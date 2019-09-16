Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) moves past Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson had to make a lot of revisions to his play sheet Sunday night.
Tight end Dallas Goedert was injured during warmups, wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson were hurt on the first offensive series and quarterback Carson Wentz missed six plays in the first half during a 24-20 loss at Atlanta.
"(The injuries) affected it a lot," Pederson said Monday during his live-streamed news conference. "If you were to look at my call sheet this morning, you'd see a lot of scratch outs with plays and different things."
Goedert reinjured his calf before the game and did not play, leaving Zach Ertz as the only available tight end. Jeffery also had a calf injury, and Jackson was forced out with a strained groin. Without them, Pederson used Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at wide receiver with Nelson Agholor.
The Eagles also lost their second defensive tackle to a foot injury in as many games. Tim Jernigan was sidelined Sunday night with what is reportedly a broken bone in his foot. Last week, Malik Jackson was lost for the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury.
According to ProFootballTalk.com, Jernigan suffered a broken bone in his foot and likely be out four to six weeks. Fletcher Cox and newcomer Akeem Spence are the only healthy defensive tackles on the roster. Bruce Hector likely will be called up from the practice squad.
Ertz and Agholor wound up being involved in some of the game's most pivotal plays.
Aghlor caught eight passes for 107 yards, including a leaping, 43-yard grab on a fourth-and-14 pass from Wentz in the fourth quarter, and one touchdown. However, he also dropped what appeared to be a sure touchdown pass earlier on that drive.
"I left plays out there that I know I could've made and will make going forward," Agholor said on Twitter. "It's a tough loss that hurts a lot because I know how hard we played. I will be better, and as a team we will be better going forward."
Ertz tied Agholor for the team lead with eight receptions and gained 72 yards. One more yard and the Eagles might have pulled a victory.
The offense faced a fourth-and-eight from the Falcons' 16 with 38 seconds left in regulation. Wentz hit Ertz with a pass near the first-down marker, but he was ruled about a foot short.
"I feel like I kind of let the team down at the end," Ertz told PennLive.com on Sunday. "Tried my best, and we're so close. It's going to hurt for a while. But I'll be better."
Wentz played well in the second half, completing 19 of 27 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a TD.
That made up for a rocky first half in which he was 6 for 16 for 47 yards with two interceptions. He also missed six plays while being evaluated for a concussion late in the first half.
Josh McCown took over and went 3 for 5 for 24 yards before Wentz returned.
"It's tough, but by no means are we going to make excuses," Wentz told the team's website Sunday. "We always talk about having the next man up, but some of the stuff tonight you just can’t make up. I have never seen guy after guy go down like that so early in the ball game, but the guys stepped up. The guys were resilient. We came up a little short today, but I am proud of the way the guys fought."
Notes: Running back kick returner Corey Clement suffered a shoulder injury while fumbling the second-half kickoff and did not return. Running back Miles Sanders replaced him. ... The Eagles (1-1) take on Detroit (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
