.
“I’d rather throw the ball than hand it off,” Cedar Creek High School junior quarterback Louie Barrios said.
Barrios has thrown for 1,591 yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games this season. Shertel (1,115 passing yards in seven games) and Nate Robbins of Millville (1,153 passing yards in seven games) have also passed the 1,000-yard mark this season.
Shertel averages 18 passes per game this season. In 2004, St. Joe averaged 10 passes per game.
“We’ve been criticized over the years,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “People said, ‘How are you going to get a quarterback if (you) don’t throw the ball?’ Jayden Shertel has had some phenomenal games. He can only get better.”
Teams haven’t completely abandoned the run. The Wing-T hasn’t totally disappeared. But one thing is for certain.
South Jersey high school football probably isn’t ever going back to the days where most of the teams threw less than 10 passes per game.
Barrios almost can’t imagine what it was like to play football back then. He doesn’t know what position he would have played.
“I don’t know where I would be,” he said.
In the spread, Barrios is the leader of an offense that is not only productive, it’s fun.
“We have so many weapons,” he said. “Me and my coaches have great relationships. It’s the style of football I know I can play.”
