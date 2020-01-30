Andy Jankowiak returns to one of his favorite indoor auto race tracks this weekend: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, and several other three-quarter midget car drivers will race Friday and Saturday at the Hall in the NAPA Know How Indoor Racing Weekend.
The highlight of the event is the 40-lap, 24-car Gambler's Classic, won last year by Jankowiak.
"I'm real excited to come back to Atlantic City," said Jankowiak, 31. "I've been going there to race since about 2012, and I love it there. I love the history of the venue. It was real cool to get a win there last year, and I want to make it two."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and racing begins at 7:30. Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday and racing starts at 7.
Before Saturday's racing, fans holding reserved tickets are given the opportunity to attend the Fan Fest on the speedway. All cars competing in the program will be positioned on the speedway, and drivers will be available for autographs until 6:30 p.m.
Friday's competition will be qualifying heats in three-quarter (TQ) Midgets, Champ Karts and Slingshots. Saturday's races will be final preliminaries followed by the championship races.
Saturday night's 18th annual Gambler's Classic will begin around 9.
Four other past winners of the Classic, Ryan Flores (2018), Erick Rudolph (2012, 2015, 2017), Anthony Sesely (2013, 2014 and 2016) and Lou Cicconi Jr. (2006, 2010), are set to race. Flores, the TQ feature winner at Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 5, will miss Friday due to a family obligation but will try to qualify early Saturday evening for the Gambler's Classic.
"There will be a lot of top guys running, and there will be some new guys running who don't normally do the indoor stuff," said Ernie Saxton, 78, who does public relations work for the event's promoter, Len Sammons. "I don't know of anyone (among the leading TQ drivers) who won't be there. It'll be real tough competition."
Jankowiak won the 2019 Gambler's Classic as he pulled away late in the race. Flores, of Troutman, North Carolina, was close to the lead for much of the race and ended up third. Tim Buckwalter, of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, finished second.
At Allentown on Jan. 5, Jankowiak led for 30 laps of the 40-lap main event but finished 13th. Steve Kemery, a Stockton University graduate from Winslow Township, finished second to Flores, and Jeremy Haudricourt, of Bliss, New York, was third.
"With guys like Erick Rudolph or Ryan Flores up front it's always tough," Jankowiak said. "There's some luck involved, but you've got to have your car ready to capitalize on opportunities. I lost the lead at Allentown, but I learned a lot, and I'll be ready to give a better performance in Atlantic City."
The racing in A.C. is the second leg of the Belfor Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels. Allentown was the first leg, and the others are Trenton on Feb. 21-22 and Syracuse, New York, on March 13-14.
Tickets are available at indoorautoracing.com and at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall box office.
